Tesla: The Real Unknown Is In Q2
Summary
- Tesla reported robust revenue and EPS beats for Q1. It demonstrated the company's remarkable resilience and pricing leadership in a harsh environment.
- Tesla aims to attain 1.5M production units by the end of FY22. It's looking to resume Shanghai's ramp quickly.
- However, we discuss why TSLA stock remains a Hold.
- I do much more than just articles at Ultimate Growth Investing: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Learn More »
Investment Thesis
Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) reported a highly robust FQ1 card yesterday. The market has been tentative about Tesla's performance going into yesterday's earnings. However, given TSLA stock's relative outperformance against its auto peers, the market remains optimistic.
Therefore, we believe Tesla's FQ1 performance has been largely priced in. Still, the extent of Tesla's earnings beats, even when stripping out regulatory credits was highly impressive. In addition, the company's ability to mitigate its costs of sales while raising prices demonstrated its remarkable production efficiencies and pricing leadership.
Tesla CEO Elon Musk also emphasized that the company faces supply challenges and has no immediate concerns about demand problems. Therefore, it should also assuage some investors' concerns regarding a more competitive environment. We are also convinced that the company remains well-positioned to succeed in a rapidly growing EV market that will thrive despite a higher inflation environment.
Nonetheless, we believe the production recovery challenges relating to Q2 should be investors' focus. However, Musk remains confident of Giga Shanghai's resumption. He also reaffirmed Tesla's 50% production growth rate and even suggested that 60% growth could be possible by the end of FY22.
We remain confident of Tesla meeting its guidance for the year. However, we maintain our Hold rating as we think its optimism has been priced in.
Tesla Achieved 30% Automotive Gross Margin
Tesla delivered several beats in what was a highly remarkable quarter. It indeed demonstrated the prowess of its production efficiency and market leadership as demand continues to outstrip supply. The company reported revenue of $18.8B, up 80.5% YoY (Vs. Street consensus of $18B). It also delivered an adjusted EPS of $3.22, which easily surpassed the consensus estimates of $2.26. Notably, analysts were concerned about the recent supply chain challenges and raw material costs inflation on Tesla's bottom line. However, Tesla's robust adjusted EPS performance assured investors of the company's impressive ability to drive profits in a highly challenging macro climate.
The company reported regulatory credits of $679M, which was way ahead of consensus estimates of $312M. However, even after stripping out the credits, Tesla still delivered an adjusted EPS of $2.90, significantly higher than the Street's $2.26 estimate.
Notably, automotive gross margins ex-credits reached 30% for the first time. In addition, Tesla emphasized it embarked on a series of price increases in anticipation of rising costs moving ahead. While these challenges have not been reflected fully in its P&L, we believe reaching the 30% threshold again in Q2 could be challenging.
Why Q2 Margins Could Be At Risk?
Recent commentary from China had discussed its key LFP battery supplier CATL facing significant raw material costs challenges as it is also slated to report its Q1 card. Notably, these challenges are expected to impact its profitability markedly for Q1. In addition, CATL has discussed with its customers to increase prices as their contracts are due for renewal. Therefore, sources in China have suggested that CATL will likely implement marked increases in its prices from Q2. Shanghai Securities News reported (edited):
One thing is for sure, the surge in upstream battery raw material prices has transmitted the pressure to mainstream battery makers like CATL, according to sources.
The rise in raw material prices will be further transmitted to electric vehicle companies in the future, and consumers will likely face another wave of new energy vehicle price increases. CATL's price increase for customers will be implemented in the second quarter. Tesla is still negotiating with CATL and the current discussions are focused on whether to raise prices by 10 percent or 15 percent. - CnEVPost
Tesla also alluded to such contract renewals in its earnings call. CFO Zachary Kirkhorn accentuated (edited):
We estimate around 10% to 15% of our cost structure is exposed to raw materials. But, it doesn't impact us immediately or directly. In some cases, we have contracts with suppliers. But then, as those contracts expire, we have to renegotiate them so that there can be a lag. In some cases, our contracts do directly reflect movement in commodity prices or raw material prices. But the timing in which that Tesla pays for that has a lag associated with it as well based on the contract. (Tesla's FQ1'22 earnings call)
Hence, we believe that investors need to watch for the dynamics of these pricing uncertainties that could impact Tesla's gross margins in FQ2. Furthermore, Tesla's gross margins in Texas and Berlin are likely to face ramp impact and should be dilutive to margins in the near term. However, Musk remains confident that Tesla could scale rapidly over the next six to nine months in achieving its 1.5M production target. He articulated (edited):
The production in Q3 and Q4 will be substantially higher. So it seems likely that we'll be able to produce over 1.5M cars this year. From the point in which you have a factory complete and you're making a small number of units to the point where it's producing high-quality vehicles in volume is sort of nine to twelve months from the start of production. But to get to sort of the 5K-a-week level has typically taken us around 12 months from the start of production. (Tesla's earnings call)
It Highly Dependent On The Ramp Of Giga Texas and Berlin
We believe Musk's optimism is notable. Tesla is estimated to have lost about 50K production from Giga Shanghai's shutdown. However, the company is committed to recovering the lost output and still aims to produce 1.5M vehicles by the end of FY22. Therefore, it represents a 61.2% YoY growth in production, ahead of the 1.4M consensus estimates. Furthermore, it's also markedly above its 50% CAGR targeted growth cadence.
