Pool Corporation (POOL) CEO Peter Arvan on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

Melanie Hart - Vice President and Chief Financial Officer

Peter Arvan - President and Chief Executive Officer

Ryan Merkel - William Blair

David Manthey - Baird

Susan Maklari - Goldman Sachs

Andrew Carter - Stifel

Trey Grooms - Stephens

David MacGregor - Longbow Research

Ken Zener - KeyBanc

Jeff Stevenson - Loop Capital

Melanie Hart

Welcome everyone to our first quarter 2022 earnings conference call. Our discussion, comments and responses to questions today may include forward-looking statements, including management’s outlook for 2022 and future periods.

Actual results may differ materially from those discussed today. Information regarding the factors and variables that could cause actual results to differ from projected results are discussed in our 10-K. In addition, we may make references to non-GAAP financial measures in our comments. A description and reconciliation of any non-GAAP financial measures will be included in our press release and posted to our corporate website in our Investor Relations section.

I will now turn the call over to our President and CEO, Peter Arvan. Pete?

Peter Arvan

Thank you, Melanie and good morning to everyone on the call. Earlier today, we released our first quarter 2022 results and they were nothing short of spectacular. Revenue grew by 33% in the quarter, ending at $1.4 billion. This marks our fifth consecutive quarter with sales over $1 billion and is the second biggest quarter ever for POOLCORP. Making this even more notable is that this tremendous growth compares to a very strong first quarter in 2021 when we posted growth of 57%. Outdoor living remains a priority with homeowners across North America, which continues to keep demand for our products strong. New pool construction backlogs are solid and will keep builders busy for much of this year.

Families continue to invest in their backyards and enjoy the benefits of a healthy outdoor living lifestyle. Pent-up demand for renovation continues on the installed base of pools and hardscapes fueled by a tight housing market and rising home values. The maintenance and repair business is strong with the most maintenance companies commenting that the tight labor market isn’t allowing them to expand as fast as the market opportunities will allow. Fortunately, we have seen some improvements in the supply chain issues that plagued the industry last year. Our investment in inventory, infrastructure and relentless focus on execution, when combined with our vendors’ capacity investments, had eased some shortages and allowed us to provide a better customer experience than a year ago.

Geographically, we continue to see strength in our four major Sunbelt markets as well as our seasonal markets despite some adverse weather in the Midwest and Northeast markets during this quarter. Arizona showed the strongest growth rate with base business sales increasing 33%. Followed by California where we saw base business increase 31%. Florida was also very strong with 30% base business increased growth. And Texas, which had an extremely tough comp due to the freeze event last year, posted a 7% gain in its base business. As a reminder, we believe this event last year added approximately $20 million of revenue to our first quarter in 2021.

With that in mind, we are quite pleased with the Texas results. Demand was also robust in our seasonal markets as we saw base business grow by 28%. Overall, we view the weather in the first quarter of 2022 as much less favorable than we saw in the same period of last year. When we reported full year 2021 results, we said that we believe new pool construction in 2021 was approximately 120,000 units. PK data has released their final number for 2021 and confirm the number of in-ground pools constructed was 117,000 units, which equates to a 22% growth rate over 2020.

With 9 months left in the year, we think it is a bit premature to call the 2022 number given the many unknowns, which include weather, labor availability and other economic indicators, but we remain very encouraged by what we are seeing so far this year. Most of our builder and remodel customers are reporting strong backlogs for new pools and a growing backlog of remodel projects created by builders focusing on new construction, more on new construction than remodeled during the last couple of years.

Clearly, the southern migration where the attachment rate of swimming pools is much higher, de-urbanization, the continuation of the work from home trend and a tight housing market are all combining to fuel the industry’s growth. It is important to remind you that new pool construction, albeit very important to us and the industry represents the smallest portion of our business at less than 20%, with maintenance and repair, renovation and remodel representing approximately 60% and 20%, respectively. We believe this is a very healthy balance and continue to invest in the margin-accretive maintenance and repair portion of our business that provides consistent growth with attractive margins. Porpoise Pool & Patio represents the latest and most significant investment in this area.

