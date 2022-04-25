Reliable Income In Unreliable Times

davidf/E+ via Getty Images

CEFs (Closed-End Funds) are great tools to increase our income. Unlike a traditional open-ended mutual fund, a CEF raises capital by issuing shares and then allows that fixed number of shares to trade on the open market. Investors buy and sell shares on the open market. The funds are invested, usually in a particular type of asset or a particular sector, and the gains are passed along to shareholders as a combination of increasing NAV (net asset value) or distributions. In fact, CEFs are required to pay out the vast majority of their income and realized capital gains to avoid paying an excise tax.

The majority of CEFs work to maintain a high payout, with the majority of "total returns" being paid out as distribution to attract income investors. Many CEFs will even pay a "special dividend" at the end of the year when they out-earn their distribution.

CEFs often provide access to investments that are more difficult if not impossible for retail investors to access. They can provide diversification to entire sectors that would be difficult to achieve by buying individual company stocks. CEFs are also actively managed, so, unlike an ETF, you don't have to take the bad or mediocre picks with the good. A good management team can provide a great added value for investors, as often these CEFs beat passively managed funds.

While diversification is very important, no one is able to be an expert on every sector and always pick the best investments in each sector. So it can be a great aid to have a dedicated management team that will handle picking investments in a sector with which you are less familiar. It is far easier to pick a manager with a solid track record than it is to find companies that will be good investments in a sector where you lack expertise. A CEF with a good manager will provide you with that selection expertise, and the fund's management will have significantly more resources to investigate investments than an individual investor is likely to have.

Utilities are Recession-Resilient and Great for Dividend Investors

Utilities are a highly defensive sector. Looking at the list of low-beta ETFs, we can see that consumer staples and utilities are the only equity ETFs with the lowest betas in a list dominated by the bond and preferred funds. As such, they are well suited for low-risk investors.

Companies in the utility sector provide electricity, natural gas, water, solid/hazardous waste, and wastewater services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. Utility companies provide services that are for the most part non-discretionary at the rates that are either regulated by the state government or contractually agreed upon. Regulated utilities have rates that are set to guarantee them a profit. This provides them with cash flows that are predictable and resistant to both inflation and recession. This makes for a very defensive sector to invest in.

Demand for utilities is relatively inelastic. This means that, unlike many things, the demand for utilities doesn't change much based on price. The weather doesn't respond to the prices for gas or electricity, so roughly the same amount of energy will be used to heat or cool your home whether prices are high or low. When it gets dark is the same no matter the price of electricity, so the lights will be turned on without a lot of regard to the price of electricity. Food will need to be kept cold. Coupled with regulated utilities being guaranteed a profit, this makes for very reliable and predictable cash flows.

We are currently at the start of a cycle of rising interest rates. Some think this will hurt utility companies, but again, remember, regulated utilities are guaranteed a profit. So utility companies will be able to alter prices to offset any increase in cost from rising interest rates. Let's look at how utilities did the last time interest rates increased.

As we can see, back in late 2016 the Federal funds' target rate started a climb that by the end of 2018 left it 400% higher, along with other interest rates that also climbed. Yet, the Utilities Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLU) had total returns of 17.8%. So even with rising rates, the utility sector as a whole was a decent investment.

Pick #1: UTG - Yield 6.5%

Reaves Utility Income Fund (UTG) is an equity CEF yielding 6.6% that specializes in the utility and infrastructure sector. UTG has raised its dividend several times from the original $0.0967/month at IPO in 2004 to the current $0.18/month, it has also paid for the occasional special distribution.

Along the way, UTG has outperformed the S&P 500 while paying out an above-average dividend.

UTG invests primarily in common equities, owning stocks in utilities, communications, and real estate. Here is a look at UTG's top holdings.

UTG is an excellent vehicle to invest in to take advantage of the reliable and predictable profits and capital gains of the utility and infrastructure sector. Utilizing leverage of 19%, UTG has been translating a stable and strong sector into a high-yield income investment for over 17 years.

Now is a great time to be adding UTG because we expect that infrastructure investments are going to continue to increase. Holdings like NextEra Energy (NEE) have substantial exposure to renewable energy, a sector that is likely to get a lot of support from the current U.S. government. While inflation and rising interest rates will be a drag on many other sectors, UTG's assets will either benefit or not see a negative impact from these forces.

Today, you can receive a 6.5% yield with UTG. As time goes on, we have a lot of confidence that UTG's dividend has more room to grow. UTG's current price is a good value, and Reaves has a proven track record in this sector. Buy and let the dividends pile up!

Pick #2: UTF - Yield 6.4%

Managed by experienced fund managers, Cohen & Steers Infrastructure (UTF) covers its distribution through diversified investments in utilities, pipelines, toll-road, and railroad companies.

UTF currently yields 6.4% annually, and the cash distributions are paid on monthly basis. Much like UTG, it, too, has beaten SPY on total returns since its inception in 2004.

UTF has 212 holdings, spanning everything from electric utilities, cell towers, toll roads, airports, railways, and pipelines. This provides investors with diversified exposure to the companies that provide essential infrastructure for modern lifestyles. (Source: UTF Annual Report).

UTF also has significant exposure outside of the U.S., with 60% of its portfolio being U.S.-based companies and the remainder being international utility/infrastructure companies concentrated in developed countries.

Here is a list of some of its largest holdings:

Highlighting some of its significant diversification within the utilities sector:

Cheniere Energy (LNG) buys natural gas from the U.S. and ships it as LNG internationally. While much of its production is already contractually obligated, it should see some benefit from the limitations on Russian gas.

American Water Works (AWK) is the largest and most geographically diverse publicly traded water and wastewater utility company in the U.S., offering something other than the typical electric or gas company.

Duke Energy (DUK) is America's largest electric utility, serving over 24 million people in the Southeast and Midwest. The company has been adding renewables to its energy mix.

American Tower Corporation (AMT), a global provider of wireless communications infrastructure and will receive tailwinds from 5G telecom and rural broadband expansion efforts.

Infrastructure is essential, and demand tends to be stable regardless of economic conditions. These types of investments tend to be a "safe harbor" for income investors during uncertain times. Investing through UTF, we can collect a generous yield today, and have the peace of mind that it is a holding we can maintain through any turmoil.

Conclusion

Inflation continues to get worse, and the latest report has the producer price index seeing a record increase of 11.2%. That is on top of the CPI going up 8.5%, which will likely force the Federal Reserve to keep increasing interest rates.

Utilities and funds that invest in the utility sector, like UTG and UTF, do fairly well in both inflationary and increasing interest rate environments.

Both UTG and UTF have solid records of paying reliable dividends. Buying each, particularly when the share price dips, is a good choice for income investors.