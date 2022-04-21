spooh/E+ via Getty Images

EnLink Midstream, LLC (NYSE:ENLC) is a little-known midstream company that boasts operations throughout various resource-rich basins in Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma. The fact that it is not heavily followed does not mean that it has nothing to offer investors, however. Indeed, EnLink Midstream boasts most of the traits that we typically like to see in a midstream company, such as extremely stable cash flows.

Unfortunately, though, EnLink Midstream's yield is nowhere near as high as we typically like to see, as the company only yields 4.30% at the current price, which is much lower than many of its peers. The company does boast fairly significant growth prospects, however, which helps to offset this. As such, there might be some reasons for an investor to consider adding the company to their portfolio, even if the current yield leaves something to be desired.

About EnLink Midstream

As stated in the introduction, EnLink Midstream is a midsized midstream company that has operations in a variety of basins throughout Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, and Oklahoma.

EnLink Midstream Investor Presentation

Many of these are basins in which few other midstream companies are active. This could give EnLink Midstream a competitive advantage over its peers. This is because an upstream producer that wishes to operate in one of these basins will generally be forced to rely on EnLink Midstream to get the produced products to market. As such, this could essentially represent a guaranteed source of money for the company.

With that said, though, it is questionable how much upstream producers want to expand their operations to these ancillary areas. As I have pointed out in numerous previous articles (such as this one), upstream producers have lately been expressing a willingness to hold their production steady as opposed to growing it, despite today's exceptionally high energy prices. As such, then, EnLink Midstream's competitive advantage may not necessarily translate into as much growth as we would expect.

As noted in the introduction, EnLink Midstream enjoys remarkably stable cash flows regardless of conditions in the broader economy or changes in energy prices. We can see this by looking at the company's adjusted EBITDA (a non-GAAP measure that essentially correlates to pre-tax cash flow) over time. Here are its figures for the past five quarters.

Q4 2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Adjusted EBITDA 300.3 268.0 269.8 256.5 270.7

(all figures in millions of U.S. dollars)

As anyone reading this is certainly aware, the price of both crude oil and natural gas increased significantly over this period, but EnLink's adjusted EBITDA remained relatively stable. This is because of the business model that the company uses. In short, EnLink enters into long-term (typically five to ten years in length) contracts with its customers under which it provides them with pipeline transportation, resource storage, and other services. In return, the customers compensate EnLink Midstream based on the volume of resources that they send through the company's infrastructure, not on their value.

This provides EnLink with a great deal of protection against changes in commodity prices. In fact, more than 90% of the company's adjusted gross margin comes from contracts that have absolutely no connection to changes in resource prices. Admittedly, there may be some readers that point out that energy companies tend to reduce their output when energy prices decline, which would have a negative impact on EnLink Midstream's handled volumes and thus its cash flows.

Fortunately, EnLink has a way to protect itself against this as well. The way that the company accomplishes this is by including minimum volume commitments in all of its contracts, which specify a certain minimum quantity of resources that the customer must send through EnLink infrastructure or pay for anyway. Overall, this business model ensures that the company enjoys remarkably stable cash flows over time.

Naturally, these contracts do not mean very much if the customer is financially unable to honor them. Fortunately, though, EnLink Midstream appears to have very little counterparty risk. We can see this in the fact that 80% of the company's revenues come from contracts with customers that either have an investment-grade credit rating or that have posted some sort of collateral.

EnLink Midstream Investor Presentation

This gives us a great deal of confidence that EnLink Midstream has limited counterparty risk. This is because any company that has an investment-grade credit rating has a vested interest in protecting its credit rating and reputation as a reliable business partner. A default on its contractual obligations will jeopardize both of these things, so it seems likely that most of EnLink Midstream's customers will do everything in their power to honor their obligations under these contracts.

As investors, we are generally after more than stability, however. Fortunately, EnLink Midstream is positioned to deliver some growth over the next year. The company has guided for an adjusted EBITDA before controlling interest of $1.207 billion in 2022, which is a 10.27% increase over the $1.0946 billion that it actually reported in the full-year 2021 period. There are some reasons to believe that it will be able to accomplish this despite the aforementioned caution that the company's customers have been expressing about growing their production. One of the most significant reasons for this optimism is that EnLink Midstream recently brought one of its major growth projects online.

The project in question is the Tiger natural gas processing plant, which is located in the Delaware Basin in West Texas. The plant was originally scheduled to come online during the second half of 2020, but various issues associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and the collapse in energy prices forced EnLink to delay its completion. The company ultimately completed this plant at the end of the fourth quarter of 2021, increasing its natural gas processing capacity in the region by 200 million cubic feet per day.

The nice thing about this project is that EnLink Midstream has already secured contracts with various customers for the use of this capacity. This is quite nice to see because it ensures that the company did not spend a great deal of money to construct a processing plant that nobody wants. It also allows EnLink to know in advance that the plant will be profitable enough to justify its construction cost.

EnLink Midstream has not stated exactly how profitable this plant will be, but most midstream projects take about four to six years to fully pay for themselves. So, it seems likely that the Tiger plant will have a payback period that is in this range. As the plant came online at the end of 2021, it did not really have an opportunity to contribute positively to EnLink results during that year. This will not be the case during 2022, as the plant will be online all year and thus it should be able to deliver the full impact of its performance to EnLink's results. This plant seems likely to be the primary driver of the cash flow growth that EnLink Midstream should see this year, especially since it is uncertain how much oil and gas producers will actually increase their output.