Turning to end markets, Commercial Pool revenues were also very healthy as we saw sales increase 34% in the quarter. This compares with the 26% growth that we saw in the fourth quarter and 24% growth that we saw for the full year of 2021. This market is healthy with maintenance and repair demand growing and a healthy backlog of construction and renovation projects in the pipeline. Our base business sales to independent retailers buoyed by strong demand in the year-round markets and strong early buy activity grew by 28% in the quarter. Results from Pinch A Penny were very similar and quite encouraging.

As we closed the first quarter, we crossed the first 100-day mark of our ownership of this strategic acquisition. Store traffic is brisk and demand is solid across the platform. Pinch A Penny added two new franchise locations in the quarter and have a robust development pipeline. We have combined resources on chemical sourcing and product management and have begun packaging some products for our independent pool stores under the proprietary POOLCORP brands. The operations teams have begun prioritizing the many synergies that we have identified. We are quite pleased with this investment as we believe it significantly strengthens our value proposition and extends our reach in the nondiscretionary part of the market serving the DIY pool owner, an estimated $3 billion market opportunity.

Next up, let me provide some context on our base business product sales. Equipment, which includes heaters, pumps, filters, lighting and automation, grew by 18%. Considering the impact of the Texas freeze, we are very pleased with these results. By and large, the supply chain issues that continue to improve or these products with some exceptions that I will comment on shortly. Chemicals grew by 58%, which was driven by much better supply, coupled with solid demand. Finally, building material sales, which is being fueled by strong demand in new construction and renovation activity grew by 29%. This follows 20% growth in the fourth quarter and 28% growth for the full year in 2021, further supporting the theme that demand remains strong.

Looking across all products, it is easy to see the strength in our business and how our unique value proposition allows us to leverage growth opportunities by providing unparalleled service to our customers while being the best channel to market for our supplier partners.

Switching continents now, I’d like to provide some comments on our European business. For the quarter, Europe grew by 5%, which compares to a very strong first quarter in 2021, where we saw sales increase by 115%. The weather situation in Europe when compared to last year’s same period was clearly a challenge and product availability was also impacted by logistical slowdowns in Southern Europe. The war in Eastern Europe is also having an effect on – as consumers are grappling with higher energy costs and the overall uncertainty in the East. We expect that as the weather warms demand will increase. However, our seasoned team remains focused on execution and vigilant of market conditions. As a reminder, in 2021, this business represented approximately 5% of our overall revenue and 4% of our profit, so the impact is small and is contemplated in our guidance.

Horizon continues to perform very well. Overall, the base business in Horizon grew by 32% for the quarter, which compares to 22% growth in the fourth quarter and 24% growth for the same quarter in 2021. We are very pleased with our sustained progress on this growth platform and continue to invest in expanding the business. Overall, demand for housing, commercial construction and renovation of outdoor living spaces continues to grow and remains strong across all geographies and all products.

Working down the income statement, I’ll discuss gross margins. For the quarter, we reported gross margins of 31.7%, a 330 basis point improvement over the same period last year. Our supply chain initiatives, pricing, the Porpoise Pool & Patio acquisition, all combined to drive the increase. Melanie will add more color on this topic in her prepared remarks. Operating expenses as a percent of sales came in at an impressive 15% as compared to 16.2% for the same period last year. Our relentless focus on capacity creation and execution continue to pay dividends for us and help offset the inflation that we are seeing on operating costs. Pool 360 utilization, which is a cornerstone of our capacity creation activity grew by 28%, which shows how much customers value the convenience and time-saving and functionality that it provides.

Completing my comments on the income statement, we proudly reported operating income of $236 million, an 83% improvement over the first quarter of 2021. Not only is this another record first quarter profit, it is also the second most profitable quarter in our company’s history. To do that in the first quarter of the year makes it even more impressive. Operating margins came in at 16.7%, a 450 basis point improvement over the first quarter of 2021. Diluted earnings per share for the quarter totaled $4.41 an 82% increase over the same period last year.

Moving to the balance sheet, we significantly expanded our inventories during the quarter compared to the first quarter last year as supply chain issues eased, and we bought ahead to ensure adequate supplies to meet the strong demand of the early buy season. We are in a very strong inventory position heading into our peak selling season to include chemicals where supply has been extremely tight in 2021. We expect that this will enable us to continue to gain market share, utilizing our capital strength and sales center network, leverage to meet the continued strong customer demand. Melanie will give more specific details on the balance sheet and cash flow in her comments.

