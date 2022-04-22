Merion Road - Ferguson PLC: An Inherently Stable Business
Summary
- Ferguson has been by far our largest detractor accounting for a 4% hit to the portfolio.
- 60% of FERG revenue comes from renovation, maintenance, and improvement, an inherently more stable business.
- European index funds are currently selling their holdings as the stock no longer falls within their mandate.
- I would not be surprised if this artificial selling pressure has been impacting the market value as well.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Ferguson (NYSE:FERG)
By far our largest detractor so far has been Ferguson, accounting for a 4% hit to the portfolio. From a market perspective the stock has sold off along with the rest of the construction industry largely due to the fear of higher rates / economic uncertainty impacting housing demand.
I am not entirely sold on the thesis that new housing starts are going to fall off a cliff as we remain woefully underbuilt (February starts were down 1.9% vs. January but up 7.7% vs. February last year). In any case, 60% of FERG revenue comes from renovation, maintenance, and improvement, an inherently more stable business.
Furthermore, 56% of their revenue is non‐residential which is less impacted by rates. In the near‐term FERG actually benefits from rising commodity costs as it provides a boost to margins. Last quarter I discussed FERG moving their primary listing to the U.S. as a positive for the stock. While this remains true, I did not appreciate the short‐term trading dynamics.
European index funds are currently selling their holdings as the stock no longer falls within their mandate. Conversely U.S. index funds will buy the stock after the move is completed and enough time has passed. Analysts estimate that European index funds account for 10% of shares outstanding while U.S. index funds will own 20% of the shares - a 10% net increase in demand.
The issue is timing. European indices are selling ahead of the move where as U.S. indices will not add for another year or so. I would not be surprised if this "artificial" selling pressure has been impacting the market value as well.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: This document has been prepared and issued by MRCM. Performance metrics may include internally established valuations of non‐traded securities, which are subjective by nature. All figures are unaudited. The enclosed material is confidential and not to be reproduced or redistributed in whole or in part without the prior written consent of MRCM.
Past performance is not indicative of future results. There can be no assurance that MRCM will generate a return on capital similar to these historical returns because, among other reasons, there may be differences in economic conditions, regulatory climate, portfolio size, leverage use, as well as investment policies and techniques. Any information provided with respect to how MRCM manages its accounts is merely a guideline, which may be subject to change.
The information contained herein is only current as of the date indicated, and may be superseded by subsequent market events or for other reasons. These materials may contain historical market data; however, historical market trends are not reliable indicators of future market behavior. Any statements of opinion constitute only current opinions of MRCM, which are subject to change and which MRCM does not undertake to update. Nothing herein constitutes an offer to sell, or solicitation of an offer to purchase, any securities, nor does it constitute an endorsement with respect to any investment strategy or vehicle. Due to, among other things, the volatile nature of the markets and the investment strategies discussed herein, the investment strategies may only be suitable for certain investors.