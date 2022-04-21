Amazon And Microsoft: The Better Buy Might Surprise You

Viktor_Gladkov/iStock via Getty Images

The surge in interest rates this year, triggered by the highest inflation and most hawkish Fed in 40 years, has been a wonder to behold.

And not surprisingly, the speed and severity of this move in rates has caused a sharp selloff in many of today's most popular growth stocks.

In fact, the median Nasdaq stock, which includes 3,700 companies, is down almost 40% off its high.

Today, Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) and the Nasdaq (QQQ) are all down about 15% off recent highs.

These three all represent great ways to own the highest quality tech names, and compound your wealth over time.

Historical Rolling Returns Since 1999

(Source: Portfolio Visualizer Premium)

But while such impressive historical returns are nice, you can't buy past returns.

So let me compare and contrast Amazon and Microsoft, two of the world's premier tech giants, to show you

why nearly every investor should own these legendary growth blue-chips

which is the highest quality company

which is the better and safer buy for your hard-earned money today

Quality And Safety: Winner Microsoft (But Not By Much)

There are many ways to define and measure quality. So how do I do it?

The Dividend King's overall quality scores are based on a 248-point model that includes:

dividend safety

balance sheet strength

credit ratings

credit default swap medium-term bankruptcy risk data

short and long-term bankruptcy risk

accounting and corporate fraud risk

profitability and business model

growth consensus estimates

management growth guidance

historical earnings growth rates

historical cash flow growth rates

historical dividend growth rates

historical sales growth rates

cost of capital

GF Scores

long-term risk-management scores from MSCI, Morningstar, FactSet, S&P, Reuters'/Refinitiv, and Just Capital

management quality

dividend friendly corporate culture/income dependability

long-term total returns (a Ben Graham sign of quality)

analyst consensus long-term return potential

In fact, it includes over 1,000 fundamental metrics including the 12 rating agencies we use to assess fundamental risk.

credit and risk management ratings make up 41% of the DK safety and quality model

dividend/balance sheet/risk ratings make up 82% of the DK safety and quality model

How do we know that our safety and quality model works well?

During the two worst recessions in 75 years, our safety model 87% of blue-chip dividend cuts, the ultimate baptism by fire for any dividend safety model.

And then there's the confirmation that our quality ratings are accurate.

DK Zen Phoenix: Superior Fundamentals Lead To Superior Long-Term Results

Metric US Stocks 191 Real Money DK Phoenix Recs Great Recession Dividend Growth -25% 0% Pandemic Dividend Growth -1% 6% Positive Total Returns Over The Last 10 Years 42% 99.5% (Greatest Investors In History 60% to 80% Over Time) Lost Money/Went Bankrupt Over The Last 10 Years 47% 0.5% Outperformed Market Over The Last Decade (290%) 36% 46% Bankruptcies Over The Last 10 Years 11% 0% Permanent 70+% Catastrophic Decline Since 1980 44% 0.5% 100+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 87% 200+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 66% 300+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 44% 400+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 35% 500+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 27% 600+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 23% 700+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 20% 800+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 900+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 18% 1000+% Total Return Over The Past 10 Years NA 16% Sources: Morningstar, JPMorgan, Seeking Alpha

Basically, historical market data confirms that the DK safety and quality model is comprehensive and accurate.

This is why I and my family entrust almost 100% of my life savings to this model and the DK Phoenix blue-chip strategy.

How do Microsoft and Amazon score on our safety and quality model?

Microsoft Dividend Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% MSFT 100% 0.50% 1.0% Risk Rating Low-Risk (92nd industry percentile consensus) AAA stable credit rating 0.07% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (58% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 MSFT 99% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

MSFT Final Score Rating Safety 100% 5/5 very safe Business Model 100% 3/3 wide moat Dependability 99% 5/5 exceptional Total 99% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 3/3 Low Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

Microsoft is as close to a perfect growth blue-chips as exists on Wall Street.

And so is Amazon.

