RiverPark Fund - Teladoc: A Win-Win-Win Provider
Summary
- Teladoc has recently begun to expand internationally.
- For the over 50 million members it covers, TDOC provides a win-win-win.
- Teladoc has transformed over the past few years as the COVID pandemic caused a significant increase in the demand for virtual healthcare.
The following segment was excerpted from this fund letter.
Teladoc (NYSE:TDOC)
Teladoc is the largest telehealth provider in the US and has recently begun to expand internationally. TDOC's platform enables an ever-expanding list of patient-doctor interactions (including those for primary health care, mental health issues and chronic condition management) to transition from an on-site visit to one that can be done remotely with full video- based interaction.
TDOC provides its platform of services on both a business-to-business and direct-to-consumer basis, through monthly subscription-based relationships. For its core business-to-business clients, the company contracts with a wide range of entities, including large scale employers (the company currently contracts with over 50% of the Fortune 500), health plans, health systems, and medical insurance companies, which currently cover more than 50 million members.
For these customers, the company provides a win-win-win, as patients spend no time traveling and less time waiting, doctors are more efficient seeing more patients in less time, and payers (employers and plan sponsors) save money while being able to offer a highly popular additional benefit for their employees. This B to B market is projected to be a +$100 billion market opportunity and TDOC is the clear global market leader.
For its direct-to- consumer clients, the company provides a growing suite of services for individuals to have affordable access to on-demand and scheduled medical services, for which their current insurance does not provide reimbursement (such as extended mental health counseling).
Although the company has been growing steadily for well over a decade, the business has transformed over the past few years as the COVID pandemic caused a significant increase in the demand for virtual healthcare. In addition, the company's 2020 acquisitions of Livongo, the leader in virtual chronic condition management, and InTouch a competitive telehealth platform, materially broadened the company's product offerings.
At its recent analyst day, management guided to 25-30% top line growth for each of the next three years, exiting 2024 with more than $4 billion in annual revenue. The company also anticipates expanding margins by 100-150 basis points per year in each of the next three years, while still accelerating its investments in marketing and R&D.
As with many of our recent purchases, we took advantage of the decline in the company's shares (down a breathtaking 70% from its 2021 high of almost $300 per share) to establish a small position in Teladoc.
Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.
This article was written by
Additional disclosure: To determine if the Fund is an appropriate investment for you, carefully consider the Fund’s investment objectives, risk factors, charges, and expenses before investing. This and other information may be found in the Fund’s summary or full prospectus, which may be obtained by calling 888.564.4517, or by visiting the website at www.riverparkfunds.com. Please read the prospectus carefully before investing.
Mutual fund investing involves risk including possible loss of principal. In addition to the normal risks associated with investing, international investments may involve risk of capital loss from unfavorable fluctuation in currency values, from differences in generally accepted accounting principles or from social, economic or political instability in other nations.
The use of leverage may accelerate the velocity of potential losses. Furthermore, the risk of loss from a short sale is unlimited because the Fund must purchase the shorted security at a higher price to complete the transaction and there is no upper limit for the security price. The use of options, swaps and derivatives by the Fund has the potential to increase significantly the Fund’s volatility. There can be no assurance that the Fund will achieve its stated objectives.
This material represents the portfolio manager’s opinion and is an assessment of the market environment at a specific time and is not intended to be a forecast of future events or a guarantee of future results. This information should not be relied upon by the reader as research or investment advice regarding funds or any security in particular.
Standard and Poor’s 500 Total Return Index is a capitalization-weighted index of 500 stocks. The index is designed to measure performance of the broad domestic economy through changes in the aggregate market value of 500 stocks representing all major industries.
Morningstar Long/Short Equity Category portfolios hold sizeable stakes in both long and short positions in equities and related derivatives. Some funds that fall into this category will shift their exposure to long and short positions depending on their macro-outlook or the opportunities they uncover through bottom- up research. Some funds may simply hedge long stock positions through exchange-traded funds or derivatives.
The HFRI Equity Hedge Index consists of funds where portfolio managers maintain long and short positions in primarily equity and derivative securities.
The RiverPark funds are distributed by SEI Investments Distribution Co., One Freedom Valley Drive, Oaks, PA 19456 which is not affiliated with RiverPark Advisors, LLC or their affiliates.