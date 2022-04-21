March 2022 Passive Income
Summary
- Started a new position in two companies and added to five of our holdings.
- In total, we added $1,035.64 to our forward income.
- The goal for 2022 is to have a forward passive income of $27,500 by the end of the year.
Raises or Cuts
0 Raises or cuts this month.
Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2022 – $95.62
March 2022 Dividend Income
11 companies paid us this month.
|Stocks
|March 2021 Income
|March 2022 Income
|Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF)
|92.36 (3 Drips)
|sold
|IBM (IBM)
|45.64 USD
|sold
|3M (MMM)
|32.56 USD
|sold
|Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF)
|8.32
|sold
|Microsoft (MSFT)
|6.72 USD
|11.78 USD
|Johnson & Johnson (JNJ)
|43.43 USD
|71.02 USD
|Lockheed Martin (LMT)
|36.40 USD
|89.60 USD
|Canadian National Railway (CNI)
|47.36
|70.32
|Manulife Financial (MFC)
|59.73 (2 drips)
|SmartCentres (OTCPK:CWYUF)
|26.05
|33.76 (1 Drip)
|Suncor (SU)
|157.50 (3 Drips)
|Brookfield Renewable (BEP)
|85.92 (1 Drip)
|92.24 (1 Drip)
|Fortis (FTS)
|94.16 (1 Drip)
|RIT ETF
|64.33 (3 Drips)
|66.76 (3 Drips)
|Enbridge (ENB)
|231.30 (5 drips)
|251.98 (3 Drips)
|Totals
|720.39
|998.86
14 stocks dripped in March.
$278.47 more than last year, or a 38.65% increase. Very nice. We see a bunch of new additions, especially Suncor. I loaded up on them last year. Maybe I should have got CNQ instead. Way less drama, haha! I like my Petro-Canada though. All good!
If you're interested, check out our Previous Dividend Income Reports.
Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $25.92 to our yearly forward dividends this month.
Other Income
Private Investment Payment – $500.00
Nothing new here. Just our regular monthly payment. (I don’t even have to edit this part every month). Steady Eddy.
Solar Panel Income
In February (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 244 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) deposited $70.27 into our chequing account this month.
Last January, the system generated $72.58 so we are a little under. Seems to be super consistent for these months.
Total Income for 2022 – $146.92
System Installed January 2018
Total System Cost - $32,396.46
Total Income Received - $10,023.45
Amount to Breakeven - $-22,373.01
Total March 2022 Passive Income – $1,569.13
March 2021 Passive Income – $1,269.35
Basically, 300 bucks more yr over yr. Just awesome, slowly but surely. The difference is purely dividends this month.
Totals For 2022
Dividends Year To Date Total – $2,366.93
Other Passive Income Year to date – $2,342.39
Total Passive Income for 2022 —– $4,709.32
Year-End Goal – $25,000
February Purchases/Sales
We trimmed our Lockheed Martin position last month at its high. Started a new position in 2 companies and added to 5 of our holdings. In total, we added $1,035.64 to our forward income.
There was a lot of activity last month, so I wrote a post here about all our moves.
Financial Goals Update
Charities
- We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.
Increase Dividends by $4,285.81 this year (bringing our forward income from dividends to $13,000 a year).
The goal for 2022 is to have a forward passive income of $27,500 by the end of the year. I plan on doing this by refinancing our house and taking advantage of these low-interest rates. I want to max out some accounts and let compounding do its magic. It's a big goal and will almost double our current passive income.
- With New Purchases, Drips, and Dividend Raises, we continued to grow the size of our dividend portfolio. Total increase so far in 2022 is $1,575.01
The HELOC is all set up now and we have been putting money to work.
ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250
- This month, we added 10 more units of XAW ETF.
- Questrade is great, because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.
March 2022 Passive Income Conclusion
A great month all around, with both life and finances. Sorry for the really late post. Business is booming and that keeps me busy at the moment. Hope you all had a wonderful March as well.
How was your March?
Cheers,
No matter how long you have traveled in the wrong direction, you always have the choice to turn around. – unknown