AMZN Balance Sheet Safety

Rating Dividend Kings Safety Score (161 Point Safety Model) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk (Average Recession) Approximate Dividend Cut Risk In Pandemic Level Recession 1 - unsafe 0% to 20% over 4% 16+% 2- below average 21% to 40% over 2% 8% to 16% 3 - average 41% to 60% 2% 4% to 8% 4 - safe 61% to 80% 1% 2% to 4% 5- very safe 81% to 100% 0.5% 1% to 2% AMZN 100% NA NA Risk Rating Medium-Risk (53rd industry percentile risk-management consensus) AA Stable outlook credit rating 0.51% 30-year bankruptcy risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Recommendation

Long-Term Dependability

Company DK Long-Term Dependability Score Interpretation Points Non-Dependable Companies 21% or below Poor Dependability 1 Low Dependability Companies 22% to 60% Below-Average Dependability 2 S&P 500/Industry Average 61% (61% to 70% range) Average Dependability 3 Above-Average 71% to 80% Very Dependable 4 Very Good 81% or higher Exceptional Dependability 5 AMZN 84% Exceptional Dependability 5

Overall Quality

AMZN Final Score Rating Safety 100% 5/5 Very Safe Business Model 90% 3/3 Wide Moat - Stable Dependability 84% 5/5 Exceptional Total 93% 13/13 Ultra SWAN Risk Rating 2/3 medium Risk 20% OR LESS Max Risk Cap Rec - speculative 5% Margin of Safety For A Potentially Good Buy

However, in this head-to-head comparison, Microsoft edges out Amazon slightly.

MSFT: 3rd Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 506) = 99th Percentile

AMZN: 31st Highest Quality Master List Company (Out of 506) = 94th Percentile

Why is Microsoft a higher quality company than Amazon?

Let's start with the balance sheet.

AMZN Credit Ratings

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AA Stable 0.51% 196.1 Fitch AA- Stable 0.55% 181.8 Moody's A1 (A+ equivalent) Stable 0.60% 166.7 Consensus AA- Stable 0.55% 180.7

(Source: S&P, Moody's, Fitch)

Rating agencies estimate a 0.55% fundamental risk in buying Amazon today.

1 in 181 chance of losing all your money over the next 30 years

Amazon's balance sheet is a fortress.

AMZN Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 0.56 -0.09 13.90 2021 0.68 -0.28 13.75 2022 0.60 -0.28 14.96 2023 0.45 -0.47 21.44 2024 0.32 -0.64 34.48 2025 0.29 -0.99 48.37 2026 0.24 -1.66 61.11 2027 0.20 -1.83 74.33 Annualized Change -13.62% 54.14% 27.06%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Amazon has more cash than debt already and its balance sheet is expected to get rapidly stronger over time.

AMZN Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $31,816 $42,122 -$5,079 $1,647 $57,284 $22,899 2021 $48,744 $36,220 -$20,346 $1,809 $71,994 $24,879 2022 $48,663 $74,694 -$22,258 $2,063 $80,760 $30,865 2023 $47,163 $113,701 -$49,136 $2,188 $104,819 $46,921 2024 $42,366 $167,534 -$85,508 $2,041 $133,792 $70,372 2025 $47,900 $321,148 -$164,569 $1,936 $165,979 $93,647 2026 $47,900 $465,285 -$335,981 $1,982 $202,841 $121,127 2027 $47,483 $566,899 -$436,861 $2,032 $238,295 $151,031 Annualized Growth 5.89% 44.97% 88.96% 3.05% 22.59% 30.93%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

cash position growing at 45% CAGR

net cash growing at 89% CAGR

cash flows growing at 23% to 31% CAGR

by 2027 an estimated $436 billion in net cash

$567 billion in total cash

Apple began the largest capital return in history at $250 billion in cash

But Microsoft's balance sheet is even more impressive.

Microsoft: Possibly The Safest Company In America

Rating Agency Credit Rating 30-Year Default/Bankruptcy Risk Chance of Losing 100% Of Your Investment 1 In S&P AAA Stable 0.07% 1428.6 Fitch AAA Stable 0.07% 1428.6 Moody's Aaa (AAA equivalent) Stable 0.07% 1428.6 Consensus AAA Stable 0.07% 1428.6

(Source: S&P, Moody's, Fitch)

MSFT is the only company in America with AAA credit ratings from all three rating agencies (JNJ has AAA ratings from two).

This means that S&P and Fitch consider MSFT at lower risk of defaulting on its debt than the US Treasury.

S&P rates the US AA+ stable

Fitch rates the US AAA with a negative outlook (33% chance of a downgrade)

Why do the rating agencies consider MSFT to be essentially "risk-free"?

