Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

By far our largest detractor so far has been Ferguson, accounting for a 4% hit to the portfolio. From a market perspective the stock has sold off along with the rest of the construction industry largely due to the fear of higher rates / economic uncertainty impacting housing demand.

I am not entirely sold on the thesis that new housing starts are going to fall off a cliff as we remain woefully underbuilt (February starts were down 1.9% vs. January but up 7.7% vs. February last year). In any case, 60% of FERG revenue comes from renovation, maintenance, and improvement, an inherently more stable business.

Furthermore, 56% of their revenue is non‐residential which is less impacted by rates. In the near‐term FERG actually benefits from rising commodity costs as it provides a boost to margins. Last quarter I discussed FERG moving their primary listing to the U.S. as a positive for the stock. While this remains true, I did not appreciate the short‐term trading dynamics.

European index funds are currently selling their holdings as the stock no longer falls within their mandate. Conversely U.S. index funds will buy the stock after the move is completed and enough time has passed. Analysts estimate that European index funds account for 10% of shares outstanding while U.S. index funds will own 20% of the shares - a 10% net increase in demand.

The issue is timing. European indices are selling ahead of the move where as U.S. indices will not add for another year or so. I would not be surprised if this "artificial" selling pressure has been impacting the market value as well.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.