Before I provide comments around our updated guidance, I’d like to add some color on a few topics that I ensure are on everyone’s mind: inflation; material availability; and the near-term outlook. When we discuss the full year 2021 results, we mentioned that we believe inflation would be in the 9% to 10% range for the 2022 season and that we would expect that to pass through the channel as is normally the case. So far this year, this has generally played out as we expected on both accounts.

Inflation is higher in the first part of the year, but because of the timing of increases, we expect that it will end the year between 10% and 11%. Because this inflation traditionally passes through the channel, we made a strategic decision last year to invest incremental capital and inventory to address the supply chain uncertainties and improve our ability to fulfill elevated demand. In addition, in some cases, it provided us an opportunity to buy ahead of some anticipated price increases. This has and continues to provide benefit to our customers and our suppliers by bringing valuable inventory into the most expansive network of sales centers in the industry. As of now, we have 414 locations, up from 410 at the end of the year with an additional 6 to 8 planned for the balance of the year. To date, this inflation has yet to dampen demand as many of the current projects are part of a robust backlog that the industry carried into 2022. At this point, very few cancellations or customer-driven delays are being reported, so we expect 2022 to be a very solid year. As you would expect, this inflation, along with the rising cost of labor and other costs have increased the average price of an in-ground pool.

PK Data, a well-known source for information on the swim coal industry just released their 2021 report, and they show that the average price of an in-ground swimming pool in 2021 to be approximately $56,000, a 17% increase over 2020. Given this year’s inflation, we would expect that to climb again in 2022. Many of our builders report that $100,000 plus pools are becoming more and more common and a focus area for many of our customers. Our customers tell us that they remain focused on the bigger projects, planning to catch up on smaller opportunities as time and labor allow.

The pool remodel market continues to have strong demand and a growing backlog with many builders and remodelers focusing on new construction for the last couple of years as demand grew. Most builders are reporting that they have sufficient demand to carry them through the season. Those same customers are reporting that the backlog for renovation and remodel is healthy and will provide growth opportunities going forward, especially when you consider the aging installed base and the new construction focus that we have seen for the last two seasons.

As it relates to maintenance and the repair part of our business, which let me remind you, is the largest portion of our business making up approximately 60% of our revenues and is essentially nondiscretionary and continues to grow with the installed base growth. New products also are helping this category grow as many customers or consumers are opting for smart and energy-efficient technology when repair replacements are needed. Material availability continues to improve. Capacity investments by our manufacturing partners, when combined with the increased investment in inventory are allowing us to provide better service to our customers when compared to a year ago.

Our chemical inventory, Trichlor, in particular, is in much better shape than a year ago. This is driven by strategic sourcing activities along with the Porpoise Pool and Patio chemical packaging operation capabilities of Suncoast Chemical. Equipment inventories are also much improved this year, enabling us to start the season in a much better position than we did a year ago and not having to contend with the shock demand that the weather event of the Texas freeze triggered last year.

Lighting, automation and some variable speed pumps and motors are still suffering from the global chip shortage, but other products like heaters and valves are improved. We have seen some signs that products like above-ground pools and even spas may have peaked and are showing some weakness when compared to the elevated COVID demand. But in total, these products represent less than 2% of our revenue. Over time, POOLCORP has consistently demonstrated that our execution and strategic investments have enabled us to deliver solid results in a variety of economic environments. We expect to continue building upon our stellar track record. Considering all of this information and reflecting our confidence in the remainder of the year, we are pleased to update and raise our guidance for the full year 2022 to $18.34 to $19.09 per share, including the $0.18 ASU tax benefit in the first quarter from the previous $17.19 to $17.94, which included $0.19 ASU tax benefit.

Lastly, and before I turn the call over to Melanie for her comments, we would like to thank the team here at POOLCORP. Our customers and our supplier partners for their collective and tireless effort to help bring outdoor living to life, we could not be prouder of the team, more thankful for our customers and more appreciative of the partnerships with our manufacturers.

I will now turn the call over to Melanie Hart, our Chief Financial Officer, for her commentary.