Another very nice thing about EnLink Midstream is that the company has an incredibly low debt load. We can see this by looking at the company's leverage ratio (defined here as total debt-to-adjusted EBITDA), which tells us how many years it would take the company to completely pay off its debt were it to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of December 31, 2021, this ratio stood at 3.90x based on the company's trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA, which is very reasonable for this industry. Indeed, analysts generally consider anything under 5.0x to be acceptable, so EnLink Midstream easily excels in that area. This ratio has greatly improved over the past two years because EnLink Midstream generates a substantial amount of free cash flow in excess of what it needs to pay its distribution. This is shown here.

EnLink Midstream Investor Presentation

EnLink Midstream has used some of this excess free cash flow to reduce its debt. Over the past two years, the company has paid off a total of $371 million worth of debt, which has reduced its leverage down to its current level. The company has not stated exactly what it plans to do with the $315 million excess free cash flow that it expects to generate this year but it seems unlikely that it will aggressively reduce its debt further. This is because the company's leverage ratio is below management's target level of 4.0x and we have already seen that this is a very reasonable place to leave it.

It, therefore, seems quite possible that the company may either raise its distribution or conduct some sort of unit buyback in the near future. These options would both be quite good for anyone buying today.

Macro-Economic Fundamentals

EnLink Midstream actively provides midstream stream services for all of the different types of fossil fuels.

EnLink Midstream Investor Presentation

Fortunately for EnLink Midstream, the long-term fundamentals of all of these different commodities are quite good as all three are expected to see growing demand going forward. This is something that might surprise many readers, considering the determination that many governments have been devoting to reducing fossil fuel consumption. However, according to the International Energy Agency, the global demand for crude oil will increase by 7% and the global demand for natural gas will increase by 29% over the next twenty years.

Pembina Pipeline/Data from IEA 2021 World Energy Outlook

The International Energy Agency is likely to be correct here. As I have discussed in various previous articles, natural gas is likely to see increased demand as electric utilities attempt to move away from coal and switch to cleaner forms of energy while crude oil will likely see growing consumption from emerging nations. As the United States is one of the only nations in the world that has sufficient reserves of these resources to increase production, it is logical to assume that energy producers will increase their output to satisfy this demand. EnLink Midstream should see rising cash flows as higher production should mean that it sees higher volumes of resources moving through its infrastructure, particularly in those basins in which it has little to no competition.

With that said though, upstream energy producers have lately been expressing a great deal of caution about increasing their output. I discussed this in a previous article. If this continues, it could very easily result in high energy prices remaining with us for years to come. Unfortunately, that will likely be the case. Moody's recently stated that the energy industry needs to increase spending by $542 billion in order to avoid a supply shock. It is highly unlikely that energy companies will do this because of the pressure that they are under from governments and environmental activists to improve the sustainability of their operations as well as the pressure that they are under from shareholders to improve their returns.

We have begun to see some production growth given today's high energy prices, but it has been nowhere near enough to fully satisfy the projected demand growth. This will probably continue to be the case going forward. Thus, EnLink Midstream will probably be able to deliver some forward growth potential over time but it will not be as much as might be expected given the global demand growth.

Distribution Analysis

One of the biggest reasons why we purchase units in a midstream company like EnLink Midstream is because they tend to boast higher yields than many other things in the market. Indeed, EnLink yields 4.19% as of the time of writing. This is decent, but it is certainly not as high as some of its peers. The growth that the company is likely to see this year should make it for it though, particularly if it hikes its distribution in response. The company did actually increase its distribution in the fourth quarter of 2021, but, unfortunately, it is still lower than it was prior to the pandemic.

Seeking Alpha

Admittedly, the cuts that the company made back in 2020 may be disheartening to potential investors. However, many companies in the industry cut their distribution during that year in response to the uncertainty that was plaguing the industry, so that is not indicative of any particular problem at EnLink Midstream. Anyone investing today would get the current distribution and yield, so it is not really important what happened in the past. Rather, only the current distribution and future trend matter for someone purchasing today. It is therefore important that we analyze how well the company can maintain its current distribution. After all, we do not want it to be forced to cut, since that would reduce our income and likely cause the unit price to collapse.

The usual way that we judge a company's ability to pay its distribution is by looking at its free cash flow. This is the amount of money that is generated by its ordinary operations and is left over after the company pays all its bills and makes all necessary capital expenditures. In the trailing twelve-month period, EnLink Midstream reported a levered free cash flow of $593.3 million but only spent $186.8 million on distributions. Thus, it appears that the company is generating substantially more than it needs to cover its distribution. Indeed, it appears to have some room to potentially increase it at some point, especially as the growth story plays out this year. Overall, EnLink's distribution appears to be very safe.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EnLink Midstream is a little-known and underfollowed midstream company that has a lot of potential. The company is quite likely to deliver significant year-over-year growth during 2022, and this could have a beneficial effect on the distribution as we may see another increase. The company also boasts a strong balance sheet that should help reduce any potential risks. Overall, this one might be worth considering, even though the current yield is a bit low.