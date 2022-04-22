Become A Fat-Yield Passive Banker

fizkes/iStock via Getty Images

Co-produced with Treading Softly

When I worked in the financial sector, we had a common saying: "Stay in your lane." It meant you should stick to your specialty within the bank. A Commercial lender wouldn't start generating residential mortgages, because it wasn't their skill set.

We often speak about the importance of diversifying your investments, but nobody is an expert on everything. At High Dividend Opportunities, we are a team, all with different strengths and different expertise. You could spend several lifetimes accumulating the expertise to run the various businesses we invest in.

Fortunately, I don't need to master everything, I just need to know who to rely on and pay them for their skill set. I don't know how to hook up a nuclear power plant to the power grid, but I still benefit from the hard work and skills of those who do.

So today, let's look at two specialists we can invest through to benefit from their expertise, that way we can enjoy life doing what we know best - spending our hard-earned dividends on fun!

Let's dive in.

Pick #1: BTO - Yield 6.5%

Sometimes, the market seems to be allergic to cash. John Hancock Financial Opportunity Fund (BTO) increased its dividend by 18% to $0.65/quarter. Since it declared that dividend, BTO's price has fallen 15% and the premium to NAV has fallen.

As a result, BTO is cheaper than it has been in the past 6 months, and it is paying a dividend that is 18% higher. You are getting more cash flow for a much better price!

These are the kinds of high dividend opportunities we love. Let's take a look at why BTO has sold off, and why we don't share the market's concern.

BTO invests in financials. You likely recognize most if not all the names in their top 10 holdings.

BTO Factsheet

From private equity asset managers like Blackstone (BX) and Ares Management (ARES) to banks like Huntington (HBAN) and Bank of America (BAC) - BTO invests in the corporations that keep money flowing around the U.S. - primarily banks.

BTO Factsheet

So when we look at BTO selling off, our big question should be "why are banks selling off?" That question has an easy answer - the yield curve inverted in early April.

You've seen in the news that an inverting yield curve is a "sign of recession." In addition to that, banks generally profit from borrowing short-term money and lending longer-term, so a "flat" curve where short-term rates are close to long-term rates is a headwind to earnings. Seeing these two factors, the market dumped banks like they were about to explode.

The inversion that everyone focuses on is the 10-year 2-year spread, which is the difference between 10-year Treasuries and 2-year Treasuries. That spread has a fairly reasonable track record of predicting a recession, but not a perfect one. Moreover, the recession has always started 1.5 to 3 years after the inversion. The only "recession" that was sooner than that was due to COVID, which occurred 6 months after the curve inverted. If you look at history, the inversion is actually an indication that a recession likely won't occur for over a year. For investors, it is a buying signal, with the caveat that maybe in about a year you want to be cautious. Like a "stoplight ahead" sign, it's a warning that maybe you need to be prepared to stop down the road, but not right here.

What about the direct impact on banks? The 10-2 spread is an investor's favorite to follow, but it isn't the spread that actually matters for daily operations. Banks don't borrow 2-year loans. They borrow for 3-months or even shorter periods. So the "spread" that really matters for their profitability is the 10-year/3-month spread. This spread "usually" follows the 10/2 year spread but "usually" does not mean always. In this case, the spread has risen to the highest levels since 2016.

Note that during the times leading into both the Dot Com bust and the Great Financial Crisis, this indicator was negative. The higher this spread, the more profitable banks will be.

These facts lead us to the conclusion that the market is being overly bearish on banks. A recession is not imminent, and profits from banks are likely to improve, not deteriorate. So we have a situation where BTO is cheaper, trading at a much smaller premium, paying a higher dividend, and the banks it invests in are likely to have a good year. That all adds up to a buy!

More discussion of inverted yield curves in this article.

Pick #2: AGNC - Yield 12%

The first quarter has been brutal for agency mREITs like AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC). Book values were down at Q4 2021 earnings, and the decline in book value accelerated, with AGNC reporting a 9.6% decline in book value alone. The market responded, and AGNC's price followed the book value down. Why has this happened?

Agency MBS are "mortgage-backed securities." The price of agency MBS is what determines what mortgage rates are. Your mortgage originator will be watching the MBS market, and when they "lock in" a rate for you, it is based on the current yield that MBS are trading at. They "lock in" the rate by entering a short position on MBS that will be filled when they sell the mortgage. This ensures that the originator is not negatively impacted by rates from the moment they promise you an interest rate, to the day they sell the mortgage.

Like all other yield investments, the price of a mortgage is inverse to yield. As the price declines, mortgage rates go up, and as the price rises, the rates come down. Mortgage rates often trade with the 10-year Treasury, but "often" doesn't mean always. Mortgage rates have skyrocketed in relation to the 10-year Treasury.

What does this mean for AGNC? Well, AGNC's primary asset is mortgages - as mortgage rates rise, the value of those mortgages comes down. To hedge, AGNC enters short positions on U.S. Treasuries, since they "usually" move with mortgages, losses in MBS value will be somewhat mitigated by gains in their short position on Treasuries.

What has happened year-to-date is that both mortgage rates and treasuries have gone up. Mortgage rates have gone up a lot more. We would say that MBS has underperformed relative to Treasuries. So the decline in value from AGNC's assets is greater than the gain in value from their short positions. Book value goes down.

