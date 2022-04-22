Mario Tama/Getty Images News

The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.

Netflix is the global streaming TV leader and is more than twice the size of each of Hulu, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+. And yet, with an estimated 800 million+ global pay-tv subscribers (excluding China) yet to adopt streaming, we believe Netflix still has a large runway for continued subscriber growth.

In addition to its growth opportunities in traditional TV and movie streaming, the company also recently launched a mobile gaming service that opens an additional $100 billion-plus market for future growth. Netflix has spent over a decade building its global footprint of subscribers as well as its now deep library of both global and local content and is now transitioning to accelerating it margins and free cash flow generation.

We believe that 2022 is an inflection year for Netflix as management has stated that the company should finally become and then remain FCF positive for the foreseeable future. A combination of price increases and a stabilization of content investments should position the company to continue its mid-teens annual revenue growth while driving improved operating margin to north of 30% over the next few years (revenue grew 19% for 2021 and operating margin was 21%, up from 10% in 2018).

We also believe that the stabilization of content spend should allow the company to materially scale its annual free cash flow (which can be used to retire debt, accelerate growth and/or return to shareholders). We took advantage of the over 50% drop in the company's shares over the last several months to initiate a small position in this world class innovative growth leader.

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.