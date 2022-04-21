Capturing Opportunities In Real Estate Through Technological Disruption

Apr. 21, 2022 9:46 AM ETWTRE
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • Megatrends have been among the key focal points for investors in recent years.
  • WTRE provides exposure to both megatrends and the diversification potential associated with the real estate sector.
  • WTRE's weighting mechanism is designed to form a portfolio of securities that are technology-focused and have attractive growth and valuation characteristics relative to the investable universe.

"Real Estate" word on wood blocks flat lay concept.

Mohammad Fazrulilahi/iStock via Getty Images

By Kara Marciscano

Megatrends have been among the key focal points for investors in recent years, as they offer growth opportunities in the context of the structural changes that are shaping our world. To support the proliferation and continued functioning of a range of megatrends, very specific types of infrastructure must be in place.

For this reason, WisdomTree believes that investing in real estate infrastructure with a focus on powering the growth of many different megatrends, or the 'New Economy,' represents an exciting investment opportunity at the junction of thematic investing and real estate.

The WisdomTree New Economy Real Estate Fund (WTRE) provides exposure to both megatrends and the diversification potential associated with the real estate sector:

real estate sector

Author

Collaboration for Expertise in Thematic Investing within Real Estate

To capture this exciting thematic investment opportunity within New Economy real estate, WisdomTree is collaborating with CenterSquare Investment Management LLC (CenterSquare), a global investment manager focused on actively managed public and private real estate, equity, and private real estate debt strategies. CenterSquare's management team has an average of 30+ years of experience, with expertise across real assets and the liquidity spectrum.

WTRE seeks to track the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the CenterSquare New Economy Real Estate Index (CSNERE).

CSNERE provides differentiated sector exposures relative to broader real estate benchmarks,1 and specifically provides more exposure to technology-focused sectors.

Sector Breakdown: CenterSquare New Economy Real Estate Index vs. Benchmarks

real estate

CenterSquare, Bloomberg

WTRE - Capturing Opportunities in Real Estate Created by Technological Disruption

WisdomTree believes that technology-focused real state exposure represents an increasingly important component of the future real estate market.

Built into WTRE's strategy is a screen that targets companies with high technology exposure and strong balance sheets. The companies in WTRE must pass the following filters:

filters

Author

WTRE's weighting mechanism is designed to form a portfolio of securities that are technology-focused and have attractive growth and valuation characteristics relative to the investable universe. The index methodology assigns a higher weight to companies with (1) stronger technology scores, (2) higher earnings, dividend, and cash growth (3) and more attractive valuations relative to their levels of cash flow, earnings, and dividends.

WTRE may be a fitting solution for investors seeking to replace or complement their global real estate exposure with a diversified basket of companies across the spectrum of data centers, cell towers, life sciences labs, last-mile distribution, and cold storage facilities.

1 The global benchmark is the FTSE EPRA/Nareit Developed Index. The U.S. benchmark is the FTSE Nareit All Equity REITs Index.

Important Risks Related to this Article

There are risks associated with investing, including possible loss of principal. Foreign investing involves special risks, such as risk of loss from currency fluctuation or political or economic uncertainty. Investments in real estate involve additional special risks, such as credit risk, interest rate fluctuations, decreases in property value and the effect of varied economic conditions The fund invests a significant portion of its assets in the communication services sector. This sector can be significantly affected by, among other things, government intervention and regulation, technological innovations that make existing products and services obsolete, and consumer demand. The Fund invests in the securities included in or representative of, its Index regardless of their investment merit, and the Fund does not attempt to outperform its Index or take defensive positions in declining markets. Please read the Fund's prospectus for specific details regarding the Fund's risk profile.

Kara Marciscano, CFA, Associate, Research

Kara Marciscano joined WisdomTree in October 2018 as a Research Analyst. She supports the creation, maintenance, and reconstitution of our indexes and actively managed ETFs. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Kara was an Assistant Vice President in Equity Research at Barclays covering the insurance sector as well as Berkshire Hathaway. She began her career in the Finance department at Barclays after graduating from Boston College in 2014 with a B.S. in Finance and Operations Management. Kara is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.4K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.