Danone (OTCQX:DANOY) was one of the first companies with which we did a deep analysis at Mare Evidence Lab towers. As much as we would love to report on the full results, as per usual in Q1, Danone reported only sales data, which pretty much reflect an increase in inflation and supply chain disruptions.

Overall, Danone published excellent quarterly results (above analyst expectations) showing a like for like growth of 7.1% and a turnover of €6.236 billion and confirming the 2022 targets.

After months of internal turmoil culminating in the exit of its former CEO Emmanuel Faber in March 2021, the group is now trying to reassure its shareholders with the new CEO Antoine de Saint-Affrique.

Q1 comment and M&A rumours

After announcing the new strategy in early March, Danone has seen growing numbers across all areas of marketing for its brands. The EDP unit that historically has been the one with the highest turnover, reaching €3.365 billion. The water category (Evian, Volvic, Font Vella) increased by 9.5% to €951 million whereas the specialised nutrition division (Bledina, Aptamil) reported +15.9% to €1.919 billion driven mainly by emerging markets and post-Covid recovery.

Danone Sales by category (danone.com)

Above all, there are rumors of a maxi-merger operation with Lactalis to create a super-champion of French agri-food. This operation would allow the combined entity to build a multinational champion in the dairy division thanks also to the former Parmalat/Galbani assets that will complement the whole portfolio.

Macro risks

For the year ahead, management reiterated price-led growth and operating margins above 12%. This is mainly driven by the assumption of mid-teen inflation in input costs. The market seems to have taken the news well, and the stock reacted positively. However, there are a few key points that we should consider in more detail, such as the disposable income dynamics.

Disposable income dynamics (fred.stlouisfed)

In this market environment in which everyone is trying to defend margins and consumers have seen their incomes eroded by inflation, we see less opportunity for growth, especially in product categories with higher elasticity to income. Currently, we should start to talk about rebalancing the monthly supermarket bills. Our take is that consumers will become more focused on the price tag rather than the brand name.

CPI F&B dynamics (FRED stats)

Conclusion and valuation

Danone has passed through the full playbook to mitigate COGS inflation passing price increases across all geographical areas and categories. Our internal team is worried about elasticities/volumes in Danone's categories. Despite the company trading at a discount on a 12-month PE versus its European competitors, we rate the French food giant with a neutral rating and assign a price of €56 per share.

