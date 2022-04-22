Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

I built a new position in Peloton (PTON). PTON has had a rollercoaster ride in the public markets. Following their 2019 IPO at $29 the stock rocketed to over $160 at the peak of the covid hype, before tanking to its current price in the mid‐$20's. The company has basically checked the box on any negative event you could think of. A few standouts include cutting guidance (May 2021, November 2021, January 2022), major strategic gaffes (overbuilding supply capacity, flip‐flopping on price cuts), and poor/misleading communication (raising capital 2 weeks after stating there was no need to raise capital). So why would I own this?

Peloton (the product, not the stock) has a strong brand name, value proposition, and customer loyalty. Despite their woes the company has built an established base of users that should be highly valued. The market is currently telling us that their 2.7mm users are worth $2,600 per subscriber, or just 7.5x subscription gross profit. Simplistically this assumes 1/7.5x = 13% annual attrition which is more draconian than current levels of ~10% (of course giving no credit for future growth).

The biggest fear is that churn will increase as the "covid cohort" cancels their accounts. While this risk is hard to disprove near‐term, it fails to consider that PTON had over 700k subscribers (25% of its current base) prior to covid. I would have to assume that these are "die‐hard" Peloton users; even if churn increases for the rest of the subs, this cohort will likely persist. A similar, albeit less clear, argument can be made for the 1.1mm subscribers who have joined in the last twelve months, well after peak covid. Usage metrics provide a good insight into future churn. Last quarter subscribers worked out on average 16 times per month - while this is down from the covid peak of 26, it is well above the December 2019 quarter at 13.

PTON has done an admirable job of providing additional services to keep their users engaged. This is predominately seen in the expansion of class offerings to include non‐cycling workouts like running, strength, yoga, and meditation. The company can monetize these services by providing additional products like Tread, the recently released Guide, and apparel. More importantly, however, these products improve the value proposition of classes and make users stickier.

The company has recently brought on Barry McCarthy to serve as the new CEO. Mr. McCarthy was previously the CFO of Spotify (SPOT - arguably the best music streaming product) and CFO of Netflix (NFLX - the best video streaming product). He seems like the perfect person to capitalize on PTON's established position as the go to streaming fitness company. He has already begun to test new pricing models including a no fee hardware / more expensive subscription model. While this would increase the upfront cost of a new subscriber and extend the payback period, it has the potential to expand the overall market and create a higher lifetime value per customer. It is entirely too early to determine if this will be rolled out beyond test markets, but it is encouraging to see the company think outside the box. Mr. McCarthy was granted the right to acquire 8mm shares of PTON at $38.77.

