Natural Grocers By Vitamin Cottage - Very Healthy Company

The Chart of the Day belongs to the organic grocer Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NGVC). I found the stock by using Barchart's powerful screening function to find the stocks with the highest Weighted Alpha and technical buy signals that are closest to their 52-week highs, then used the Flipchart function to review the charts for consistent price appreciation. Since the Trend Spotter signaled a buy on 3/24, the stock gained 25.47%. The stock is within .84% of its 52-week high.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, frozen meals, frozen pizza, bread, baking mixes, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products. Its stores also provide private label dietary supplements; body care products consisting of cosmetics, skin care, hair care, fragrance, and personal care products containing natural and organic ingredients; pet care and food products; books and handouts; and household and general merchandise, including cleaning supplies, paper products, and dish and laundry soaps, as well as other common household products, such as diapers. The company operates its retail stores under the Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage trademark. As of February 1, 2022, it operated 162 stores in 20 states. The company also offers science-based nutrition education programs to help customers make informed health and nutrition choices. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc. was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado. - Source: Seeking Alpha

Barchart Technical Indicators:

100% technical buy signals

82.84+ Weighted Alpha

44.90% gain in the last year

Trend Spotter buy signal

Above its 20, 50, 100 and 200 day moving averages

13 new highs and up 27.63% in the last month

Relative Strength Index 79.49%

Technical support level at 21.65

Recently traded at $23.68 with a 50-day moving average of 18.88

Fundamental Factors:

Market Cap $525 million

P/E 18.25

Dividend yield 1.92%

Revenue expected to grow 4.20

Earnings estimated to increase 5.50

Analysts and Investor Sentiment - I don't buy stocks because everyone else is buying but I do realize that if major firms and investors are dumping a stock it's hard to make money swimming against the tide:

Wall Street analysts issued 1 strong buy, 6 hold opinions on the stock

Consensus price target is 17.00

The individual investors following the stock on Motley Fool voted 67 to 2 for the stock to beat the market with the more experienced investors voting 7 to 0 for the same result

4,160 investors are monitoring the stock on Seeking Alpha

Sector

Consumer Staples

Industry

Food Retail

Ranked in Industry

1 out of 13

Ranked in Sector

2 out of 168

Ranked Overall

70 out of 4321