MSFT Leverage Consensus Forecast

Year Debt/EBITDA Net Debt/EBITDA (3.0 Or Less Safe According To Credit Rating Agencies) Interest Coverage (8+ Safe) 2020 0.96 -1.11 25.28 2021 0.71 -0.88 NA 2022 0.53 -0.70 79.74 2023 0.45 -0.69 90.96 2024 0.37 -1.23 108.96 Annualized Change -21.20% 2.45% 44.09%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Microsoft has had more cash than debt for well over a decade, and its financial strength is expected to keep improving steadily.

MSFT Balance Sheet Consensus Forecast

Year Total Debt (Millions) Cash Net Debt (Millions) Interest Cost (Millions) EBITDA (Millions) Operating Income (Millions) 2020 $63,327 $13,576 -$73,200 $2,095 $65,755 $52,959 2021 $58,146 $14,224 -$72,188 NA $81,602 $69,916 2022 $52,522 $40,008 -$69,237 $1,053 $99,454 $83,961 2023 $51,431 $88,238 -$78,980 $1,055 $114,791 $95,965 2024 $48,838 $124,229 -$161,300 $1,027 $131,511 $111,903 Annualized Growth -6.29% 73.93% 21.84% -16.32% 18.92% 20.57%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MSFT is expected to have $124 billion in cash by 2024, and including its receivables (it's a recurring monthly revenue business) a net cash position of $161 billion.

Impressively, its cash flows are expected to be growing at close to 20%, despite its massive size.

2024 EBITDA of $132 billion would be the 58th largest country on earth if it were its own economy

larger than Kuwait's GDP

What about other measures of quality?

Ben Graham considered a 20+ year dividend growth streak to be a sign of excellent quality.

Justin Law If a company has grown its dividends for 20+ years, there is very little risk that it will cut its dividend or even fail to keep raising it in all economic and industry conditions.

Microsoft began paying a quarterly dividend in 2003 and has been raising it without fail ever since.

18-year dividend growth streak (excluding special dividends)

That means MSFT will achieve the Graham standard of excellence in 2024 and become a dividend aristocrat in 2029.

Amazon doesn't pay a dividend...yet, but is likely to in the future.

$567 billion in cash by 2027

after investing $700 billion in growth over the next five years and

$180 billion in annual cash flow adding to the cash pile growing at 20% in 2027 according to analysts

If Amazon grows as analysts expect, a dividend is a mathematical certainty at some point.

no dividend is expected until 2028 at the earliest

And what about Wall Street's favorite quality metric, profitability?

Profitability: Wall Street's Favorite Quality Proxy

Amazon's Profitability Is Sensational

AMZN's profitability is historically within the top 10% of peers.

AMZN Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Cyclical Retailers More Profitable Than AMZN (Out Of 1,099) Operating Margin 57.30 469 Net Margin 74.77 277 Return On Equity 87.52 137 Return On Assets 81.98 198 Return On Capital 65.17 NA Average 73.35 293

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

AMZN's operating margins have taken a hit as it ramps up its growth spending, plus faces rising input costs on things like shipping.

thus the 5% fuel and delivery surcharge it's applying to 3rd party sellers

Over the last 20 years, AMZN's industry-leading profitability has been stable or improving, confirming a wide and stable moat.

AMZN Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 8.0% 14.8% 5.9% 5.5% 2.80 2021 -1.9% 15.3% 5.3% 7.1% TTM ROC 22.10% 2022 5.6% 14.9% 5.7% 4.7% Latest ROC 29.67% 2023 7.8% 16.5% 7.4% 6.2% 2027 ROC 61.91% 2024 9.5% 18.3% 9.6% 8.0% 2027 ROC 83.12% 2025 10.3% 20.2% 11.4% 9.3% Average 72.52% 2026 16.6% 22.2% 13.3% 11.2% Industry Median 12.00% 2027 18.1% 23.4% 14.8% 12.5% AMZN/Industry Median 6.04 Annualized Growth 12.31% 6.73% 13.99% 12.39% Vs S&P 4.97 Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) NA 7.32% 18.73% 9.90%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

AMZN's free cash flow margins are expected to triple over the next four years, to 18%. All of its margins are expected to grow at rates that many growth stocks would love to grow their sales at.

Return on capital is pre-tax profit/operating capital (the money it takes to run the business).

Joel Greenblatt's gold standard proxy for quality and moatiness

Analysts are expecting a 73% ROC in 2027.

the average investment pays for itself in 17 months vs 7 years for the S&P 500

6X the industry's ROC

5X the S&P 500's ROC

AMZN's ROC Has Been Stable For A Decade

AMZN's ability to sustain industry-leading profitability over the decades despite all its challenges and risks confirms a wide and stable moat.

