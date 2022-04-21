Nordroden/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE) continues to sizzle higher. Even if the company missed revenue estimates for its Q1 2022 results, Nucor is in a much stronger part of the cycle than investors realize.

We are talking about strong operating leverage, strong profitability, meaningful capital returns, and an impressive valuation.

Incidentally, did I mention that, unlike in previous steel cycles, Nucor's balance sheet is now incredibly strong? Indeed, Nucor has the best balance sheet in the steel sector.

That's right, from many different angles this investment is compelling. High demand, low supply, pricing power, and valuation. This ticks many boxes. Here's why.

Investor Sentiment is Moving Up Rapidly

For the past several months' steel stocks have been sizzling higher. Indeed, in the past month alone I've had not one, but two ''buy calls'' on this name (here) and (here), and the stock is up 14% - in less than 30 days!

Nucor author coverage

Meanwhile, countless names outside of basic materials and energy continue moving towards their 52-week lows and staying there.

Nucor Q1 2022 Earnings Result Discussed

For Q1 2022, Nucor's revenues were up 50% YOY. Most analysts largely expected that revenues would be strong in Q1, so this wasn't surprising.

Where Nucor truly shone was on its EPS line, which was up 147% YOY. This is truly remarkable. Talk about operating leverage! This led to its ROE increasing to 13.7% compared with 8.2% in the same period a year ago.

And this is a GAAP ROE. Not ''heavily adjusted'' nonsensical ROE. Talk about Nucor as a high return on invested capital business. Who would have thought, right?

Nucor revenue consensus estimates

That being said, the big uncertainty hanging over the stock is whether or not H2 2022 is going to mark the end of the cycle for steel companies?

For their part, Nucor guides that its Q2 2022 ''will be the most profitable quarter in Nucor's history, surpassing the previous record set in the Q4 2021.''

Consequently, this means that Nucor is going to report higher than $7.97 of EPS in Q2 2022.

Nucor EPS consensus estimates

Consequently, we can see above how woefully incorrect analysts are just out to the next quarter, where consensus points to $5.89 of EPS. Analysts are consistently having to increase their EPS estimates for Nucor. And it looks like in the next couple of days they'll be further increasing this Q2 EPS estimate.

As an investor, that's exactly where you want to be, where analysts are busy increasing their financial models and price targets.

Pristine Balance Sheet, Strong Capital Returns

Before discussing Nucor's capital return, let's first cast our focus on Nucor's balance sheet.

Nucor's balance sheet has a net debt position of approximately $1.9 billion. For a business that's generating approximately $2 billion of free cash flow during a 90-day period, this leaves Nucor with the strongest credit rating in the steel sector.

This is the type of business that you can sleep well at night not having to worry about hearing on the news that it's imploded.

Moving on, during the last 90 days, Nucor returned to shareholders just over $1.0 billion. For context, this means that during the last 90 days, Nucor returned to shareholders a 2.3% yield via dividends and buybacks, during just one quarter. Also, note, that the buybacks were made at an average of $128.45 per share.

NUE Stock Valuation - Like Other Steel Companies, Very Cheap

The biggest concern from the investment community is that steel companies have moved up so much so quickly, that they ''have to pull back.'' Surely, they just have to? But what happens if they don't?

Can one seriously declare that paying close to 7x this year's estimated EPS numbers is expensive? For a business that's probably going to return to shareholders 8% to 10% via dividends and buybacks this year? I struggle to see how.

The Bottom Line

Nucor investment presentation

The thesis here is simple. Steel demand is going up. There's a really tight steel market, where getting meaningful further supply online is going to take a few years.

Then, you have to remember that you actually need steel products for EVs, bridges, housing, fridges, dishwashers, and countless other uses that you actually need to move economies forward.

In fact, I assert that President Biden's infrastructure project simply can't move forward without steel. This means that demand for steel is going to remain elevated in the near term.

Meanwhile, China is typically the biggest manufacturer and exporter of steel. However, China is determined to take its decarbonization effort seriously. This means that China is capping steel production at a time when steel production is already restricted.

With all this in mind, I believe that paying just 7x this year's EPS for a business with a clean balance sheet, high ROE, solid capital returns, and some topline growth makes this a compelling investment.

To preempt your question, yes I'm bullish here. But I don't own shares in this name. But I do own shares in a slightly smaller peer. Whatever you decide, good luck and happy investing!