But, is it possible? Tesla certainly thinks so. In the earnings call, we gleaned several aspects of management's optimism from its key learnings from Shanghai's ramp. Furthermore, it believes that the significant improvements in its highly innovative manufacturing process would be pivotal.
Readers can refer to the chart above and observe the simplification of Model Y's structure based on the manufacturing process in its new Giga Texas. Tesla has eliminated more than 1,600 welds and simplified the Model Y's structure significantly compared to the current Model 3 structure.
Tesla also elucidated the improvements in the call, as management highlighted (edited):
Hopefully, we should be able to ramp production faster than Shanghai because we have learned a lot. We don't want to get complacent or entitled, but this should be a faster ramp because we have learned more, and we have done a lot to simplify the production process of Model Y which should lead us to a faster ramp in Texas and Berlin.
So we expect to almost double the capacity for the body, for example, reducing the number of robots but doubling our capacity in a lot of areas. Also, there are actually between 10% and 15% fewer stations in the general assembly. (Tesla's earnings call)
Is TSLA Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?
TSLA stock is currently up 7% in pre-market trading as the market applauded the remarkable quarter by Musk & Team. We concur that Tesla has demonstrated to its auto and tech peers how to execute in a highly challenging macro environment. Instead of putting out excuses, the Tesla team has continued to thrive in most environments, no matter how harsh they seem.
However, TSLA stock remains a Hold. We believe that the stock was fairly valued pre-earnings. Furthermore, it has also trended above the average consensus price targets ((PTs)).
Furthermore, for highly volatile stocks like TSLA, we expect a higher margin of safety to add exposure. As seen above, it's crucial for investors to demand such a buffer, given its highly aggressive FCF yields and P/E. So, we don't think TSLA stock looks attractive to enter at the current price levels, no matter the optimism.
We also don't think the Q2 margins and ramp headwinds have been adequately priced in and expect more volatility ahead. As a result, patient investors should have more opportunities to add moving forward.
Do you want to buy only at the right entry points for your growth stocks?
We help you to pick lower-risk entry points, ensuring you are able to capitalize on them with a higher probability of success and profit on their next wave up. Your membership also includes:
24/7 access to our model portfolios
Daily Tactical Market Analysis to sharpen your market awareness and avoid the emotional rollercoaster
Access to all our top stocks and earnings ideas
Access to all our charts with specific entry points
Real-time chatroom support
Real-time buy/sell/hedge alerts
Sign up now for a Risk-Free 14-Day free trial!
This article was written by
I'm Jere Ong, the principal analyst and founder of JR Research and Ultimate Growth Investing Marketplace service.
Ultimate Growth Investing is curated to help investors achieve 5x to 10x returns over the next five years.
As a growth-oriented investor myself, I am aware of the challenges investors face in their quest to find the right growth stocks. There are so many high-potential companies in the market. As these are emerging leaders, the due diligence required is even more crucial. All growth investors want multi-bagger returns. Unfortunately, most could hardly find the time to do the necessary work.
Therefore, our service is here to help these investors. We are full-time investors and traders. We work day-in, day-out to find the best opportunities for ourselves. Now, we are extending those opportunities to these investors through the service.
If you also prefer someone to do all the hard work for you, I invite you to try out our service.
Subscribe right now because you get to try out the service for 14 days FREE. Seeking Alpha's unconditional guarantee also protects your free trial.
Your billing only starts after the free trial. So there's absolutely no risk at all for you to subscribe. Upon subscription, you will have access to all of our investing resources. You will also have access to our Growth Portfolio.
Come and join our community of investors as we navigate the ups and down of the market together. All our best ideas are shared only with our community in the service. Hence, you will not be able to find them on the free site.
If you have any questions, feel free to send me a direct message. I'm here to help.
I look forward to connecting with you in Ultimate Growth Investing soon!
More About Me:
I was already a full-time investor and trader before I joined Seeking Alpha as a contributor. I enjoy sharing my experience, knowledge, and mistakes with fellow investors who don't have time to look at the market. It is not a part-time job that I do on the side. I depend on what I do for a living. I take these responsibilities very seriously.
I was previously an Executive Director with a global financial services corporation. I graduated with an Economics Degree from National University of Singapore [NUS]. NUS is Asia's #1 university according to Quacquarelli Symonds [QS] annual higher education ranking. It also held the #11 position in QS World University Rankings 2022.
I'm also a Commissioned Officer (Reservist) with the Singapore Armed Forces. I'm the Battalion Second-in-command of an Armored Regiment. I currently hold the rank of Major.
I love spending time researching high-quality growth companies. That also includes investing time analyzing their price action. In addition, it has allowed me to develop a clear understanding of how institutional investors play their game.
Our best research ideas in the service are highly actionable. We own our best ideas and have skin in the game. Our ideas are not just designed to be a good read. Therefore you wouldn't get abstract theories or concepts from us. You will only get timely and actionable ideas. These are also high probability and workable set-ups with lower-risk entry points.
My LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/jjere/
Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.