But as amazing as AMZN's profitability is, it pales in comparison to Microsoft's.

Microsoft's Profitability Is Even Better

Microsoft's profitability is historically in the top 4% of its peers, earning it a 10/10 on Gurufocus's profitability model.

MSFT Trailing 12-Month Profitability Vs. Peers

Metric Industry Percentile Major Software Companies More Profitable Than MSFT (Out Of 2,615) Operating Margin 97.87 56 Net Margin 96.80 84 Return On Equity 97.09 76 Return On Assets 96.21 99 Return On Capital 79.89 100 Average 93.57 168

(Source: Gurufocus Premium)

MSFT's profitability is so immense that it's the 169th most profitable large software company in the world, out of 2,615.

MSFT's profitability is the stuff of legend, remaining relatively stable over 20 years.

A free cash flow margin of 33% is in the top 10% of all companies on earth.

MSFT Margin Consensus Forecast

Year FCF Margin EBITDA Margin EBIT (Operating) Margin Net Margin Return On Capital Expansion Return On Capital Forecast 2020 31.6% 46.0% 37.0% 31.0% 1.05 2021 33.4% 48.5% 41.6% 36.1% TTM ROC 115.93% 2022 32.6% 50.1% 42.3% 35.7% Latest ROC 118.98% 2023 33.4% 50.7% 42.4% 35.3% 2024 ROC 121.26% 2024 34.2% 51.1% 43.5% 36.0% 2024 ROC 124.45% 2025 NA NA NA NA Average 122.86% 2026 NA NA NA NA Industry Median 14.50% 2027 NA NA NA NA MSFT/Industry Median 8.47 Annualized Growth 1.95% 2.69% 4.11% 3.85% Vs S&P 8.41 Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) 0.77% 1.74% 1.51% -0.06%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MSFT's incredible margins are expected to remain stable or improve slightly in the next few years.

Analysts are expecting a 123% ROC in 2027.

the average investment pays for itself in 10 months vs. 7 years for the S&P 500

8.5X the industry's ROC

8X the S&P 500's ROC

MSFT ROC Has Been Stable For Three Decades

MSFT's ability to sustain industry-leading profitability over three decades despite all its challenges and risks confirms a wide and stable moat.

But of course, quality alone isn't enough to generate great returns.

growth without quality and safety leads to eventual catastrophic losses

safety and quality without growth leads to bond like returns

Growth Prospects: Winner Amazon

Cloud computing is one of the largest secular mega-trends in the world.

Statista

In 2021, cloud computing grew at 37% while AWS grew at 37%.

Amazon is maintaining market share in cloud computing, despite the competition from MSFT, GOOG, CRM, IBM, and ORCL.

Cloud Computing Market Size Worth $1,554.94 Billion by 2030: Grand View Research, Inc.

Grandview Research expects the global cloud market to grow about 16% annually through 2030, meaning that AMZN is expected to maintain or even increase its market share.

IOT analytics thinks cloud computing will be worth $2 trillion per year within 10 to 20 years, and potentially as much as $10 trillion.

IOT estimates that conservatively cloud computing will grow at least 4X in the next 10 to 20 years

likely 13X growth

potentially 64X growth

cloud computing alone is a secular megatrend that Amazon could surf for decades to come

MSFT's cloud computing business grew 50% in 2021, gaining market share. Not from Amazon but from struggling rivals like IBM (IBM).

And for the next few years, analysts expect that MSFT will keep gaining market share in the cloud.

44% growth in 2022

36% growth in 2023

34% growth in 2024

Is it any wonder that MSFT is expected to invest massively into growth?

MSFT Growth Spending Consensus Forecast

Year SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative) R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2020 $24,709 $19,269 $45,234 $89,212 $143,015 62.38% 2021 $25,224 $20,716 $56,118 $102,058 $168,088 60.72% 2022 $28,218 $23,755 $64,738 $116,711 $198,655 58.75% 2023 $31,017 $26,587 $75,731 $133,335 $226,582 58.85% 2024 $32,224 $29,592 $87,878 $149,694 $257,200 58.20% Annualized Growth 6.86% 11.32% 18.06% 13.81% 15.80% -1.72% Total Spending 2021 To 2025 $116,683 $100,650 $284,465 $441,316 $736,340

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

MSFT is growing growth spending by 14% per year, from $89 billion last year to an estimated $150 billion in 2024.