Melanie Hart

Thank you, Pete and good morning everyone. First quarter 2022 continued with record sales and earnings results. We remain focused on having the right products in the right locations to provide for the best possible customer experience as we all collectively continue to navigate supply chain challenges. Sales activity in the first quarter benefited from inflation between 10% to 12% compared to the first quarter 2021, as our vendors had multiple price increases throughout the year in 2021. We also realized a 7% to 8% increase from acquisitions and an estimated 5% growth in the quarter from an additional selling day and increased early buy activity from our customers. Total gross margins increased 330 basis points to 31.7%. Base business gross margin increased 270 basis points to 31.1%, resulting in an increase in base business gross profit dollars of 38%.

Higher inventory levels, reflecting some quantities on hand received prior to the most recent vendor price increases, provided some margin benefits during the quarter. However, there are other key components to our margin changes year-over-year. Our recent Porpoise Pool & Patio acquisition increased our consolidated margins. We also had favorable product mix during the quarter.

As Pete mentioned, chemical sales were up more than 50% for the quarter and we have more access to supply than we did a year ago. We also saw sales increases in Construction Materials and plumbing at a higher rate than overall growth for the quarter. In addition, we noted continued positive impacts to our gross margins from our ongoing pricing efforts. The purchasing and supply chain improvements we’ve implemented in 2020 and 2021 will continue to provide benefits as we go forward. As we have seen historically, our margins and margin improvements will vary from quarter-to-quarter as a result of product and customer mix.

Operating expenses grew 23% during the quarter and includes approximately $18 million in additional expenses from recent acquisitions. Higher compensation and employee-related expenses are the most significant growth contributor. The increased headcount to support our recent acquisitions and our ongoing sales growth, and we aligned our employee reward programs with company performance and market rates. Higher expenses for building rent, freight and other operating costs reflect recent increases in rental rate renewals and inflation. Continued investments in our ongoing digital transformation activities generated higher technology-related expenses in the quarter and the 4 greenfields we opened also added to our operating expenses in Q1.

Operating income increased 83% from first quarter of 2020. Our continued ability to manage higher volumes of sales activity through our existing infrastructure and locations while adding Greenfield and strategic acquisitions in the highest growth markets has generated significant operating margin leverage. Our capacity creation efforts to improve customer experience reduce customer wait times and provide efficient technology solutions has also contributed to strong operating margin growth. Our scale and operating processes has positioned us to be able to continue to provide significant operating leverage in the future.

We continue to maintain a conservative leverage of 1.06x. Our average interest rate was 1.5% for the quarter based on average outstanding debt of $1.3 billion compared to $397 million at the end of first quarter of 2021. We expect to see higher interest expense throughout the year as our average debt levels will remain higher than in 2021 and we will see higher borrowing costs in today’s increasing rate environment.

We record an ASU benefit of $7.3 million or $0.18 per diluted share. This was slightly less than the $0.19 included in our guidance for first quarter as the stock price in effect is time of restricted stock vesting and option exercises impacts the tax benefits realized. Consistent with prior periods, our updated guidance range only reflects the amounts we have realized to date.

Moving to our balance sheet and cash flows, we made increased investments in working capital to support a robust sales growth of 33%. Net receivables increased 39% related to our sales growth, including sales from recent acquisitions. Days sales outstanding improved to 26.4 days from 26.6 days in 2021, highlighting our continued strong collections and positive aging trends. Investments in inventory, we began in the second half of 2021 and discussed at year-end, supported a higher sales growth during a time characterized by significant supply chain challenges, and we are now well prepared with the appropriate inventory levels for the upcoming full season.

Our inventory dollars of $1.6 billion at March 31 are up 68% from Q1 2021, on a consolidated basis and are up 62%, excluding inventory from acquisitions. Seasonal inventory increases from year-end levels are consistent with our prior practices as we built $302 million in first quarter 2022 compared to $196 million in 2021. Our inventory turn days of 116 are consistent with historical norms at the start of the season. The additional inventory that we have strategically placed throughout our 414 locations will allow us to meet customer needs and continue to gain share. We believe this level of inventory is appropriate from a current business standpoint and would not expect to continue to further build inventory levels. We are beginning to see some lead time improvement on certain products, which is a positive sign that some of the supply chain challenges we have effectively managed over the last 12 months may be easing.

