Published on the Value Lab 22/4/22

BAE Systems (OTCPK:BAESF) (OTCPK:BAESY) like many other defense companies has seen a rise in price with the Ukraine war creating an impulse for greater budgets on defense among European nations. It is about time, as most of Europe was behind on their minimum NATO spending commitments too. Defense generally has risen as diplomacy looks to be more a means of subversion and of setting the stage for further military moves by China as well, with the Russian invasion proving that there is appetite in the east for some degree of war. In many respects, BAE deserves its recent run-up, with nice exposures to Australia, which faces the Chinese sphere on influence, as well as Europe facing Russia, to support backlog with new orders. However, the Saudi exposure appears more risky than before. Moreover, Dassault Aviation (OTCPK:DUAVF) remains unequivocally the better deal over BAE, so we'd rather look for something new in the US.

The Puts and Takes

There are a couple of things that investors might take into consideration regarding the BAE investment case. Starting with the positives.

The Aukus exposure continues to be a source of strength supporting British defense. Specifically, and most recently, the importance of defense considerations has increased for Australia as China establishes its influence in the Solomon Islands. Diplomats regard this as a major blunder by the west, where they have allowed the Chinese to establish presence in the Pacific theater. Remember Guadal Canal? Lots of people died there in WWII because of how strategically important it is. China has a security pact now with the Islands, which should bring concerns about Australian security to the fore, hopefully supporting further business from the Australians. Australia is already engaged with the F-35 program, which BAE provides electronics for, but the explicit Australian exposure could expand as time passes, as indeed Australia is making defense commitments as of recently, referring to the quote given below this list.

In Australia, BAE Systems is the largest local defense prime and is viewed and valued by the government as a truly Australian business. The recently announced four-structure plan increases defense capability spending in Australia by 40% over the next 10 years with a substantial focus on local and indigenous capabilities. (Charles Woodburn, CEO of BAE)

The Eurofighter is picking up with a nice German order as Germany finally promises to catch up to its defense commitments, with the political capital now backing a less pacifist approach by Germany. This is pretty small time, especially compared to recent orders signed by Dassault, but the situation with Ukraine is going to support greater European spending. The more Typhoons they sell, the more they have a platform to earn recurring revenues on an ongoing basis. There are many potential customers in Eastern Europe for jet manufacturers in the Eurofighter price range.

The Tempest honestly looks more promising than the French-German-Spanish coalition for a 6th generation fighter, which is running into major issues with Dassault issuing an ultimatum to its partners. While commercially irrelevant for the time being, it could step in later on to help European defense needs despite Brexit having supposedly removed Britain from the good graces of Europe.

There are some negatives that we want to point out as well.

The F-35 exposure is alright, but it's not our favourite. We are not impressed with the direction the programme is taking, and while there are orders coming in from heavily influenced allied nations to the US, the US themselves are looking to move away from their own programme. BAE remains very dependent on this revenue.

The reversal in fortunes for commercial aviation newbuilds after the Q3 of last year has hit commercial segments of BAE, which are better margin contributors than the defense segments. This has resulted in weaker growth in profits on top of already rather anemic growth in sales.

The Saudi Exposure which accounts for 13% of revenues continues to give us pause. Firstly is that it's a major ESG concern. But much more importantly, it's that Saudi Arabia is not too happy with Western Nations, and is not very cooperative now that it holds all the oil cards. They are especially unhappy with Biden courting countries like Iran to potentially re-enter the oil market. Defense relies quite a lot on goodwill from these nations towards the West. There is less of that now, and there are other competitors in the defense landscape. While BAE is still providing Typhoons to Saudi Arabia and that won't change, the concern would be around future business.

Conclusions

BAE is a fine company, but it's not a premier exposure. For those you need to go to the US, which trades at a premium in defense for some good reasons indeed, innovation and the importance of the US influence being a couple. The issue is that at 8.8x it also trades much more expensively than Dassault, which is of a similar tier, if not better given the performance of Dassault in terms of securing Rafale contracts over the last 12 months. Dassault continues to trade only marginally less in market cap than its own cash balance and holdings of other French reputable equities. It remains very cheap, and still offers meaningful upside, including on private jets. BAE on the other hand has a riskier commercial exposure and a heavy reliance on the F-35 programme as a subcontractor. While defense remains attractive in today's markets, we'd rather go for quality in the US, or stay with Dassault which is much cheaper within the second tier of defense stocks. Overall, BAE is not high priority at the moment.