Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. The details below are updated for 2022.

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and now only collects Social Security income as his regular source of income.

Jane officially retired at the beginning of 2021, and she is collecting Social Security as her only regular source of income.

John and Jane have decided to start taking draws from the Taxable Account and John's Traditional IRA to the tune of $1,000/month each. These draws are currently covered in full by the dividends generated in each account.

John and Jane have other investments outside of what I manage. These investments primarily consist of minimal risk bonds and low-yield certificates.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than basic recurring bills such as water, power, property taxes, etc.

The reason why I started helping John and Jane with their retirement accounts is that I was infuriated by the fees they were being charged by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic. My primary goal was to give John and Jane as much certainty in their retirement as I possibly can because this has been a constant point of stress over the last decade.

Dividend Decreases

No stocks in Jane's Traditional or Roth IRA paid a decreased dividend during the month of March.

Dividend And Distribution Increases

Eight companies paid increased dividends/distributions or a special dividend during the month of March in the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (ADM)

Digital Realty (DLR)

Enbridge (ENB)

Eaton (ETN)

Main Street Capital (MAIN)

NextEra Energy (NEE)

UMH Properties (UMH)

The Williams Companies (WMB)

We covered ADM in the March Taxable Account article (see link at the end of this article) so I won't re-write a summary but will include the changes that summarize the dividend increase.

Archer-Daniels-Midland - The dividend was increased from $.37/share per quarter to $.40/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 8.1% and a new full-year payout of $1.60/share compared with the previous $1.48/share. This results in a current yield of 1.67% based on the current share price of $95.93.

Digital Realty - The data center world has become a little bit smaller over the last few years with smaller competitors getting gobbled up by larger ones. QTS Realty (QTS), CoreSite Realty (COR), and CyrusOne (CONE) have all been acquired by private companies or acquired into the larger entity of American Tower (AMT). DLR and Equinix (EQIX) are the two data center REITs still in John and Jane's retirement portfolios. DLR is an excellent stock for exposure to this field but the price has recently increased to the point where we cannot justify adding shares to the position. We are typically targeting a share price of $130/share which would result in a yield of 3.40% (see the graph below).

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $1.16/share per quarter to $1.22/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5.2% and a new full-year payout of $4.84/share compared with the previous $4.64/share. This results in a current yield of 3.20% based on the current share price of $150.34.

Enbridge - ENB has been benefitting from the high oil prices and increased demand. ENB's strong performance has translated into a favorable dividend policy and now they have announced a share repurchase plan for up to 31 million shares or roughly $1.5 billion. ENB's distribution is well-covered by distributable cash flow which means that it is a safe investment for those looking for reliable/consistent income. ENB close to a 6% yield is a reasonable entry point for most prospective investors.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.835C/share per quarter to $.86C/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3% and a new full-year payout of $3.44/share compared with the previous $3.34/share. This results in a current yield of 5.76% based on the current share price of $46.31 per.

Eaton - ETN has recently dropped to its 52-week-low and now is back up to a level where shares are no longer an attractive buying opportunity. The best part about the most recent earnings announcement is that they have increased margins from 17.4% in Q4-2020 to 19.3% in Q4-2021. I also really like that ETN is growing organically and through acquisitions at a rate of 6% and 7% respectively. Over the last three years, ETN transformed from a slow-growth industrial behemoth to a rapidly growing industrial powerhouse that is focused on high-margin products.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.76/share per quarter to $.81/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 6.6% and a new full-year payout of $3.24/share compared with the previous $3.04/share. This results in a current yield of 2.17% based on the current share price of $149.95.

Main Street Capital - MAIN has always sold at a large premium to book value making it one of the most expensive Business Development Companies (BDCs) on the market. I consider this large premium to be justifiable based on MAIN's excellent management team and their strong track record of finding lower-middle-market companies that they can help take to the next level. As of March 31, 2022, MAIN's private loan portfolio totals $1.3 billion spread out over 79 unique borrowers. MAIN increased its dividend back in January and March's increase was a special dividend which is in line with how they have previously handled their dividends. Many of the loans in MAIN's portfolio are floating rates so we should see an improvement in interest income over the next several months. MAIN is a buy under $40/share (the current book value per share was $25.29 as of December 31, 2021).

Data by YCharts

MAIN paid a special dividend of .075/share in March 2022.

NextEra Energy - NEE is a unique utility in the sense that it is rapidly growing and comes with a five-year dividend growth rate of just under 12%. NEE's business model is heavily focused on renewable energy sources and its solar portfolio generates more than 3600 MWs making it the largest of any utility in the country according to Q1-2022 Earnings Call Presentation. Prospective investors will likely want to wait with the recent announcement that the US government's probe into solar panel imports will delay the company's solar and storage projects by at least a year. We would look to add to this position if shares move below $70/share based on this recent announcement. If we base the purchase price on the dividend yield an attractive entry point would be about 2.20% or higher.

Data by YCharts

The dividend was increased from $.385/share per quarter to $.425/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 10.4% and a new full-year payout of $1.70/share compared with the previous $1.54/share. This results in a current yield of 2.09% based on the current share price of $76.18.

