During the quarter I added to Sportsman's Warehouse ("SPWH"). SPWH is an outdoor sporting goods retailer with about half of their revenue coming from hunting & shooting products (guns, ammo). I initiated our position back in December following their failed merger with Great Outdoors on the grounds of anti‐trust concerns. It appeared that the stock was being sold off indiscriminately by merger arbitrageurs and valuation seemed attractive, particularly after adjusting for the receipt of a $55mm termination payment and unwind of excess inventory.

While the dust has largely settled from an investor base perspective, SPWH remains attractively priced with a few upcoming catalysts. Fundamentally the company is well positioned. Following the tragic Parkland school shooting two large competitors to SPWH, Dicks Sporting Goods (DKS) and Walmart (WMT), made the decision to exit the category; their absence makes the competitive landscape for SPWH a lot more favorable than in prior years. Furthermore, it is no surprise that gun and ammo sales during covid experienced tremendous growth. Unlike prior cycles, however, this wave saw an increase in new gun buyers rather than purchases by existing owners. SPWH estimates that over the past 18 months the industry created 12mm new firearm owners; using a prior base of 100mm, this implies an increase to their addressable market of 12%. The company is executing on many other internal initiatives including store expansion, omni‐channel growth (e‐comm up to 15% of revenues), loyalty programs (at 3mm members) and new co‐branded credit cards.

The biggest question this year was what SPWH would do with its excess capital. In March the company announced that they would spend $75m over the next 12 months repurchasing stock; at the current price that amounts to 15% of the market cap. The company should benefit from a further unwind of capital as inventory/sq. foot reverts to normalized levels. Lastly, I expect strong financials, despite the pull‐back in gun sales, as the company executes on their standalone organic growth strategy.