That includes a 50% increase in R&D spending from $19 billion to $30 billion.

What do analysts think that means for MSFT's top and bottom lines over the next three years?

MSFT Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $143,015 $45,234 $65,755 $52,959 $44,281 2021 $168,088 $56,118 $81,602 $69,916 $60,651 2022 $198,655 $64,738 $99,454 $83,961 $70,957 2023 $226,582 $75,731 $114,791 $95,965 $79,951 2024 $257,200 $87,878 $131,511 $111,903 $92,629 Annualized Growth 15.80% 18.06% 18.92% 20.57% 20.26% Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) 15.23% 16.13% 17.24% 16.97% 15.16%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Incredible sales growth of almost 16% annually and bottom-line growth of 18% to 21%.

MSFT Dividend Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Dividend Consensus FCF/Share Consensus FCF Payout Ratio Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $2.43 $8.38 29.0% $44,625 2.08% 76.7% 2023 $2.39 $10.04 23.8% $57,375 2.68% 98.7% 2024 $2.57 $11.82 21.7% $69,375 3.23% 132.1% Total 2022 Through 2026 $7.39 $30.24 24.4% $126,750.00 5.91% 217.99% Annualized Rate 2.84% 18.76% -13.41% 24.68% 24.68% 31.19%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Credit rating agencies consider a 60% payout ratio safe for this industry and MSFT's is under 30% and analysts think it could fall to 22%.

That could allow MSFT to retain $127 billion in post-dividend cash.

That's enough to pay off its debt more than 2X over or buy back about 6% of shares over three years at current valuations.

MSFT Buyback Consensus Forecast

Year Consensus Buybacks ($ Millions) % Of Shares (At Current Valuations) Market Cap 2022 $26,899.0 1.3% $2,146,877 2023 $31,506.0 1.5% $2,146,877 2024 $34,279.0 1.6% $2,146,877 Total 2022-2024 $92,684.00 4.3% $2,146,877 Annualized Rate 1.45% Average Annual Buybacks $30,894.67

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Analysts expect an average of $31 billion in annual buybacks from MSFT over the next three years, totaling $93 billion and repurchasing about 1.5% of its shares annually.

MSFT's historical buyback rate is 2.3% CAGR.

Time Frame (Years) Net Buyback Rate Shares Remaining Net Shares Repurchased Each Share You Own Is Worth X Times More (Not Including Future Growth And Dividends) 5 1.5% 92.72% 7.28% 1.08 10 1.5% 85.97% 14.03% 1.16 15 1.5% 79.72% 20.28% 1.25 20 1.5% 73.91% 26.09% 1.35 25 1.5% 68.53% 31.47% 1.46 30 1.5% 63.55% 36.45% 1.57

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

If MSFT buys back stock at 1.5%, as analysts expect, then over 30 years that could be a 36% reduction in share count.

boosting EPS, FCF, and dividends per share by 57%

not counting MSFT's impressive future growth forecasts

And what about the long-term?

MSFT Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

20-year growth rate: 13.6% CAGR

individual analyst growth range: 12.3% to 18.0% CAGR

median growth consensus from all analysts: 14.8% CAGR

If MSFT continues to grow at its historical rate of the last 20 years, which analysts expect will happen (powered largely by cloud computing), then it could deliver life-changing, and rich-retirement-making wealth over time.

Investment Strategy Yield LT Consensus Growth LT Consensus Total Return Potential Long-Term Risk-Adjusted Expected Return Long-Term Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Expected Returns Years To Double Your Inflation & Risk-Adjusted Wealth 10 Year Inflation And Risk-Adjusted Return Amazon 0.0% 23% 23.0% 16.1% 13.6% 5.3 3.58 Adam's Planned Correction Buys 3.9% 18.9% 22.8% 16.0% 13.5% 5.3 3.54 Microsoft 0.9% 14.8% 15.7% 11.0% 8.5% 8.5 2.26 Nasdaq (Growth) 0.8% 14.3% 15.1% 10.6% 8.1% 8.9 2.17 Dividend Aristocrats 2.2% 8.9% 11.1% 7.8% 5.3% 13.6 1.67 S&P 500 1.4% 8.5% 9.9% 7.0% 4.5% 16.1 1.55

(Source: Morningstar, FactSet, Ycharts)

Analysts think MSFT could deliver almost 16% annual returns over the long-term.

That's literally on par with some of the greatest investors in history and is better than what analysts expect the Nasdaq to deliver.

