Introduction

It's time to talk about one of my all-time favorite stocks (that I don't own). The Florida-based CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) is one of North America's leading Class I railroad companies with exposure along the entire East Coast and everything between that and the imaginary vertical line between Chicago and New Orleans. In early March I outlined how CSX benefits from the war in Ukraine as it is the Class I railroad with the most coal exposure. The company is also a key in the fertilizer supply chain and various other commodity groups that the US will have to export more of. In this article, I will update my long-term bull thesis using the just-released quarterly earnings that were absolutely stellar.

CSX Corp.

My conclusion remains unchanged, this is a must-own stock for long-term dividend growth investors. Use weakness to buy.

Allow me to elaborate.

CSX - A Great Place For Investors

First, let me start this article by explaining why I do not own CSX despite the fact that I'm such a huge supporter of the company. Right now, I have 50%-ish industrial exposure in my dividend growth portfolio. The second-largest industry I own in that segment is railroads. This includes Union Pacific (UNP), Norfolk Southern (NSC) - CSX's biggest competitor - as well as Canadian Pacific (CP). These three companies account for 17% of my total exposure.

Moreover, CSX has a rather low dividend yield, The same goes for CP. In other words, I have CSX territory covered in my portfolio (via NSC), a stock with similar growth and yield (via CP), and a big one with a higher yield and a bigger territory (Union Pacific). Hence, I decided to buy other stocks first before buying CSX. However, this does not by any means indicate that the stocks that I own are better. They're just different.

With that said, CSX is an incredible source of shareholder wealth.

Over the past 10 years, CSX has consistently outperformed its industrial peers, the S&P 500, and dividend growth stocks as displayed by the Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIG). The 10-year total return including dividends is close to 490% while I am writing this.

In case the numbers are hard to read, let me guide you through the table below. What you're looking at below is "proof" that CSX has been a better investment than the S&P 500 based on more than just return. Since the year 2000, CSX has returned 16.9% per year versus 7.1% for the S&P 500. Both numbers are fantastic. In this case, the CSX standard deviation is 26.9%. The S&P 500 standard deviation is 15.0%. This means that CSX investors are prone to much more volatility. This makes sense as the S&P 500 is an index consisting of many stocks. Also, CSX is cyclical, which means steeper drawdowns during economic downturns. Yet, taking the annual return and standard deviation into account, CSX scores better than the S&P 500. The Sharpe ratio is 0.66 for CSX versus 0.43 for the S&P 500. This means adjusted for standard deviation, CSX is still better. Also, it has a 60% market correlation. That number is 100% for the S&P 500 as it is "the market".

At this point, I will just continue to throw numbers at you, we're just going to move over to financial numbers as I want to explain why CSX is able to do so well.

For that, we get to use the just-released 1Q22 numbers.

1Q22 - The Good News Continues

Even if you don't care for CSX, looking at its earnings is always a treat as it tells us a lot about the economy. After all, it services more or less every economic hub on the east side of the United States.

In 1Q22, the company did $3.41 billion in revenues. Analysts expected $100 million less. The year-on-year growth rate is 21.4%, which is truly remarkable. Why? Because total volumes declined by 2% to 1.5 million units (carloads, intermodal, etc.). In other words, the company shipped less but ended up boosting revenue by $600 million.

CSX Corp.

This is what Kevin Boone, EVP, sales and marketing had to say:

First quarter revenue increased 21% year-over-year, with growth across all major lines of business. Merchandise revenue increased 6% on 2% lower volume as strong pricing gains and higher fuel surcharge revenue more than offset the volume decline. Current demand remains strong across most merchandise markets, with shippers prioritizing environmental benefits of rail and pursuing lower cost options to offset inflation. The ongoing semiconductor shortage impacted automotive volumes through the quarter. However, we did see sequential improvement as consumer demand remains strong with dealer inventory levels low.

In this case, we see something very interesting. The strongest segments were agriculture, chemicals, intermodal, and coal. All of these segments except for agriculture saw lower volumes. Agriculture benefited from strong ethanol, vegetable oils, and food shipments. In this case, Ukraine is one of the world's largest producers of crops for vegetable oils. I have no proof, but I assume that agricultural strength is caused by lower Ukrainian exports.

Coal shipments were down due to lower shipments of utility coal as well as lower steel and industrial shipments. Export coal was down due to lower international shipments of thermal coal. Yet, higher prices caused coal to be one of the biggest winners in the quarter, bringing in $533 million in sales.

Automotive was weak due to ongoing supply chain problems. While orders are high, manufacturers do not have the capacity to produce enough cars. Semiconductor and related material shortages continue to be a drag. If anything, we could see strength in the second half of this year. Until then (and maybe beyond), this segment will continue to be a drag on the top line.

Here's a full overview of company comments on segment performances:

CSX Corp.

As you may have seen in the table above (not the PowerPoint screenshot), the company did $230 million in trucking sales. In 1Q21, that number was zero.

