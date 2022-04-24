8vFanI/iStock via Getty Images

If you're looking for high yield at a discount, you may want to take a look at Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP). It's a Business Development Company, a "BDC".

BDCs invest in privately held companies, offering retail investors access to a part of the market that's normally the domain of venture capital and private equity companies.

We began covering CCAP in January 2021. Since then we've had a pretty good ride, with a total return of 26.91%, with an ~even split between distributions and price gains.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

More recently though, CCAP has lagged the BDC industry and the market, over the past year, half year and month. However, it has outperformed the market so far in 2022:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Profile:

CCAP is focused on originating and investing in the debt of private middle-market companies which are also supported by sponsors. This gives CCAP some insulation in rough times, such as the pandemic, since those sponsors usually offer support to these companies. Its holdings are mainly in the US, with 6% in Europe and 3% in Canada.

Its asset base is 85% 1st Lien and 99% Floating Rate, a positive in the current rising rate environment. It has a $1.27B portfolio, composed of 134 companies, with a median portfolio company EBITDA of $29M.

CCAP site

CCAP's top 10 holdings comprise 18% of its portfolio, with the next 11-25 comprising 21%, leaving the remainder at 56%, in addition to a 5% LLC/LP investment entity.

CCAP site

The portfolio looks diverse and remains skewed toward Services. As of 12/31/21, Health Care is still the top industry, at 30%, up from 22% in Q3 '20. Software & Services has risen from 14% to 19%, followed by 16% in Commercial & Professional Services, down from 19%.

Consumer Services is at 7%, down from 11%, Diversified Financials at 5%, down from 7%, while Insurance is at 4%, replacing Biotech. There are 12 other industries at 19%, down from 23%.

CCAP site

Like most other BDCs, CCAP's management rates its holdings on a quarterly basis. The scale is from 1 - the highest, to 4 & 5, the lowest. Tier 4 bottomed out in Q2 '20, during the pandemic lockdowns, at 2.1% of the portfolio, with non-accruals improving to 1.2% as of 12/31/21. Upper tiers 1 & 2 rose from 89% to 91% in Q4 2021:

CCAP site

Earnings:

CCAP had good topline growth in Q4 '21, at 19%, and in full year 2021, at ~22%. The increase was primarily driven by an increase in interest income from investments. Total expenses rose, including income and excise taxes, totaling $46.4M in 2021 and $27.2M in 2020, due to higher interest and other debt financing costs, with higher weighted average debt outstanding resulting from the Company's growing investment portfolio, as well as an accrued and unpaid capital gains based incentive fee.

NII/Share was off by -5% in Q4 '21, and -4.5% in full year 2021. Realized gains, which are lumpy, due to timing issues, were up ~98% in Q4 '21, and up 303% in 2021. Unrealized gains were down in Q4 '21 and in full year 2021. However, NAV/share did grow by 6.24% in 2021 to $21.12, vs. $19.88 in 2020.

CCAP issued 2.7 million shares in November 2021 for ~$58 million in total proceeds.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Here's a breakdown of CCAP's NAV/share gain in 2021:

CCAP site

CCAP is in the process of winding down its CBDC Senior Loan Fund, a joint venture with Masterland, which commenced operations in 2019.

The joint venture, which was invested in an approximately $300M pool of first lien broadly syndicated loans, has run its course, and management currently expects to fully wind down the entity by the end of the summer in 2022. Proceeds from this will provide CCAP with additional dry powder.

New Fundings & Investments:

Q4 '21 was by far CCAP's most active quarter to date for new investments. CCAP invested $279.7M across 17 new portfolio companies, 14 existing portfolio companies and several follow-on revolver and delayed draw fundings. For this period, the Company had $151.7 million in aggregate exits, sales and repayments.