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 13.2% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted MSFT Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted MSFT Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,429.63 $1,511.29 $1,859.62 $348.32 10 $2,043.84 $2,284.01 $3,458.18 $1,174.17 15 $2,921.94 $3,451.81 $6,430.90 $2,979.09 20 $4,177.29 $5,216.70 $11,959.03 $6,742.32 25 $5,971.97 $7,883.98 $22,239.23 $14,355.25 30 $8,537.71 $11,915.01 $41,356.49 $29,441.48

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Even if MSFT only grows at the expected rate for a decade, that is still incredible wealth-building potential.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted MURGY Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.30 10 1.12 1.69 15 1.18 2.20 20 1.25 2.86 25 1.32 3.72 30 1.40 4.84

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 10 years, MSFT could outperform the S&P 500 by over 70%

potentially much more if the S&P has a lost decade

And over a longer time frame could potentially deliver 5X the inflation-adjusted returns.

But as strong as MSFT's growth outlook is, it pales in comparison to Amazon's.

AMZN Long-Term Growth Outlook

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

20-year growth rate: 32% CAGR

consensus growth range (5 sources): 21.8% to 34.8% CAGR

individual analyst growth range: 16.7% to 36.0% CAGR

median growth consensus from all analysts: 23.0% CAGR

Amazon's growth potential is incredible, driven by online retail, cloud computing, and advertising.

That's why it's spending more on growth than most governments.

AMZN Growth Spending Consensus Forecast

Year SG&A (Selling, General, Administrative) R&D Capex Total Growth Spending Sales Growth Spending/Sales 2021 $40,848 $49,407 $55,396 $145,651 $469,822 31.00% 2022 $45,807 $61,918 $58,470 $166,195 $541,162 30.71% 2023 $52,678 $71,870 $60,543 $185,091 $634,773 29.16% 2024 $57,007 $79,177 $66,680 $202,864 $730,456 27.77% 2025 $63,919 $80,644 $74,058 $218,621 $822,071 26.59% 2026 $70,350 $88,874 $65,660 $224,884 $913,073 24.63% 2027 $76,590 $96,909 $67,952 $241,451 $1,018,050 23.72% Annualized Growth 11.05% 13.03% 7.53% 10.69% 15.01% -3.76% Total Spending 2022 To 2027 $366,351 $479,392 $393,363 $699,801 15.01% 39.28%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

AMZN is increasing its growth spending by 11% per year, from $146 billion in 2021 to almost a quarter of a trillion in 2027.

almost $100 billion in R&D alone in 2027

Over the next five years, analysts think Amazon will spend $700 billion on growth, a level of investment that is usually the realm of continent-spanning national governments, not public companies.

What kind of growth do analysts expect from $700 billion in growth spending?

AMZN Medium-Term Growth Consensus Forecast

Year Sales Free Cash Flow EBITDA EBIT (Operating Income) Net Income 2020 $386,064 $31,018 $57,284 $22,899 $21,331 2021 $469,822 -$9,069 $71,994 $24,879 $33,364 2022 $541,162 $30,129 $80,760 $30,865 $25,171 2023 $634,773 $49,249 $104,819 $46,921 $39,303 2024 $730,456 $69,224 $133,792 $70,372 $58,283 2025 $822,071 $85,015 $165,979 $93,647 $76,155 2026 $913,073 $151,987 $202,841 $121,127 $102,200 2027 $1,018,050 $184,302 $238,295 $151,031 $127,408 Annualized Growth 14.86% 28.99% 22.59% 30.93% 29.09% Annualized Growth (Ignoring Pandemic) 13.76% NA 22.08% 35.06% 25.02%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Amazon's growth is astounding given its size.

14% sales growth outside of the pandemic on a base of nearly $500 billion in revenue

free cash flow growing almost 30% per year

bottom line growing at 23% to 31% per year

Amazon is expected to generate almost $200 billion in free cash flow in 2027.

after spending over $241 billion on growth

the most profitable company in human history, if it grows as expected

Metric 2022 Growth Consensus 2023 Growth Consensus 2024 Growth Consensus 2025 Growth Consensus 2026 Growth Consensus 2027 Growth Consensus Sales 15% 18% 15% 13% 11% 11% EPS -25% 52% 43% 33% 33% 23% Operating Cash Flow 88% 22% 30% 24% 39% 15% Free Cash Flow 460% 52% 52% 33% 24% 20% EBITDA 67% 32% 25% NA NA NA EBIT (operating income) 23% 50% 49% NA NA NA

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet Research)

Amazon's sales growth is expected to be double-digits for the foreseeable future.

