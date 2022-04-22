WSB's Weekend Bite: Earth Day Investing With REITs + Solar Energy (Video)
Apr. 22, 2022 4:37 AM ET
Happy Earth Day! This week's episode centers on sustainability and ESG investing; REITs, solar panels and long-duration energy storage. With Alex Snyder, Portfolio Manager at Centersquare Capital Management, and Jonas Wallmander, CEO of Azelio.
This article was written by
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:00 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 1.6 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences