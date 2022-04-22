RiverPark Fund - Nvidia: Robust Future Growth
Summary
- Nvidia has evolved through innovation and adaptation.
- Over the past decade, the NVDA has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of over 20%.
- We took advantage of the recent drop in the NVDA stock to initiate a small position.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA)
Nvidia is the leading designer of graphics processing chips (commonly known as GPU's- graphics processing units), required for powerful computer processing.
Over the past 20 years, the company has evolved through innovation and adaptation from a predominantly gaming- focused chip vendor to one of the largest semiconductor/software vendors in the world, dominating the core secular growth markets of gaming, data centers and professional visualization.
Over the past decade, the company has grown revenue at a compound annual rate of over 20% while expanding operating margins and, through its asset light business model, producing ever increasing amounts of free cash flow.
For 2021 the company generated 61% revenue growth to $27 billion, expanded its EBITDA margins to over 44% and generated over $8 billion of free cash flow. Over the past five years, the company has generated a cumulative $23 billion of FCF after cumulative capital expenditures of less than $4 billion.
We expect future growth to remain robust as NVDA chips and software are critical to many of the core technologies being adopted globally, including cloud computing, virtual reality and advanced artificial intelligence.
As with NFLX, we took advantage of the over 40% recent drop in the company's shares over the last several months to initiate a small position.
