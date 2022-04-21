March 2022 Passive Income

HAKINMHAN/iStock via Getty Images

Raises or Cuts

0 Raises or cuts this month.

Total Added Income from Dividend Raises in 2022 – $95.62

March 2022 Dividend Income

11 companies paid us this month.

Stocks March 2021 Income March 2022 Income Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF) 92.36 (3 Drips) sold IBM (IBM) 45.64 USD sold 3M (MMM) 32.56 USD sold Inter Pipeline (OTCPK:IPPLF) 8.32 sold Microsoft (MSFT) 6.72 USD 11.78 USD Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) 43.43 USD 71.02 USD Lockheed Martin (LMT) 36.40 USD 89.60 USD Canadian National Railway (CNI) 47.36 70.32 Manulife Financial (MFC) 59.73 (2 drips) SmartCentres (OTCPK:CWYUF) 26.05 33.76 (1 Drip) Suncor (SU) 157.50 (3 Drips) Brookfield Renewable (BEP) 85.92 (1 Drip) 92.24 (1 Drip) Fortis (FTS) 94.16 (1 Drip) RIT ETF 64.33 (3 Drips) 66.76 (3 Drips) Enbridge (ENB) 231.30 (5 drips) 251.98 (3 Drips) Totals 720.39 998.86

14 stocks dripped in March.

$278.47 more than last year, or a 38.65% increase. Very nice. We see a bunch of new additions, especially Suncor. I loaded up on them last year. Maybe I should have got CNQ instead. Way less drama, haha! I like my Petro-Canada though. All good!

If you're interested, check out our Previous Dividend Income Reports.

Our Drips (Dividend Reinvestment Program) added $25.92 to our yearly forward dividends this month.

Other Income

Private Investment Payment – $500.00

Nothing new here. Just our regular monthly payment. (I don’t even have to edit this part every month). Steady Eddy.

Solar Panel Income

In February (we always get paid a month later), our solar panel system generated 244 kWh. Since we bring in a fixed rate of 28.8 cents per kilowatt-hour, Hydro One (OTC:HRNNF) deposited $70.27 into our chequing account this month.

Last January, the system generated $72.58 so we are a little under. Seems to be super consistent for these months.

Total Income for 2022 – $146.92

System Installed January 2018

Total System Cost - $32,396.46

Total Income Received - $10,023.45

Amount to Breakeven - $-22,373.01

Total March 2022 Passive Income – $1,569.13

March 2021 Passive Income – $1,269.35

Basically, 300 bucks more yr over yr. Just awesome, slowly but surely. The difference is purely dividends this month.

Totals For 2022

Dividends Year To Date Total – $2,366.93

Other Passive Income Year to date – $2,342.39

Total Passive Income for 2022 —– $4,709.32

Year-End Goal – $25,000

February Purchases/Sales

We trimmed our Lockheed Martin position last month at its high. Started a new position in 2 companies and added to 5 of our holdings. In total, we added $1,035.64 to our forward income.

There was a lot of activity last month, so I wrote a post here about all our moves.

Financial Goals Update

Charities

We continue our monthly donation to The Nature Conservancy of Canada of $85.

Increase Dividends by $4,285.81 this year (bringing our forward income from dividends to $13,000 a year).

The goal for 2022 is to have a forward passive income of $27,500 by the end of the year. I plan on doing this by refinancing our house and taking advantage of these low-interest rates. I want to max out some accounts and let compounding do its magic. It's a big goal and will almost double our current passive income.

With New Purchases, Drips, and Dividend Raises, we continued to grow the size of our dividend portfolio. Total increase so far in 2022 is $1,575.01

The HELOC is all set up now and we have been putting money to work.

ETF Monthly Minimum Purchase of $250

This month, we added 10 more units of XAW ETF.

Questrade is great, because it offers free ETF trades and cheaper stock trading options than most Canadian brokers. $250.00 a month would kill us if we needed to pay high trading fees.

March 2022 Passive Income Conclusion

A great month all around, with both life and finances. Sorry for the really late post. Business is booming and that keeps me busy at the moment. Hope you all had a wonderful March as well.

How was your March?

Cheers,

No matter how long you have traveled in the wrong direction, you always have the choice to turn around. – unknown

