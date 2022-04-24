alphaspirit/iStock via Getty Images

Quick Introduction to Business Development Companies ("BDCs")

Business development companies ("BDCs") invest shareholder capital in privately owned, small- and medium-sized U.S. companies. BDCs aim to generate income and capital gains when the companies they invest in are sold, much like venture capital or private equity funds. Anyone can invest in BDCs as they are public companies traded on major stock exchanges.

Similar to Real Estate Investment Trusts ("REITs"), Business Development Companies are regulated investment companies ("RICs") required to pay at least 90% of their annual taxable income to shareholders, avoiding corporate income taxes before distributing to shareholders. This structure prioritizes income to shareholders (over capital appreciation), driving higher annual dividend yields that mostly range from around 6% to 11%. I firmly believe that higher-yield investments will become even more attractive in an inflationary and rising interest rate environment (as shown below), especially as investors are seeking additional income from invested capital. This article discusses Fidus Investment (NASDAQ:FDUS) which is currently yielding 9% and will continue to outperform the others for the reasons discussed below.

FDUS Article Follow-Up

This article is an update to "I Bought Fidus Investment: 12% Yield And 35% Below Book" that hopefully convinced investors to start a position or buy more of Fidus Investment that has easily outperformed the S&P 500:

As mentioned in the article:

I believe that there's a good chance for a total return potential of 30% or higher over the next 12 months.

The article provided the following rationale for expected returns, including only the regular dividends paid plus price appreciation to $12.00 to $15.00 driving a total return of 30% to 60%.

Good News!

The stock is now $20.50, and the company has increased its regular dividend three times as well as paying special and supplemental dividends driving a total return approaching 130% compared to the S&P 500 returning around 28%. It should be noted that the article also discussed the reasons why I thought the company would increase and/or pay supplemental dividends, which are discussed below as well.

Portfolio Mix and NAV Per Share Growth

The following table shows a handful of the metrics used to compare BDCs, but please keep in mind that this information is oversimplified and needs discussion. For example, not all "first-lien" is the same credit quality. I would feel much safer with second-lien in a higher quality BDC than first-lien in a lower quality one. Many of the BDCs that were the worst performers had plenty of first-lien only to have huge declines in book values or net asset values ("NAV") in the following quarters. Also, non-accruals are investments that a BDC is currently not accruing income due to credit issues. Some BDCs will exit or restructure these investments just before the quarter-end, taking a realized loss but avoiding being listed as a credit issue when reporting results. It's better to look at historical realized losses which clearly identify recent/previous credit issues, as discussed in previous articles.

As shown below, FDUS has above-average performance for changes in NAV per share, mostly due to its equity positions similar to other top performers.

Dividend Coverage

As discussed in "Fidus: An Excellent Dividend Growth Stock Currently Yielding 8.6%," FDUS adopted a dividend strategy that includes an easily sustainable regular dividend as well as a variable portion to pay out the excess earnings as needed. Previously, the company was paying 50% of excess earnings but recently changed to 100% and was discussed on the recent call:

Previously, the supplemental dividend was equal to 50% of the surplus in adjusted NII over the base dividend from the prior quarter. Under the revised formula, the supplemental dividend is now equal to 100% of the surplus. With the first quarter dividend, the surplus is $0.17 per share, or $0.49 per share of adjusted NII, less the fourth quarter base dividend of $0.32 per share for a total dividend of $0.53 per share this quarter. Base dividend of $0.36 per share and a supplemental dividend of $0.17 per share will be payable on March 25, 2022 to stockholders of record as of March 11.”

Source: FDUS Earnings Call

In February 2022, the company announced an increase to its regular quarterly dividend from $0.32 to $0.36 per share, plus a supplemental dividend of $0.17 per share for Q1 2022.

The Board of Directors, recognizing our extremely strong performances throughout the year in the exceptionally highest level of net unrealized gains, increased the base dividend from $0.32 per share to $0.36 per share, a 12.5% increase and revised the formula to calculate the supplemental dividend each quarter, distributing a greater share of surplus income generated by our portfolio to our stockholders.”

Source: FDUS Earnings Call

Most dividend coverage measures for BDCs use net investment income (“NII”) which is basically a measure of earnings. However, some BDCs achieve incremental returns with equity investments that are sold for realized gains often used to pay supplemental/special dividends. During Q4 2021, FDUS had net realized gains of over $42 million or $1.72 per share mostly related to the sales/exits of Mesa Line Services, Pool & Electrical Products, and Revenue Management Solutions.

NAV grew to $487.8 million, or $19.96 per share, driven by a combination of strong operating performance and underlying portfolio value appreciation and was boosted by net realized gains of $42.1 million, or $1.72 per share, including $20.4 million from the sale of Mesa Line Services, LLC. We also successfully monetized equity investments in seven portfolio companies realizing $42.1 million of gains in Q4, having spent the time and effort on optimizing outcomes. From my perspective, this reflects well on the team's portfolio management skills and further differentiates Fidus in the market. We're patient focused on the long-term and we deliver strong results for our shareholders.”

Source: FDUS Earnings Call

As a reminder, regular dividends are typically covered through recurring net investment income and supplemental/special dividends are typically covered through additional income and/or realized gains. For 2021, FDUS had a total of almost $56 million or $2.28 per share compared to supplemental and special dividends of $0.34 per share paid in 2021 (not including the recently announced $0.17 per share for Q1 2022). This means that investors can expect a meaningful amount of supplemental/special dividends in 2022, especially given the $1.56 per share (previously $0.91) undistributed income as of December 31, 2021. I am expecting an additional special dividend (beyond the supplementals) for Q4 2022 announced before October 15, 2022, as discussed by management on the recent call:

As a result, we have in our spillover about $19.9 million of gains. So we're now incremental gains at the RIC. We'll need to go into the spillover calculation and ultimately be distributed. And so at the end of the year, we had a $1.56 of estimated spillover, which included the $19.9 million of gains recognized in 2021 at the RIC. With our new increase in the base dividend and supplemental dividend policy, we will chip away at that and make a pretty big dent. We will likely need to declare our fourth quarter dividend earlier in advance of filing our tax return on October 15 in order to fully satisfy and distribute the $1.56. And then looking forward to 2023, we'll just have to kind of continue to monitor activity in 2022. Any incremental gains will impact spillover that we have at year-end 2022 and then that will obviously impact dividend decisions that we need to think about in 2023.”

