Mindstyle/iStock via Getty Images

One may not know the name Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) at first glance, but show someone an Oreo cookie and a good majority of people will be able to identify it. Mondelez International is one of the largest F&B companies in the world, owning multiple famous brands like Oreo, Ritz and Cadbury. In this high-inflation environment, I believe that investing in Mondelez International could be a good decision based on the nature of its business and its current valuation.

The Nature of Mondelez International's Business

There are many characteristics of Mondelez International's business which make it a viable choice in a high-inflation environment.

Brand Loyalty

Brand loyalty is extremely important, especially in times of high inflation. As prices increase, companies without brand loyalty may lose out as customers turn to other alternatives. In contrast, a company with good brand loyalty and a sufficiently strong backing from its customers is likely to maintain demand for its goods and services to a considerable extent. Mondelez International owns multiple brands which are loved globally by customers. To list a few, Oreo, Ritz, Cadbury, Chips Ahoy and Philadelphia are all owned by the company.

Customer Loyalty Scores for Food and Beverages Brands (Google and Comparably)

Based on statistics from Comparably, the company has a customer loyalty score of 78%, which puts it on approximately the same level as McDonald's and Starbucks which have scores of 79% and 77% respectively. We can see that in terms of customer loyalty, Mondelez International is able to compete with some of the biggest names in the F&B industry. As such, a high inflation environment would have lesser effect on the demand of Mondelez International's products due to support from its loyal customers. This point is further reinforced when the company's CEO said earlier this year that price increases due to higher input costs are not affecting sales volume significantly.

Growth

Mondelez International's growth over the years cannot be understated. The company, amongst many others, took a hit during the arrival of the pandemic in early 2020, yet it managed to bounce back strongly through huge gains in e-commerce sales. A quick look at the company's financials also show that revenue, gross profit margins and net income have been on an upward trajectory in recent years despite the problematic supply chain situation in current times. In addition, according to Food Business News, Mondelez International is gaining considerable market share, and is said to be seeing the largest gains in market share in the company's history due to a huge rise in global stay-at-home orders since 2020. It is further stated in the report that the company aims to defend and strengthen these market share gains. With strong growth, increasing market share and strong customer loyalty, it is likely that Mondelez International will be able to sustain the strong demand for its products. As such, higher prices due to inflation are not likely to have a severe impact on sales.

Hedging Measures

Mondelez International is fully aware of the possible impacts of inflation, and undertakes hedging measures to mitigate these impacts. Current CEO of Mondelez International Dirk van de Put has stated late last year:

We expect elevated inflation and logistics volatility to persist, but remain confident in our plans to deliver on our financial algorithm, supported by compounding brand investments, pricing as necessary, distribution expansion and our robust ESG agenda,"

As such, we can see that the company is well-prepared for a high-inflation environment. At the time of writing this article, the YTD return of the company stock is -0.32%, while the YTD return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:SPY) is significantly worse at -6.08%. The fact that the share price has been holding up in current times of sky-high inflation is a good sign that the company's hedging measures have been effective to some extent.

Possible Risks

Despite the reasons listed above, there are a few undeniable risks that need to be addressed before you decide to invest in Mondelez International.

Supply Chain Concerns

Mondelez International continues to face pressure from supply chain concerns which show no sign of dying down. Although the company has shown great resilience in overcoming this problem over the years, it expects the supply chain situation to be worse in 2022. The company would have to find a way to work through a high-inflation environment which is accompanied by a shortage of labour. This can be done through the company's heavy investment in supply chain operations. It was reported by CSP Daily News that Mondelez International would be investing over $120 million in its manufacturing supply chain. Such measures help to alleviate the problem, but whether the company is able to successfully overcome supply chain issues remains a question to be answered.

Competition

Mondelez International faces strong competition from its industry rivals.

Net sales of the leading confectionery companies worldwide in 2021 (in billion U.S. dollars) (Statista)

We can see from the above data that although Mondelez International has recorded extremely impressive sales in 2021, the company is still trumped by Mars and Ferrero Group, and is only narrowly ahead of Hershey (NYSE:HSY) and Nestle (OTCPK:NSRGY). The industry is highly competitive and Mondelez International needs to adapt well relative to its competitors as the market environment changes. The company itself is also not the biggest player in the industry, and much needs to be done if Mondelez International wishes to continue increasing its market share, or to even keep its share of the confectionary 'pie'.

Valuation

I will be using a discounted cash flow analysis over the next 5 years (with 2021's free cash flow as a reference point) to calculate a fair valuation of Mondelez International stock. I have calculated an approximate WACC (weight average cost of capital) of 6.5%, and I will be assuming a perpetuity growth rate of 3.5%. The company's free cash flow has grown from 2.85B in 2018 to 3.18B in 2021. In particular, it has grown by 2.01% from 2019 to 2020 and 2.42% from 2020 to 2021. Given the company's modest (yet consistent) growth in free cash flow in recent years, I will be assuming an annual 2% average annual growth rate in free cash flows. The company also has shown a moderate decrease in shares outstanding, with the metric dropping from 1.49B to 1.41B from 2018 to 2021. To be conservative, I will assume that shares outstanding stays at 1.41B, even though there is a good chance of share buybacks in the years to come.

DCF Model for MDLZ stock (Prepared by author)

This brings me to a price target of $73.60 a share. At the time of writing this article, MDLZ is trading at about $66. Assuming the price target is reached, this would mean at least an 11% upside from current valuations. Do also keep in mind that this scenario is reasonably conservative, and the company could very well exceed my expectations in the future. To provide some reference, Credit Suisse and UBS have given price targets of $70 and $73 respectively for MDLZ stock, and both issued these targets very recently (12 April 2022 for Credit Suisse and 30 March 2022 for UBS).

Conclusion

To close, I believe that Mondelez International is a great company which has a very good chance of doing relatively well in times of high inflation. The company is also at a reasonable valuation based on the discounted cash flow model. While the company faces strong competition from its industry rivals and faces potential supply chain issues, I believe that Mondelez International is in a good position to tackle these problems, and also has a good chance of holding up well in a high inflation environment. As such, given the current circumstances, I will issue a 'Buy' rating on MDLZ stock with a price target of $73.60.