UMH Properties - UMH is one of my favorite stocks in the current environment because it offers an alternative to the ridiculous housing prices while still giving its tenants the ability to live in well-kept neighborhoods. I wrote the article UMH Properties - Affordable Housing Crunch Drives The Value Proposition roughly 6 months ago. There are a few other REITs such as Sun Communities (SUI) which also provide exposure but sell at a ridiculous multiple when compared to UMH. Forecasting for UMH indicates that it is expected to hit its stride over the next two years which will increase the safety of the dividend tremendously. UMH's share price is currently at the high-end of the range which means that I would wait for shares to drop before initiating a position (or adding to an existing one).

UMH Properties - FastGraphs (FastGraphs)

The dividend was increased from $.19/share per quarter to $.20/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 5.3% and a new full-year payout of $.80/share compared with the previous $.76/share. This results in a current yield of 3.23% based on the current share price of $24.80.

The Williams Companies - WMB's primary business model is to operate and maintain 30,000 miles of pipelines and 23 million barrels of NGL storage. When considering WMB as an investment it is important to consider cash flow as one of the most important metrics when determining the dividend coverage (otherwise it looks like WMB's dividends are not sustainable). FFO dividend coverage is consistently about 200% which makes the dividend appear more sustainable than if we used earnings. While WMB does not benefit directly from increased energy prices, it does benefit from the demand since its infrastructure is needed to move the product.

Williams Companies - FastGraphs (FastGraphs)

The dividend was increased from $.41/share per quarter to $.425/share per quarter. This represents an increase of 3.7% and a new full-year payout of $1.70/share compared with the previous $1.64/share. This results in a current yield of 4.73% based on the current share price of $35.68.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 37 different positions in Jane's Traditional IRA and 24 different positions in Jane's Roth IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that many of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable Portfolio.

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Traditional IRA during the month of March.

Traditional IRA - March - Trades (Charles Schwab)

Below is a list of the trades that took place in the Roth IRA during the month of March.

Roth IRA - March - Trades (Charles Schwab)

First on the list is NEE. We recently sold this small tranche of shares because they represented the high-cost portion of the position. The timing could not be better given the recent announcement that solar panel projects will be delayed for at least one year due to a US Government investigation (see the update on NEE above).

As for all other purchases these were shares that we believe were undervalued at the time and represented attractive entry points based on the dividend yield. Here's a closer look at Philip Morris (PM) and PPG Industries (PPG). PM's target dividend yield is over 5% while PPG looks most attractive when the dividend yield is above 1.75%.

Data by YCharts Data by YCharts

March Income Tracker - 2021 Vs. 2022

Income for the month of March was up considerably year-over-year for Jane's Traditional IRA and Roth IRA. The average monthly income for the Traditional IRA in 2022 is expected to be up about 5.6% based on current estimates and the Roth IRA is looking to grow by 3.0%. This means the Traditional IRA would generate an average monthly income of $1,463.21/month and the Roth IRA would generate an average income of $610.48/month. This compares with 2021 figures that were $1,386.13 and $592.61, respectively.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio even though it is non-recurring.

All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC. (Abbreviated to CDI).

Traditional IRA - 2021 V 2022 - March Dividends (CDI) Roth IRA - 2021 V 2022 - March Dividends (CDI)

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - March - Monthly Dividends (Bar Graph) (CDI)

The table below represents the actual full-year results for 2022 and the prior year.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - March (CDI)

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - March - 5 YR History (CDI)

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with Jane's monthly dividend income generated by her retirement accounts. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - March - Monthly Dividends (CDI)

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year (I previously used a graph but believe the table is more informative).

It is worth noting that with John and Jane Retired there will be no additional contributions to these accounts. In fact, they have already begun to take regular distributions from the Taxable Account and John's Traditional IRA.

Retirement Account Balances - 2022 - March (CDI)

The next images are the tables that indicate how much cash Jane had in her Traditional and Roth IRA Accounts at the end of the month as indicated on their Charles Schwab statements.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - March - Cash Balances (CDI)

The next image provides a history of the unrealized gain/loss at the end of each month in the Traditional and Roth IRAs going back to the beginning in January of 2018.

Retirement Projections - 2022 - March - Unrealized Gain-Loss (CDI)

I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below are accurate as of the market close on April 15th.

Here is the unrealized gain/loss associated with Jane's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Traditional IRA - 2022 - March - Gain-Loss (CDI) Roth IRA - 2022 - March - Gain-Loss (CDI)

The last two graphs show how dividend income has increased, stayed the same, or decreased in each respective month on an annualized basis. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as more years of data become available (with the fifth year of data being added we can really see the trajectory of the income change for each month).

Traditional IRA - 2022 - March - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison (CDI) Roth IRA - 2022 - March - Monthly Year-Over-Year Comparison (CDI)

Conclusion

We are really happy to see the estimated increase in annual dividends where it is because we know that this should only increase further. I like to think about dividend increases relative to inflation since this means that Jane's increasing dividends can help combat the higher prices she will need to pay in order to afford the higher cost of goods and services.

The concerns about the economy slipping into a recession and out-of-control inflation have me being even more prudent about regarding what price point we are willing to purchase new/additional shares.

March Articles

I have provided the link to the March 2022 Taxable Account below.

The Retirees' Dividend Portfolio: John And Jane's March Taxable Account Update