Its free cash flow of nearly $200 billion per year in 2027 is expected to be growing at 20%.

there has never been a growth stock like Amazon

this level of growth is unprecedented in human history

And here's something that should really get Amazon investors excited.

AMZN Buyback Potential Consensus Forecast

Year FCF/Share Consensus Retained (Post-Dividend) Free Cash Flow Buyback Potential Debt Repayment Potential 2022 $48.57 $24,576 1.57% 50.4% 2023 $85.81 $43,420 2.77% 89.1% 2024 $164.06 $83,014 5.29% 175.2% 2025 $219.16 $110,895 7.07% 233.4% 2026 $274.67 $138,983 8.86% 285.2% 2027 $331.90 $167,941 10.70% 350.6% Total 2022 Through 2026 $1,124.17 $568,830.02 36.24% 1166.97% Annualized Rate 37.75% 37.75% 37.75% 38.16%

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

Amazon, after spending an estimated $700 billion on growth, is expected to retain $569 billion in free cash flow!

That's enough to repay its debt 12X over or buyback 36% of its shares at current valuations.

Amazon isn't expected to pay a dividend for the foreseeable future.

However, $569 billion in consensus free cash flow, AFTER investing in growth, has to go somewhere.

$10 billion buyback authorization is a drop in the bucket of what's needed

Inflation-Adjusted Consensus Return Potential: $1,000 Initial Investment

Time Frame (Years) 7.4% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted S&P Consensus 8.6% Inflation-Adjusted Aristocrat Consensus 20.5% CAGR Inflation-Adjusted AMZN Consensus Difference Between Inflation Adjusted AMZN Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 $1,429.63 $1,511.29 $2,541.65 $1,030.35 10 $2,043.84 $2,284.01 $6,459.98 $4,175.96 15 $2,921.94 $3,451.81 $16,418.98 $12,967.17 20 $4,177.29 $5,216.70 $41,731.28 $36,514.58 25 $5,971.97 $7,883.98 $106,066.24 $98,182.26 30 $8,537.71 $11,915.01 $269,583.06 $257,668.05

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

AMZN can't grow at 23% for decades, but even 10 years of expected growth could result in 6.5X inflation-adjusted returns.

Time Frame (Years) Ratio Aristocrats/S&P Ratio Inflation-Adjusted AMZN Consensus And S&P Consensus 5 1.06 1.78 10 1.12 3.16 15 1.18 5.62 20 1.25 9.99 25 1.32 17.76 30 1.40 31.58

(Source: DK Research Terminal, FactSet)

Over the next 10 years, AMZN could potentially more than triple the S&P 500's returns.

potentially much more if the S&P has a lost decade

Valuation: Winner Amazon

For 20 years, outside of bear markets and bubbles, billions of investors have paid 25X to 27X cash flow for Amazon.

a 91% statistical probability that about 26X cash flow is intrinsic value for AMZN

Metric Historical Fair Value Multiples (14-Years) 2022 2023 2024 2025 12-Month Forward Fair Value Operating Cash Flow 25.98 $4,403.09 $5,358.89 $6,943.93 $8,089.39 Average $4,403.09 $5,358.89 $6,943.93 $8,089.39 $4,697.18 Current Price $3,085.95 Discount To Fair Value 29.91% 42.41% 55.56% 61.85% 34.30% Upside To Fair Value 42.68% 73.65% 125.02% 162.14% 52.21% 2022 OCF 2023 OCF 2022 Weighted OCF 12-Month Forward OCF 12-Month Average Fair Value Forward P/OCF Current Forward P/OCF $169.48 $206.27 $63.47 $180.80 26.0 17.1

AMZN trading at 17X forward cash flow is a screaming bargain, especially given its 23% growth consensus.

What about Microsoft?

(Source: FactSet Research Terminal)

28.5X forward earnings is historically rich for MSFT which historically trades at 18.5 to 25.5X earnings in the Satya Nadella era.

However, when we back out cash, we get an EV/EBITDA (cash-adjusted PE) of 19.8X which is arguably reasonable for one of the world's greatest and widest moat companies.

MSFT fair value $267.19

current price: $287.28

discount: -7.52%

DK rating: hold

And this brings us to the biggest reason I personally favor Amazon over Microsoft right now.