In prior years, we have seen significant uses of cash in the second and third quarters when amounts became due on vendor-sponsored early buy programs. As these programs were not offered in a similar manner in 2021, we have paid for our inventory purchases on current terms, which negatively impacted our Q1 cash flows, but will provide a positive influence later in the year.

Compared to 2021, our cash returned to shareholders through dividends increased $8.8 million to $32 million, reflecting the 38% quarterly dividend rate increase that our Board of Directors authorized last year. During the quarter, we spent $62 million of the $495 million available to us at the beginning of the year under our authorized share repurchase program. In total, returning $95 million to shareholders to start off the year.

Reflecting a stellar first quarter, we have increased our EPS guidance for the full year 2022. Our new range is $18.34 to $19.09, including the $0.18 ASU tax benefit realized to date. This represents an additional 7% expected increase in earnings for the year on top of the 12% to 17% growth we projected coming into the year for a total estimated growth of 20% to 25%. This increased full year performance estimate reflects the positive results for the first quarter and continued confidence in our expectations for the remainder of the year.

We now anticipate for the full year, we would realize sales growth more in line with the high end of our previous net sales guidance range of 17% to 19%. We expected to have strong growth in Q1 and results came in favorable, but largely in line with our expectations. So our revenue growth outlook for the rest of the year remains strong. We did realize 10% to 12% inflation in the first quarter and expect full year inflation to be at least 10%. Contribution from acquisitions for the full year are still expected to provide approximately 5% growth.

We had one additional selling day in first quarter that will be offset with one less selling day in third quarter, resulting in the same number of days for the year. We have also begun to see some impact from currency during the quarter, which could negatively impact sales growth by 1% to 2% for the year. We continue to forecast gross profit margins for the full year, in line with a record 30.5% we achieved in 2021. As we discussed, these will come in higher in the first half of the year and then moderate in third and fourth quarters.

No significant changes were made in our updated range as it relates to operating expenses. We expect that our operating expense growth will come in higher than our historical levels, but still lower than the gross profit growth rate. Inflationary pressures on operating costs will be partially offset by our continued efforts in capacity creation initiatives, generating operating leverage, and so we expect improvement off of the record 15.7% operating margin realized in 2021.

For the year, we are expecting to generate significant cash and our debt levels are projected to decrease by the time we reached December. There has been interest rate increases that have occurred so far in 2022, which pushes our interest expense estimates closer to the higher end of the range previously provided at $28 million. We are now projecting that our weighted average shares outstanding for 2022 will be approximately 40.6 million shares.

In conjunction with our annual report, we introduced our ESG framework, highlighting the areas we are focused on to ensure a safe and sustainable environment for our employees, customers, vendors and the communities we live and work in. Commitment to our sustainability efforts comes from the top of the organization with our Board of Directors providing oversight as we continue to establish our baseline processes and metrics and incorporate these actions into our everyday practices. We are excited to share with you where we are on our journey.

First quarter 2022 has started off the year strong. Our proven ability to continue to effectively serve our customers provides us an amazing opportunity to grow earnings in 2022 and into the future.

I will now turn the call back over to the operator to begin our question-and-answer session.

[Operator Instructions] And the first question will come from Ryan Merkel with William Blair. Please go ahead.

Ryan Merkel

Hi, everyone. Good morning and congrats on the quarter.

Peter Arvan

Good morning. Thank you.

Melanie Hart

Thank you.

Ryan Merkel

So I wanted to start off with a high-level question, Pete. You hit on this a little bit about sustainability of demand it sounds like with backlogs and what we’re seeing out there today, ‘22 is going to be a great year. But everyone’s worried about ‘23. And I am hoping you can sort of just speak to why you think demand can sustain in ‘23? Why is pull forward not a big risk, like everyone thinks?