CCAP site

Dividends:

Management has already declared 3 special $.05 quarterly dividends for 2022:

CCAP site

Like the other BDCs we cover in our articles, CCAP has a very attractive dividend yield. Including the $.05 quarterly special dividends, CCAP yields 10.42%. The next ex-dividend date for the regular $.41 dividend is ~6/29/22, with a ~7/15/22 pay date. The $.05 special goes ex-dividend earlier, on 6/2/22.

A positive attribute in CCAP's favor is that it has one of the best 5-year dividend growth rates in the BDC industry, at 8.36%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

NII/Distribution coverage fell in 2021 to 1.02x, vs. 1.10x in 2020. However, CCAP also had ~$.43/share in accrued unpaid distributions as of 12/31/21.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Profitability & Leverage:

CCAP's ROA and ROE were both down a bit in 2021, and its EBIT margin slipped from 85.46% to 71.72%. Management increased leverage in order to ramp up the portfolio, and targets a 1.1x to 1.4x leverage range, which leaves them room to ramp it up further in 2022.

Increased leverage isn't necessarily a bad thing in the BDC industry - it can create more flexibility for management to fund new investments. The trick is to be able to manage it properly.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

CCAP's assets/debt ratio was a bit lower in 2021, at 2.07X, and its EBIT/interest coverage was also lower, at 3.41x vs. 4.22x in 2020.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Debt & Liquidity:

As of 12/31/21, CCAP had $23.5 million in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and $197.0 million of undrawn capacity on its credit facilities.

In October, CCAP entered into a new senior secured revolving credit facility with SMBC, upsizing it by $100M, to $300M as compared to the prior facility, while also swapping out a LIBOR + 2.35% facility for a LIBOR plus 1.875% facility and resetting the maturity from August 2024 to October 2026.

CCAP's earliest debt maturity is on 7/30/23, when $50M in 2023 Unsecured Notes come due. There's a gap of 3 years after that - its remaining debt isn't due until 2026:

CCAP site

Valuations:

At its 4/20/22 closing price of $17.66, CCAP was selling at a 16.38% Discount to NAV/Share, much cheaper than the BDC industry's average 17% premium to NAV.

CCAP also looks much cheaper on a Price/NII basis, at 10.57x vs. the 15.30X BDC industry average. Meanwhile, its dividend yield is 10.42%, much higher than the 8.11% industry average.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Fee Waivers:

CCAP's incentive fee waivers were going to expire at the end of 2022. Its management fee waivers already expired on 7/31/21. However, CCAP's adviser will continue to be supportive through 2022, which will support its dividend.

On February 22, 2021, the Adviser notified the Board of Directors of its intent to voluntarily waive incentive fees to the extent net investment income falls short of the declared dividend on a full dollar basis. The waiver became effective upon expiration of the current waivers on July 31, 2021 and will continue through December 31, 2022. Once the Adviser begins to earn income incentive fees, the Adviser will voluntarily waive the income incentive fees attributable to the investment income accrued by the Company as a result of its investments in GACP II and WhiteHawk III Onshore Fund LP." (Q2 '21 10-Q)

For the years ended December 31, 2021, CCAP incurred management fees of $14.1M, of which $3.3M were waived, and $9.8M in income-based incentive fees, $7.5M of which were waived. The increase in net management fees was driven by growing assets under management and expiration of the management fee waiver on July 31, 2021.

These gross fees were $30.2M in 2021.

CCAP 10-K

Parting Thoughts:

With the addition of its quarterly special dividends for 2022, CCAP should achieve ~6% dividend growth in 2022. As noted earlier, CCAP's 5-year dividend growth rate is over 8%, which is much better than the BDC industry's negative average 5-year growth rate of ~-1.25%.

Here you have a BDC with a strong dividend growth rate, a 10%-plus yield, a supportive adviser, selling at a 16% discount to NAV.

We rate CCAP a BUY, as did both Wells Fargo and B of A Securities in January and March 2022. Wells Fargo rated CCAP Overweight, and B of A rated it a BUY. At $17.66, CCAP is ~12% below the $20.00 consensus price target.

All tables by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, except where otherwise noted.