Yet as you can see on the charts, a 2.06% spread between mortgages and the 10-year is unusual. Since the Great Financial Crisis, it has happened twice. Once in October 2011 and again in March 2020. How did AGNC fair after the spike? In both cases, AGNC went on to dramatically outperform the S&P 500 the following year.

In AGNC's history as a public company, it happened one other time, back in December 2008. AGNC went on to dramatically outperform the market in 2009.

Investors have a tendency to see a falling stock and just assume that it will do so "forever." It's a silly assumption! Is the spread between the 10-year Treasury and 30-year mortgages going to forever be over 2%? Of course not. History says that the spread starts coming down in a matter of months. The spread going up is bad for book value, but when it comes back down that is good for book value.

Now, I'm not going to sit here and tell you that it will come down tomorrow. I don't know, and nobody else does as well. I can say with confidence that it will come down. The last time AGNC was in this position was in March 2020, when investors were selling and running away in terror, somehow convinced that it would never come back. We were buying while others were dumping it as a "loser." What happened? (Source: Q4 2021 Stockholder Presentation)

Q4 2021 Stockholder Presentation

Tangible book value crashed to $13.62 (the same ballpark it is at today) and a year later it was above its pre-COVID level at $17.72. Plus we collected $1.44 in dividends.

Some folks love to trade book value. Ducking in and out, trying to predict what it will be before it is reported. If that's your speed, go for it. For me, it's about the dividends, how much income is AGNC paying me? What matters to me is not AGNC's book value. That will move all over the place. What matters to me is AGNC's cash flow. What happened to AGNC's earnings in 2020? They skyrocketed from $0.57-$0.58/quarter to $0.75-$0.76/quarter.

Q4 2021 Stockholder Presentation

This 30% increase was caused by the spread between mortgage rates and Treasuries rising. Remember, AGNC buys mortgages, AGNC's business model is to buy and hold agency MBS to collect the coupon. As a buyer, cheaper prices mean getting a higher return.

In March 2020, AGNC faced the problem that COVID introduced a ton of uncertainty. They went into March 2020 fairly highly leveraged and were really willing to back up the truck with nobody really knowing how COVID would impact the world. This held them back from truly exploiting the opportunity.

Today, they don't have that problem. The economic issues we are facing today have been seen in history. AGNC's management has been speaking for several quarters about waiting for spreads to widen to buy. In 2021, AGNC was not a net buyer of MBS. It allowed its holdings to decline 16%, and they are now almost 25% lower than they were pre-COVID.

AGNC has been patient, they passed on buying when MBS prices were high. Choosing instead to allow leverage to decline to wait for a buying opportunity. In the Q4 earnings call, CEO Peter Federico said:

If an Agency MBS investor is well-positioned and enters a period of spread widening with lower leverage as we have, our business benefits in two ways. First, with respect to our existing portfolio, wider mortgage spreads can improve the flows on higher coupon specified pools through slower prepayment speeds and reduced premium amortization expense. Second, with respect to our future portfolio, wider spreads obviously improved the return on new investments. For example, a 25 basis point widening in spreads levered 8x, improves the ROE on new investments by 2.25%.

AGNC has been patiently waiting for a buying opportunity. Now that it has arrived, investors are dumping shares because they are worried about book value - completely ignoring the reality that widening spreads is fantastic for cash flow.

I was happy to be snapping up shares in April 2020, today is a very similar situation. Q1 earnings, later this month, will report a substantial decline in book value. With the current bearish sentiment towards agency mREITs, we might see some more downside. By our estimates, AGNC is trading at a 5-8% discount to the current book value.

AGNC is yielding 12%, and the dividend is very safe. In fact, earnings are likely to go up, making a dividend raise much more likely than a cut. So it is definitely worth buying today. Investors should also be aware that sentiment is quite negative and it is quite possible that the market reacts negatively to Q1 earnings, at least initially. Any decline in earnings is an opportunity to back up the truck. Then again, maybe the market will wake up and smell the immense cash flow that AGNC is producing.

March/April 2020 was a time to be buying AGNC hand over fist. This year agency MBS is in a very similar position. Those who are selling it will regret it as spreads normalize, book value recovers, and AGNC's earnings per share surge again. These are the times to be considering when to buy, not deciding to sell.

Conclusion

By investing in BTO and AGNC, we can leverage the skills of thousands of bankers and financial professionals to earn an excellent income.

BTO allows us to profit from the ability of banks to raise lending rates while keeping deposit interest rates at historical lows. AGNC allows us to benefit from the pricing dislocation found in the Agency MBS space to generate high levels of monthly income. Banks buy mispriced MBS to increase their earnings, why shouldn't you leverage the skill set of AGNC's team to benefit right alongside them?

In retirement, having a team of professionals who know their stuff and focus on their skill set is invaluable. I don't ask my mechanic to wire my house, likewise, I don't have my electrician replace my car's pistons. Knowing where to go to find skilled individuals is important.

When I invest, I find companies run by excellent management teams and leverage their skills. I'm not out lending money to strangers and I'm not out buying individual MBS (although you can!), I'm investing in firms with the skill sets and letting them do their thing, and then I get paid for my ownership.

That's income investing at its finest. Know your limits and augment with the skills of others where required.