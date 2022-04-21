william87/iStock via Getty Images

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Countryside Partnerships (OTCPK:CSPLF)

Countryside, our UK based homebuilder that is in the process of running off its heavy asset division in order to focus on its asset light division, was introduced in our YE'21 letter as a large position. I also spoke about Countryside in a recent interview I did with Sunday's IdeaBrunch.

In brief, thus far this investment has been a disaster as the company has been "kitchen-sinking" bad news under new leadership. While this is a painful mark to market loss that is responsible for much of our recent underperformance, the reality is that for patient shareholders this near-term pain is the best thing that can happen in order to drive long-term outperformance.

Countryside - at the behest of activist investors - has committed to using the proceeds from running off their asset heavy division to repurchase shares of the company. They are not re-inventing the wheel here. In fact, they are shamelessly cloning the behavior of NVR, Inc. (NVR), a U.S. based asset light homebuilder that has compounded capital at 20+% per year for decades.

With a stated goal of shrinking the float, the lower the stock in the near term, the higher it will be in the long term, assuming that the business is not irreparably damaged. New management has been transparent about the challenges they have inherited, and their plan to correct them. Thus far, my read is that none of these challenges are insurmountable, although I am actively trying to challenge that view.

At current prices I estimate that the company will be able to retire ~36% of its remaining total float through repurchases. However, when adjusting the float for activist shareholders who have been using weakness to increase their investment, the company is primed to repurchase almost 50% of the available float over the next ~2 years.

Importantly, homebuilding is a business that has not changed all that much in the last several hundred years, and I don't think we have to fear disruption over the next year or two. This means that as long as the business just muddles along over the next 2 years and management corrects the problems they have identified, we should be well rewarded.

However, the company has also laid out plans to double their earnings power as they expand into new geographies and right size operations. There are sure to be additional bumps along the way, but when your near-term downside amplifies your long-term upside, in my view there is little reason to worry… assuming you can remain patient.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.