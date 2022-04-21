Cavan Images/iStock via Getty Images

This article first appeared in Trend Investing on March 18, 2022 when Argosy was at A$0.39; but has been updated for this article.

For a background on Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] [GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF) ("Argosy") you can read my past two articles (the first article was when Argosy was at A$0.255):

In this article I intend to give an update on the latest news with Argosy Minerals, my updated price targets (in terms of potential x upside), and explain why I believe Argosy is the best valued lithium junior in the market today.

Argosy Minerals [ASX:AGY] [GR:AM1] (OTCPK:ARYMF) - Price = AUD 0.49, USD 0.35

Summary Of Argosy's Two Lithium Projects

Rincon Lithium Project - Argosy has a current 77.5% interest (and right to move to 90% upon development of 10,000tpa operation) in the Puna Mining JV that 100% owns the Rincon Lithium Project spread over ~2,794 hectares on the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina. The Project is now moving from pilot plant production towards 2,000tpa lithium carbonate production by mid-2022, followed by a plan to increase production by an additional 10,000tpa (to 12,000tpa) over the following two years.

- Argosy has a current 77.5% interest (and right to move to 90% upon development of 10,000tpa operation) in the Puna Mining JV that 100% owns the Rincon Lithium Project spread over ~2,794 hectares on the Salar del Rincon in Salta Province, Argentina. The Project is now moving from pilot plant production towards 2,000tpa lithium carbonate production by mid-2022, followed by a plan to increase production by an additional 10,000tpa (to 12,000tpa) over the following two years. Tonopah Lithium Project - Argosy 100% owns the Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. Next steps include exploration targeting works to identify lithium brine prospectivity and then drilling works to determine lithium brine potential.

Rincon Lithium Project - High Lithium Prices Means Argosy Can Potentially Self-Fund Their Planned Expansion

My view is that Argosy can now potentially self-fund their expansion from 2,000tpa to 12,000tpa at their Rincon Lithium Project.

Argosy Managing Director Jerko Zuvela stated to Trend Investing in Dec. 2021:

With the lithium market continuing its resurgence, and lithium demand and prices continuing to increase (due to rising global lithium demand from new electric vehicle manufacturers), Argosy has a strong advantage by becoming a battery quality lithium carbonate producer during 2022, and realising the record high lithium prices currently being referenced. Being able to achieve revenues/cashflows from our operation will provide significant advantages over the coming two years as we continue the 2,000tpa operations, and this will also benefit our plans to develop toward the overall 12,000tpa operation over coming years and bring that into production operations also, noting the revenues/cashflows from such an operation, if current lithium prices are maintained, will place us in a very significant position and status as an international LCE producer. With such potential, we have major plans to further grow Argosy into a substantial lithium production company and consider further growth opportunities, including further production expansion at our project.

With China spot lithium carbonate prices at CNY 482,500/t (~USD 75,277/t) Argosy will soon potentially be able to make huge revenue and net profit on their 2,000tpa operation, relative to their small market cap of US$380m.

Potential revenue and net profit for Argosy from their 2,000tpa operation at different lithium carbonate selling prices, from mid 2022

Lithium price/t assumption 60,000 70,000 80,000 Potential sales value pa (US$m) 87 101.5 116 Potential net profit (US$m) 47.25 57.4 67.5

Note: Assumes Argosy Project share is 77.5% at the 2,000tpa stage, and 5% royalties/export tax estimate (as this may change). Assumes Argosy's C1 costs are initially US$10,000/t, but fall towards the ~US$5,000/t guided by the Company once at a 12,000tpa operation. 30% company tax rate.

Argosy's CapEx to expand from a 2,000tpa to a 12,000tpa operation is estimated at US$141m.

Looking at the table above if the China lithium spot price stays roughly where it is (close to US$75,000/t) and Argosy is able to sell at these favorable spot prices (as suggested by the Managing Director) then Argosy could achieve US$62.5m of net profit per year. Over 2 years this equates to US$125m and thereby is almost sufficient to essentially meet their CapEx requirement of US$141m. The US$16m shortfall could be made up by delaying the 12,000tpa operation start by roughly 2-3 months.

If achieved, this would be an outstanding effort for a new lithium miner. It would mean no dilution and no debt.

Looking at the table below, it potentially gets even better. By mid 2024 Argosy could potentially be starting to produce 12,000tpa of lithium carbonate. Even if we assume by then the China lithium carbonate spot price has fallen in half to ~US$40,000/t Argosy would be making superb profits as shown in the table below.

Potential revenue and net profit for Argosy from a 12,000tpa operation at different lithium carbonate selling prices, starting from mid 2024

Base Case Bull Ultra-bull Lithium price/t assumption 20,000 40,000 80,000 Potential sales value pa (US$m) 204 408 816 Potential net profit (US$m) 102 245 530

Note: Assumes Argosy Project share is now 90% at the 12,000tpa stage, and 5% royalties. Assumes Argosy's C1 costs have dropped towards the guided ~US$5,000/t (2018 PEA estimate was US$4,645/tonne). 30% company tax rate.

Comment

The above details show a pathway (assumes the Project executes to plan), to where Argosy Minerals can grow by mid 2024 onwards to be making a base case scenario of US$102m in net profit. The bull case would see US$245m of net profit pa and the ultra bull US$530m pa of net profit (based on lithium spot prices similar to today).

If we apply a P/E multiple of 10 to the above we get the following market cap projections for Argosy in mid 2025 (1 year of making the above profits).

