Thryv Inc (NASDAQ:THRY)

Thryv, our company that has been using their declining Yellow Pages business as a base from which to build a cloud-based software product that allows small and medium businesses to greatly improve efficiency, traded down by about 30% in the first quarter. Subsequent to quarter end the company hosted an investor day where for the first time they presented their vision of the future. In brief, they laid out a plan to more than 5x SaaS revenues by 2027, and then 4x revenues again by 2032.

I am of course skeptical of this level of growth, but the trend of small businesses digitizing their operations is undeniably in very early days, providing an attractive playing field.

Further, the management team here has an excellent track record of past success. CEO Joe Walsh and his team have been together for more than 20 years, and in that period, they built one company from $20M in revenue to $2B in revenue, and led another company through a SaaS transformation that saw the share price go up 20x.

Today's undemanding valuation means that Thryv can fall well short of their goals (and management's past success) and we should still be handsomely rewarded. If they are able to execute in-line with their expectations, the investment will be a grand slam. Importantly, they have already proven that this business can generate cash; if growth disappoints, they can simply de-emphasize growth spending and focus on cash flow.

One might question why this opportunity exists, and in my view the answer is simple. THRY recently emerged from bankruptcy (caused by the declining yellow pages business and too much debt), and the distressed debt owners who shepherded the company through this bankruptcy have been selling their shares. I would not consider them to be forced sellers, but I would consider them to be structural sellers, rather than economic sellers. Simply stated, they are in the business of investing in distressed debt, not growing software companies.

These shareholders still own ~25% of the company, which is a clear overhang that prevents short-term focused investors from buying shares, and a clear impediment to liquidity that will make THRY attractive to larger investors. Additionally, the GICS investing databases that power stock screeners classify Thryv as a Communication Services business that is focused on Advertising, because that is where the Yellow Pages business belongs. At some point, the market will realize that the Yellow Pages is a useful cash machine, but the real engine of the business is SMB software, and the stock will be more appropriately classified as an Information Technology company focused on Application Software.

As a reminder, according to JP Morgan (JPM), 80% of market participants these days are relying on mechanical screeners and quantitative inputs to drive their decision making. That means that on some level, 80% of market participants view Thryv as a dying advertising business rather than a fast growing, high margin, low churn, recurring revenue software business.

I was reminded of this just the other day when I was speaking to a partner at a well-known tech focused hedge fund that prides themselves on knowing the entire tech universe. They had never heard of Thryv because it does not screen as software. When this classification changes, perception will also change, and I expect shares will trade higher.

Despite all these positives, I would be remiss if I did not also add that with their focus on small and medium businesses THRY's customer base is more economically sensitive than our typical investments. However, given the upside cases and current valuation, I think we will be well served to ignore the economic sensitivity and focus on what this business could look like in 5 years time.