Long-Term Return Potential: Amazon

What kind of returns do analysts think are possible from AMZN and MSFT today?

MSFT 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

If MSFT grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 13% total returns, or 6% annually.

MSFT 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graph, FactSet) (Source: FAST Graph, FactSet)

By 2027, if MSFT grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could deliver solid 75% total returns or 11% annually.

2X the S&P 500 consensus

But while double the market's potential returns is nice, just take a look at what Amazon is offering.

Amazon Is The Fattest Pitch On Wall Street

AMZN 2024 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graphs, FactSet)

If AMZN grows as analysts expect by 2024, it could deliver 129% total returns, or 36% annually.

Buffett-like returns from an anti-bubble blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

AMZN 2027 Consensus Total Return Potential

(Source: FAST Graph, FactSet) (Source: FAST Graph, FactSet)

By 2027, if AMZN grows as expected and returns to historical fair value, it could more than quadruple and deliver 29% annual total returns.

also Buffett-like returns

9X the S&P 500 consensus

Bottom Line: Both Amazon And Microsoft Are Ultra SWANs That Can Help You Retire In Safety And Splendor

Is it a mistake to buy MSFT at 19.8X cash-adjusted earnings today?

That depends on your goals, time horizon, and risk profile.

Microsoft Is The Clear Winner If Safety And Quality Are Your Top Priority

Company Microsoft Amazon MSFT Wins AMZN Wins Yield 0.9% 0.0% 1 LT Growth Consensus 14.8% 23.0% 1 Total Return Potential 15.7% 23.0% 1 Risk-Adjusted Expected Return 11.0% 16.1% 1 Discount To Fair Value -7.0% 34.0% 1 DK Rating Hold Very Strong Buy 1 Quality Score 99% 93% 1 Safety Score 100% 100% 1 1 Dependability Score 99% 84% 1 Long-Term Risk-Management Industry Percentile 92% 53% 1 Credit Rating AAA stable AA stable 1 30-Year Bankruptcy Risk 0.07% 0.51% 1 Dividend Growth Streak (Years) 18 NA 1 Return On Capital (12-Months) 119% 30% 1 Return On Capital Industry Percentile 80% 65% 1 Return On Capital (13-Year Median) 136% 15% 1 Return On Capital (5-Year trend) -5.60% 8% 1 Sum 11 7

But while MSFT is hard to beat in terms of quality, AMZN is also one of the safest companies on earth.

And one that offers superior growth, valuation, and total return potential.

AMZN Investment Decision Score

DK (Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

For anyone comfortable with its risk profile, AMZN is as close to a perfect hyper-growth blue-chip investment as exists on Wall Street today.

35% discount vs. 12% market premium = 47% better valuation

far superior fundamental quality and safety

130% higher long-term return potential than S&P 500 overtime

4X the risk-adjusted expected return for the next five years

The biggest potential reason not to buy AMZN right now is the good but not great 2.2% yield.

QCOM + MMP = 4.0% very safe yield and 17.3% CAGR long-term return potential (K1-tax form)

AMZN + BTI = 3.5% very safe yield and 19.0% CAGR long-term return potential (no K1-tax form)

Does this mean that MSFT is a terrible investment right now?

MSFT Investment Decision Score

(Source: DK Automated Investment Decision Tool)

Compared to the historically 14% overvalued S&P 500, MSFT is actually a satisfactory investment opportunity.

But in a market awash in blue-chip bargains, I recommend taking the biggest swings at the fattest pitches.

"Wait for a fat pitch, and then swing for the fences." - Warren Buffett

Ycharts

Amazon exploded higher during the pandemic because its fundamentals were booming.

at its August peak, it was approximately fair value

and now fundamentals have grown two years with a flat price

AMZN has become steadily more undervalued for two years

Ycharts

Amazon is a coiled spring hyper-growth Ultra SWAN and a potentially wonderful way to make your own luck on Wall Street.

And that's why I and Dividend Kings have spent the last two years steadily building our positions in Amazon.

The John Templeton/Howard Marks 80% certainty limit on Wall Street means that you can never be more than 80% sure about any given company.

But I can say with 80% absolute certainty that Amazon today represents one of the fattest pitches on Wall Street.

"I'll die on this hill" confidence

Buffett-like return potential from a blue-chip bargain hiding in plain sight

Anyone buying AMZN today is likely to feel like a stock market genius in 5+ years.