Base Bull Ultra-bull Market cap (US$m) 1,020 2,450 5,300 Increase from today's market cap of US$380m 2.15x 5.2x 11.2x

Note: Today Argosy is at A$0.39 per share with a market cap of A$516m (US$474m). I have not allowed for company options in the above scenarios so the above gains could be a little less. I have allowed US4m pa for company administration expenses per annum.

Further upside if Argosy is able to expand production to higher volumes such as 22,000tpa lithium carbonate. They may need to do further drilling and grow the Resource to justify this additional CapEx/expansion. The current Indicated Resource is 245,120t of contained lithium carbonate with significant exploration upside.

Update On The Key Latest News From Argosy

April 19, 2022 - "Argosy Appoints New Chair and Non-Executive Directors."

April 6, 2022 - "Tonopah Lithium Project Passive Seismic Survey to Commence."

April 1, 2022 - "Rincon 2,000tpa Li2CO3 Operations Update. 67% of total construction works now complete - first production of battery qualityLi2CO3 product targeted from mid-2022 . 2,000tpa lithium carbonate process plant development works progressing on schedule and budget. "

March 30, 2022 - "Annual Report to shareholders."

January 31, 2022 - "QUARTERLY ACTIVITIES REPORT – DECEMBER 2021.....Commenced preparing exploration plans to test lithium brine targets at Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA."

February 10, 2022 - "APPROVAL GRANTED FOR RESOURCE EXPANSION & PRODUCTION WELL DRILLING AT RINCON.....Resource expansion drilling works to delineate potential for materially expanding current JORC Indicated Resource and increase project mine life & future production capacity. Combined JORC Indicated Mineral Resource and Exploration Target estimates outline potential for a range of 507,000 tonnes to 724,000 tonnes of contained Li2CO3 at the Rincon Lithium Project to a depth of 300m. Production well drilling works to facilitate preparation of a Mineral Reserve Estimate and Feasibility Study."

March 7, 2022 - "RINCON 2,000TPA Li2CO3 OPERATIONS BRINE SYSTEMS WORK COMPLETE. The remaining 2,000tpa production operation construction works comprise completing the process plant, equipment and associated installations, and site construction, which are progressing on budget and schedule. The Company is targeting to achieve first production of >99.5% battery quality lithium carbonate product from mid-2022."

March 9, 2022 - RINCON PROJECT 2,000TPA Li2CO3 OPERATION PLANT & EQUIPMENT PROGRESS

Argosy's Rincon Lithium Project - Brine Ponds Construction Complete, Plant Construction 67% Complete (as of April 1, 2022)

Risks

Falling lithium prices. Argosy's Rincon Lithium Project does have slightly higher OpEx (2018 PEA forecasts US$4,645/t) due to below average lithium grades. In the 2,000tpa scenario I assumed a rather high OpEx assumption of US$10,000/t to help balance out the lack of large scale and any startup issues. Enirgi Group and its local subsidiary Ady Resources past Rincon Project failed due to high OpEx back about many years ago when lithium prices were much lower.

The usual mining risks - Exploration, permitting (Argosy is waiting on the permit to expand production to 12,000tpa), production, partner, environmental, sovereign risks. Argosy is so far on budget and schedule; however costs can blowout sometimes and projects can be delayed. Production can have problems as we saw with Orocobre (now Allkem).

Business risks - Management, liquidity, debt, and currency risk. Management may choose to partner, raise equity or debt, then my scenario of self-funding would change.

Sovereign risk - Moderate in Argentina, low in USA. Note: Chile has recently been looking to nationalize mines. Mexico is also planning to nationalize mines.

Stock market risks - Dilution, lack of liquidity (best to buy on local exchange), market sentiment.

Argosy Minerals Rincon Project In Argentina Looks Set To Be One Of The Two Next Lithium Producers In 2022

Conclusion

The point of this article is to show how well valued and how strong a position Argosy could be in by both mid 2022 (commence 2,000tpa commercial production) and mid 2024 (expand to commence a 12,000 tpa operation), assuming all goes to plan. The 12,000tpa operation can potentially be self-funded from profits if things go well and lithium prices stay strong.

The only other new lithium producer by around mid 2022 is Lithium Americas [TSX"LAC] (LAC) with a larger operation and JV with Ganfeng Lithium [SHE: 002460] (OTC:GNENF). LAC has a market cap of US$4.25b. By end 2022 we may see Core Lithium (market cap US$1.9b) and Sigma Lithium (market cap US$1.69b) also reach production. Both are good sized spodumene projects. Argosy Minerals market cap today is a mere US$474m.

The scenarios I discussed earlier show a pathway for Argosy by mid 2025 (at 12,000tpa production) to gain 2.15x (base case - US$20,000/t Li), 5.2x (bull case - US40,000/t Li), and 11.2x (ultra-bull case - US$80,000/t Li). Further upside if Argosy can expand beyond 12,000tpa. All of this is ONLY based on the Rincon Lithium Project and assigns zero value to Argosy's 100% owned Tonopah Lithium Project in Nevada, USA. It also has good potential but is still at a very early stage.

With lithium demand surging and supply battling to catch up there is no better positioned lithium miner today than Argosy Minerals.

Risks revolve around lithium prices and Argosy meeting their targets as well as the Rincon Lithium Project being in Argentina. So far Argosy are right on budget and schedule. Please read the risks section.

I rate Argosy Minerals as my number one lithium stock pick in 2022.

As usual all comments are welcome.