Source: FDUS Earnings Call

I am expecting additional realized gains over the coming quarters related to the exit of certain equity investments, including Pfanstiehl, Inc., Pinnergy, Ltd., SpendMend, Pool & Electrical Products, SES Foam, and Global Plasma Solutions. If these investments were sold at the fair value as of December 31, 2021, would imply potential realized gains of over $90 million or $3.70 per share, which would likely drive a significant increase in supplemental dividends over the coming quarters. Also, these investments currently account for around 13% of the portfolio fair value and could be reinvested into income-producing assets driving higher earnings and a potential increase in the regular dividend.

Management discussed Pfanstiehl on the recent call:

Pfanstiehl is a manufacturer of high purity sugars, carbohydrates for injectable drugs or biologic drugs, many that are used in the oncology arena. The company also participates in the vaccine arena. The company has been for a long time and continues to perform very well. And so the positives are definitely outweighing any potential negatives with regard to COVID-19 outbreak. And the valuation reflects the risk profile and the outlook of the investment. With regard to incremental distributions, the company is positioned to continue to make distributions as it moves forward. Obviously, it's always subject to change. But as I sit here today, it's in a very good position. And then in terms of monetizing this investment or any other equity investments, we're always evaluating what's the right time to try to create a transaction or, in most cases, sponsors are in control of our portfolio companies, and we're pretty aligned with them with regard to that same type of decision making. Is this a good time to exit? And do they have a general desire to create realized gains over time? And the answer is yes. And we do as well. We obviously evaluate situations and try to determine if it's a good time to either lighten up or try to attain liquidity. And so that's an ongoing battle, but at the same time we don't want to rush anything. And we're never going to be perfect here. But we're clearly not trying to leave tons of money on the table either, right?”

Source: FDUS Earnings Call

Contributing to its Level 1 dividend coverage is the generous 8% hurdle rate which is applied to “net assets” to determine “pre-incentive fee net investment income” per share before management earns its income incentive fees. As shown in the following table, the company will likely earn around $0.399 per share each quarter before paying management incentive fees covering around 111% of the recently-increased dividend which is "math" driven by an annual hurdle rate of 8% on equity. It's important to keep in mind that FDUS could earn less than $0.399 per share, but management would not earn an incentive fee for that quarter as shown in the "worst-case" financial projections.

Management is targeting a debt-to-equity ratio (leverage) of 1.00 by the end of 2022:

“As we've talked about it in the past, it's 1 to 1. GAAP leverage is a general target for us. We are comfortable with higher leverage if situations drive us there. As you know, our SBIC funds are levered 2 to 1, for instance. And they are -- and we went through the Great Recession on a 2 to 1 basis without any issues. So we feel very comfortable at higher leverage points. But at the same time, obviously, we've got a lot of cash to deploy and that will be a large majority of our investment dollars. As we discussed just a few moments ago, we will use new SBIC debentures to fund investments as they qualify, for sure. But other than that, we're going to use cash. And then, obviously, moving towards a target leverage of 1 to 1 is something we want to do here over the medium term, maybe even by the end of the year.”

Source: FDUS Earnings Call

As shown in the following table, FDUS currently has the lowest leverage with excellent dividend coverage, which is a clear differentiator in the BDC sector:

Rising Interest Rates

Interest rate sensitivity refers to the change in earnings that may result from changes in interest rates. There's now an 96.5% chance (up from 24.1% last month) of the fed funds upper target rate increasing to 2.75% or higher over the next eight months. This is important because the last time the Fed increased rates started in late 2015 took three full years before reaching 2.50% as shown below. Please note that the current fed funds upper target rate is 0.50% implying an increase of at least 225 basis points or 2.25% over the next eight months. Most BDCs benefit after the first 1.00% of rate increases, including FDUS as shown below.

FRED

FRED

Pricing BDCs

There are very specific reasons for the prices that BDCs trade driving higher and lower yields mostly related to portfolio credit quality and dividend coverage potential (not necessarily historical coverage).

BDCs with higher quality credit platforms and management typically have higher quality portfolios and investors pay higher prices. This drives higher multiples to NAV and lower yields.

BDCs with lower expenses and higher potential dividend coverage typically have stable to growing dividends and investors pay higher prices. This drives higher multiples to NAV and lower yields.

Also, and this is very important, the price-to-book/NAV is highly dependent on the amount of dividends that a BDC is paying as a percentage of NAV (but also taking into account risk profile and projected dividends).

As mentioned earlier, FDUS recently increased its regular quarterly dividend from $0.32 to $0.36 per share, plus a supplemental dividend of $0.17 per share for Q1 2022. I'm expecting additional dividend increases plus quarterly supplemental and likely a large special dividend in Q4 announced before Oct. 15, for the reasons discussed earlier. Assuming that FDUS only pays its current regular quarterly dividend of $0.36 per share plus $0.40 per share of supplemental dividends annually (likely very conservative) would be $1.84 per share every 12 months.

As shown in the table below, FDUS is currently trading well below many of the BDCs paying higher amounts of dividends relative to their NAVs: