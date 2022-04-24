designer491/iStock via Getty Images

You've seen the headlines:

Bonds Signaling Inverted Yield Curve and Potential Recession. . . Could a recession be just around the corner? . . . The Treasury yield curve just inverted, sounding the alarm for recession

Do you remember when you saw them? Just a couple of weeks ago, right? No. Those particular headlines were from December 2018, here, here, and here. Nothing sells in the financial news like the fear of a recession.

In December 2018, the Federal Reserve hiked its target rate to 2.25%, a move that many in the market thought was "too far." The market sold off, with fixed income leading the way down due to the yield curve inverting.

Preferred shares, along with bonds and other fixed income, were collapsing.

The market played investors like a sucker. Investors faced with endless headlines about the coming recession, and then seeing some holdings down 10, 20, or even 30%, panic. They start looking at the "losers" in their portfolio. They think about all the headlines they read saying that doomsday is on the way. They decide to "cut their losses" as it's just too much.

Few people are going to sell something over a 5% loss, that's a swing seen all the time. A few more will start selling when the loss is more than 10%. When a loss is over 20%, in my experience that is the point where a lot of people will sell for no reason other than the price is down.

9 times out of 10, that is the absolute worst thing you could do. How did these three funds perform the year following the correction?

Preferred fully recovered and reached new heights. Also, for those who were looking to just "sit on the sidelines" for a bit and plan to buy back in when the recovery starts - approximately half of the recovery happened within a month of the bottom, and when the recovery started, it occurred rapidly.

History Doesn't Repeat, But It Sure Rhymes

In late 2018 and early 2019, long-time readers will remember that I was harping about building up a portfolio of high-yield fixed income and preferred picks.

This was for two reasons:

Fixed income and preferred shares were oversold. We could lock in higher yields by buying at lower prices. During recessions, fixed income is lower risk.

The situation is different today. In late 2018, the Fed was concerned about inflation being too low, today it is worried about inflation being too high. In 2018, the rate-hiking schedule was coming to an end, today it is just beginning.

Yet the situation is also similar in that the yield curve started to flatten and "inverted," meaning that shorter-term treasuries had a higher yield than long-term treasuries. Yield curve inversions are associated with lower prices for fixed-income investments. This has created a buying opportunity. However, rates are likely to continue climbing, so we don't want to be buying just any fixed income.

Should I Be Buying Preferred?

Preferred equities are a special type of "fixed income" in that they pay a predetermined "fixed" dividend, like a bond. However, they are considered "equity," and companies can suspend their preferred dividends in times of stress. The rule is, that the preferred dividends have to be paid as agreed before the company is allowed to distribute any common dividends.

Preferred are usually "perpetual," meaning that they remain outstanding until the company chooses to call them. Unlike a bond, there is no "maturity date," where redemption is guaranteed.

For these reasons, we prefer holding preferred shares in companies that pay significant common dividends. This gives us a "cushion" and a little extra security. We prefer holding preferred shares that have relatively high dividends. We don't want to be stuck holding a preferred that has a low dividend when interest rates are rising.

Most preferred are trading at lower prices than they have for the past year, with many trading under "par value", the amount that the company will have to pay if it chooses to call. Let's take a look at the preferred ideas we are targeting at HDO.

Busted Convertibles: Preferred That Cannot Be Called

There is nothing more annoying than having an investment that is paying you a high yield and the company takes it away by calling it when interest rates are low and you can't find a similar yielding replacement.

One of our favorite classes of preferred are called "busted" convertibles. These are preferred shares that do not have a call date. Instead, they are convertible into common shares when the common shares trade above a certain price. Sometimes, the common share price becomes a very unreachable target. Maybe the company ran into trouble and diluted common shareholders, or did a reverse split. When the conversion price becomes so high that it is unlikely to ever be reached, we call it a "busted" convertible.

One of our favorites is Crestwood Equity Partners LP 9.25 % Preferred Partnership Units (CEQP.PR), yielding 8.5%. This busted convertible cannot be forcefully converted to common equity unless Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) were trading north of $136.90. So, the price of CEQP would have to more than quadruple. CEQP has been doing very well, but we don't see that occurring in our lifetimes.

CEQP is an MLP that is primarily focused on natural gas and natural gas liquids, with some exposure to crude oil. CEQP.PR was created for institutional level investors, at a point when the energy markets were very tough. As such, the shareholder protections in CEQP.PR are much more aggressive than we see in the typical retail preferred shares. For example, if distributions are suspended, the distribution owed is raised by over 20% and the unpaid distributions are raised by 2.815% each quarter.

Not that we are worried about CEQP's ability to pay the distributions. CEQP has cleaned up its balance sheet, has significant coverage of its common distribution, and the natural gas sector has extremely strong fundamentals. This is the kind of preferred I'm comfortable buying and holding forever.

CEQP is an MLP and issues a K-1 at tax time.

High Coupon Fixed Preferred

With interest rates rising and inflation high, we don't want to own a lot of preferred with 4% yields. We want to make sure that the yield we are receiving from the preferred is enough that we are happy with the yield even as rates rise. We want higher coupon preferred shares, and if we can buy at a discount to par, all the better!

The Necessity Retail REIT, 7.50% Series A Redeemable Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (RTLPP) The Necessity Retail REIT, 7.375% Series C Redeemable Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock (RTLPO)

These picks are excellent options with a current yield of 7.7%. The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (RTL) was formerly known as American Finance Trust (AFIN). RTL invests in single-tenant and multi-tenant retail properties.

Having gotten through the COVID disruption without any risk to the preferred dividends, the company has been growing like a weed through acquisitions. We aren't fans of the common shares because management has a history of issuing common equity freely, diluting existing common shareholders. For the preferred, that isn't an issue. The growth is expanding the base of real estate assets that support the dividends.

With the preferred, we can collect a high yield, supported by real estate rents that will certainly be rising with inflation.

Fixed-To-Floating Preferred

What's better than a high yield preferred in a rising rate environment? A high yield that will go higher if interest rates rise.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.00% Series B Fixed-to-Float Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (PMT.PB) is one example with an 8% coupon.

PMT-B is trading at a current yield of 7.6%, providing us a hefty yield upfront. In June 2024, the coupon changes to a floating rate at 3-month LIBOR + 5.99%.

With 3-month LIBOR currently at 1%, if the conversion occurred today, PMT-B would yield approximately 7.0%. As rates rise, the floating rate will rise as well. This makes fixed-to-floating preferred an excellent option to hedge your preferred portfolio against rising rates. No matter how high rates go, the floating rate will follow; higher rates will lead to higher dividends. In the meantime, while rates are still relatively low, PMT-B will pay an 8% coupon.

PMT is related to PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (PFSI), the largest correspondent producer in the country. PMT plays the role of investor, providing capital, while PFSI is the company that holds all the infrastructure. This provides tax benefits, as PMT is structured as a REIT and it also provides shareholders the opportunity to get a much higher yield investing directly in PMT. It also means that PMT is required to pay out most of its taxable income as dividends, providing an extra layer of security for the preferred shares.

Conclusion

Preferred equity is on sale, providing investors an opportunity to invest at higher yields, while at the same time making their portfolio more defensive. I don't think a recession is coming in 2022, but a recession will come.

When preferred share prices dip, I buy. Not with the intent of selling in a month or two when prices rebound, as they probably will. No, I buy with the intent of holding until the company calls them. In the case of "busted convertibles" like CEQP.PR, I'm happy as can be with the plan of holding forever.

My returns are going to primarily come from the dividends these holdings pay. Steady, reliable, and predictable income that is coming into my brokerage every month. From that income, I'll take out some money to spend on the things I want and need, and then I'll reinvest the rest. Buying more shares, perhaps of the same stocks, perhaps different ones. My portfolio will grow, and my income will grow, as my ownership of various businesses across the economy grows. That is the Income Method.

You don't have to fear price swings. They will happen, and that is a good thing. While my plan doesn't rely on prices going up for me to profit, it certainly doesn't hurt when a fearful market lets me buy a bit cheaper!