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Now when I look at the growth that we have seen over the last couple of years, I think that new pool construction certainly is elevated, and it grew a lot in 2020, and it grew a lot in 2021. And we’re seeing sustained demand into 2022. What I think we’re bumping up against is a couple of things, and that is capacity there is only so much capacity in the industry to continue to install new pools. However, what I would remind everybody is that new pool construction, as I mentioned in my comments, is very important to the industry and certainly very important to us. But for perspective, about 80% of our revenue comes from pools already in the ground. So when I think about the market opportunity that we have and I look at where we have invested to grow where we are putting our capital and where we are strategically focused, I think the sustainability of the growth is very likely. So too soon for me to call, as evidenced by my comments, the 2022 season, let alone to 2023 season because of there is, frankly, so many unknowns with weather probably being at the top of the list for everything. But I think unemployment remains very low. The housing market is tight. Demand for new houses and housing, especially with the millennials entering the housing market is going to continue to keep the housing market tight, and I think that’s good for home values. So when I put all of that together, I don’t foresee a shift that says, pools are going to fall out of favor. Rather, I see us just continuing to grow, albeit at maybe not quite as fast a rate in the latter years. I think we mentioned during our Investor Day a month or so ago that we see in the future, will return back to our normal 6% to 9% growth for the company.

Ryan Merkel

Ryan Merkel

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Ryan Merkel

Ryan Merkel

Melanie Hart

Melanie Hart

Ryan Merkel

Ryan Merkel

Melanie Hart

Melanie Hart

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Ryan Merkel

Perfect. Thanks so much. That’s enough.

The next question will come from David Manthey with Baird. Please go ahead.

David Manthey

Hi, good morning, everyone.

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Melanie Hart

Good morning.

David Manthey

David Manthey

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

David Manthey

David Manthey

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

David Manthey

Yes. That will make sense. Thanks a lot Pete.

Peter Arvan

Yes. Thank you.

The next question will come from Susan Maklari with Goldman Sachs. Please go ahead.

Susan Maklari

Susan Maklari

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Melanie Hart

Good morning.

Susan Maklari

Susan Maklari

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Susan Maklari

Susan Maklari

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Susan Maklari

Okay. Got it. That’s very helpful color. Thank you and good luck with everything.

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

The next question will come from Andrew Carter with Stifel. Please go ahead.

Andrew Carter

Andrew Carter

Melanie Hart

Melanie Hart

Andrew Carter

Andrew Carter

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Andrew Carter

Thanks. I will pass it on.

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

The next question will come from Trey Grooms with Stephens. Please go ahead.

Trey Grooms

Trey Grooms

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Trey Grooms

Trey Grooms

Melanie Hart

Melanie Hart

Trey Grooms

Okay. Perfect. Thank you.

The next question will come from David MacGregor with Longbow Research. Please go ahead.

David MacGregor

David MacGregor

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

David MacGregor

David MacGregor

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

David MacGregor

David MacGregor

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

David MacGregor

Got it. Thanks and congrats on the progress.

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

The next question will come from Ken Zener with KeyBanc. Please go ahead.

Ken Zener

Ken Zener

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Melanie Hart

Good morning.

Ken Zener

Ken Zener

Melanie Hart

Melanie Hart

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Ken Zener

Ken Zener

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

And if you look at the technology, as you mentioned a minute ago on your own pool, if you look at the technology on most of those, most of those pools, it is either non-existent in terms of technology or it is in the very early stages of what is possible. If you look at the millennials that are becoming part of the homeowner population and what their expectation is around smart technology in a connected pool and a connected backyard, it’s very different than it was 10 years ago, right. When you look at all of that together, it gives us great comfort that, a, our focus on the customer is going to allow us to continue to grow share because we are adding value, and I hope that we earn it. I think the market continues to get larger in terms of the new products that can be used and retrofitted into the installed base. And I think the simple fact that the installed base continues to grow, and the majority of our business is non-discretionary, I think gives us great comfort that the future is bright.

Ken Zener

Thank you very much.

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Jeff Stevenson

Jeff Stevenson

Peter Arvan

Sure.

Jeff Stevenson

Jeff Stevenson

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Jeff Stevenson

Jeff Stevenson

Peter Arvan

Peter Arvan

Jeff Stevenson

Okay. Got it. Thank you.

Peter Arvan

Thank you. Listen, I just wanted to thank everyone for joining us today. We look forward to speaking with you again on July 21st, when we will discuss our second quarter results. We hope you all have an amazing day, and thanks again for joining us.

