Wall Street Breakfast: Fed To Hike Rates (Podcast)
Apr. 22, 2022 7:53 AM ET1 Like
A relentlessly hawkish Federal Reserve is ramping up market expectations for big interest rate hikes. The Department of Energy said Thursday it awarded 12 contracts for 30M barrels of oil from the SPR. Disney (DIS) stock finds new low as Florida approves ending special tax district. Catch today's WSB article here.
This article was written by
Wall Street Breakfast, Seeking Alpha's flagship daily business news summary, is a one-page summary that gives you a rapid overview of the day's key financial news. It's designed for easy readability on the site or by email (including on mobile devices), and is published before 7:00 AM ET every market day. Wall Street Breakfast readership of over 1.6 million includes many from the investment-banking and fund-management industries. Sign up here to receive the Wall Street Breakfast in your inbox every business day: http://seekingalpha.com/account/email_preferences