Last year, the company bought Quality Carriers to complement its railroad business with trucking exposure. This matters because of two reasons. First, it boosts sales. Second, it also boosted expenses. In the first quarter, total expenses rose by 24% - from $1.7 billion to $2.1 billion. These operating expenses caused the operating ratio to increase to 62.4%. Note that the operating ratio shows how much % of total sales it costs to operate the railroad. The lower this ratio is, the better. In light of much higher sales, it is unusual that the operating ratio is higher because most railroads are able to improve efficiencies in this environment - despite high inflation. In the case of CSX, the Quality Carriers acquisition added $215 million in expenses. This includes $35 million in additional labor expenses. This acquisition added roughly 250 basis points to the operating ratio. Without it, it would have been at 59.9%, which is a terrific achievement.

CSX Corp.

It's fascinating that CSX would have lowered its operating ratio (excluding Quality Carriers) in this environment. After all, inflation is coming from all angles. Fuel prices, for example, rose from $190 million to $331 million. Purchased services added $203 million and labor costs soared from $620 to $692 million. Prior to the pandemic, most railroads used to lower costs by reducing employee levels on a very consistent basis. Now, times have changed. The company ended last year with 6,397 average daily employees. Now, it's 6,629 after bottoming in January at 6,218.

The company is accelerating hiring efforts to smoothen supply chain issues. Some competitors in the west run a lot shorter trains to help e.g., ports, deal with congestion.

With that said, the good news is that the company is sticking to its full-year CapEx (capital expenditures) target, which brings me to the next part of this article.

Nonetheless, as a result of all of these developments, 1Q22 GAAP EPS came in at $0.39. That's $0.02 higher than expected. It's also 25.8% higher compared to the prior-year quarter.

Shareholder Value

All eyes were on the company's CapEx comments. After all, higher CapEx means lower free cash flow. The good news is that CSX stuck to its $2 billion CapEx target for 2022 with full-year double-digit revenue growth expectations.

CSX Corp.

The graph below shows analyst estimates. This year, CapEx is indeed expected to be close to $2.0 billion. The same goes for the years ahead. As a result of higher top-line growth, boosting operating cash flow, free cash flow is expected to end this year at $4.2 billion. Also, note that free cash flow conversion is high. In 1Q22, the free cash flow conversion was 114% of net income, indicating that free cash flow is higher than net income. That's a definition of "quality" earnings.

TIKR

$4.2 billion in free cash flow is a lot. Why? Because it's 5.5% of the company's $77 billion market cap. This implied free cash flow yield means that the company's current 1.1% dividend yield is not only sustainable, but it also means that dividend growth should remain high.

The most recent hike was announced on February 16 when the company hiked by 7.5% to $0.10 per share per quarter. Over the past 10 years, the annual average dividend growth has been 11.0%. This is possible because the balance sheet is healthy. This year, the company is expected to end the year with $12.1 billion in net debt. Next year, it's expected to be just $8.5 billion (or 1.2x EBITDA). Total pension liabilities are just $310 million.

Hence, I believe that dividend growth will remain in the low-double-digit range on a long-term basis.

TIKR

Moreover, dividends are just a minor part of shareholder distributions as the graph below shows. Most of the company's excess cash is used to buy back shares. This increases earnings per share and allows the stock price to flourish. Between 2017 and 2021, the company bought back 3.7% of outstanding shares per year, lowering the number of shares outstanding from 2.73 billion to 2.25 billion.

CSX Corp.

So, what about the valuation?

Valuation

This is the worst part of this somewhat lengthy article. Why? Because despite CSX's wonderful numbers, the economy isn't that supportive.

Earlier this month, I wrote an article explaining why I'm currently "neutral" on transportation stocks. The graph below shows that the ISM manufacturing index has rolled over, which means pressure on the economy is rising.

TradingView

Personally, I'm very fine with it. We cannot change it anyway. However, we can benefit from lower prices. Despite CSX's great numbers, I believe that the stock will trade in the $32-$38 range until the ISM index bottoms. At that point, we'll see a breakout to $50-$60, which could take 1-3 years depending on the economic developments this year (I'll keep you up to date on that).

FINVIZ

The valuation also indicates a fair value. As I said, the company is expected to lower its net debt to $8.5 billion next year. Pension-related liabilities are close to $300 million. When adding the $77 billion market cap, we get an enterprise value of $85.5 billion. That's 11.3x next year's expected adjusted EBITDA ($7.6 billion).

That's a very fair valuation. Under normal circumstances, 9x would have been fairer, yet railroads have turned into cash machines. In this article, I calculated that the implied free cash flow yield is higher than 5%. This means that people do not overpay to get access to the company's free cash flow. That's important and also a historically high free cash flow yield as the lower part of the graph below shows.

Data by YCharts

Takeaway

CSX remains one of my all-time favorite dividend growth stocks. The company once again proved that it can make a lot of money in a challenging environment. The company protects investors against high inflation thanks to its business model. It also generates rapidly rising free cash flow with an >100% conversion rate and uses it to buy back shares and grow its dividend. After all, it does not need to take care of balance sheet health as that's already under control.

While I expect the stock to move sideways, for the time being, I urge dividend growth investors to buy weakness whenever it occurs. The company is in a fantastic spot to generate long-term outperforming capital gains and dividend growth.

The only thing that's unfortunate is its low yield. However, if history is any indication, dividend growth and capital gains will make up for that.

