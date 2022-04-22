spooh/E+ via Getty Images

On Wednesday, April 20, 2022, midstream giant Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) announced its first-quarter 2022 earnings results. There were likely a lot of people that were expecting these results to be very good considering that energy prices are currently higher than they have been in many years. However, while Kinder Morgan did beat the expectations of its analysts on both the top and bottom lines, its revenues actually declined year-over-year. In fact, most measures of financial performance were actually quite a bit worse than what the company managed to achieve last year.

Overall, though, this is not nearly as bad as it may seem, and Kinder Morgan continues to be one of the best ways for an investor to earn a respectable 5.61% yield and enjoy some growth potential. We will see that over the course of this article.

1Q 2022 Earnings

As my long-time readers are no doubt well aware, it is my usual practice to share the highlights from a company's earnings report before delving into an analysis of its results. This is because these highlights provide a background for the remainder of the article as well as serve as a framework for the resultant analysis. Therefore, here are the highlights from Kinder Morgan's first-quarter 2022 earnings report:

Kinder Morgan brought in total revenues of $4.293 billion in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 17.62% decline over the $5.211 billion that the company brought in during the prior-year quarter.

The company reported an operating income of $1.024 billion during the reporting quarter. This compares very unfavorably to the $1.886 billion that the company reported in the year-ago quarter.

Kinder Morgan's pipelines transported an average of 39.731 trillion BTU of natural gas per day during the most recent quarter. This represents a slight increase over the 38.850 trillion BTU per day that the company averaged during the equivalent quarter of last year.

The company reported a distributable cash flow of $1.455 billion in the current quarter. This represents a 37.53% decline over the $2.329 billion that the company reported last year.

Kinder Morgan reported a net income of $667 million in the first quarter of 2022. This represents a 52.66% decrease over the $1.409 billion that the company reported in the first quarter of 2021.

It is quite certain that the first thing that anyone looking at these results will notice is that Kinder Morgan performed much worse financially than it did in the first quarter of last year. This is, however, not nearly as big of a problem as it may seem to be at first. As I pointed out in my analysis of Kinder Morgan's first-quarter 2021 results, its phenomenal performance during that quarter is unlikely to be repeatable. This is because Kinder Morgan's prior year results were artificially boosted by the fact that it was one of the only companies that was able to keep its natural gas pipelines operational during the one-off Texas deep freeze that occurred in February 2021. There was no similar event during the first quarter of 2022, so what we see here is much closer to a typical quarter for Kinder Morgan and it is somewhat more representative of what we will likely see from the company over the remainder of this year.

One of the things that many investors appreciate about Kinder Morgan is the company's incredibly stable cash flows through any business environment. This is caused by the fact that fully 94% of its cash flow comes from long-term contracts with its customers that include volume-based pricing that is independent of oil or natural gas prices.

Kinder Morgan Investor Presentation

As noted in the highlights, Kinder Morgan saw its transported natural gas volumes increase slightly compared to the prior-year quarter. This obviously works out well for this business model, since increased volumes should translate into higher cash flows. The biggest reason for these increased volumes is that Kinder Morgan transported higher volumes of natural gas to customers that are converting it into liquefied natural gas for export to overseas markets. This is something that could prove to be a major source of growth for Kinder Morgan going forward.

Growing Demand For Natural Gas Creates Opportunity

As I discussed in a recent article, the demand for liquefied natural gas is likely to grow substantially over the coming years as Asia and now Europe seeks to increase their imports of the compound. The United States is positioned to become a major supplier of this substance, and since Kinder Morgan has the largest natural gas transmission network in the country, it should naturally benefit as well.

Kinder Morgan has already begun to move on to this potential opportunity. In its earnings report, the company stated that it is involved in discussions with various parties about enhancing the compression techniques on the Permian Highway and Gulf Coast Express pipelines, both of which carry natural gas from the Permian Basin to the Texas Gulf Coast. If these compression techniques are implemented, it will allow these two pipelines to carry an additional one billion cubic feet of natural gas per day, which would obviously increase Kinder Morgan's revenue and cash flow from these projects. The company has stated that it can bring the new systems online by the end of 2023 if it receives contracts to carry this incremental gas. It should not be difficult for it to receive these necessary contracts considering that the Permian Basin is severely hurting for natural gas takeaway capacity at the moment. Thus, we may see Kinder Morgan deliver some growth as it enters 2024 once these new compression systems come online.

Kinder Morgan also saw higher volumes on its refined products pipeline network than a year ago. This is not at all surprising, since fear of the coronavirus was still very real during the first quarter of 2021 and many people were still limiting their travel and time outside of the home for that reason. This fear gradually subsided over the course of 2021, and people began to return to their normal lives, which caused the demand for refined products to increase. As Kinder Morgan's refined products pipeline volumes are at least partly a function of demand, this caused volumes to grow. We will likely see continued volume growth here over the remainder of this year since both gasoline and diesel consumption is still lower than it was in 2019, but the U.S. Energy Information Administration expects that it will return to that level by the end of the year. If that projection plays out then Kinder Morgan should see its refined products volumes grow over the course of 2022.

Renewables Initiative

As is the case with a few other midstream companies, Kinder Morgan has begun to investigate opportunities in the emerging renewable and green energy sectors. One of the areas that it is working on is renewable natural gas, which actually makes a lot of sense. Renewable natural gas is produced by collecting biogas that is emitted by decaying organic matter and then upgrading this biogas so that it can be used just like regular natural gas (and transmitted through existing pipelines).

Organic matter is very common all over the world, but it is especially common in landfills, which is where Kinder Morgan's projects are located. It currently has three renewable natural gas projects under construction at landfills in Indiana, which the company expects to begin making money from during the first quarter of 2023. We should thus see a bit of growth from this at that time.

The Debt Is Disappointing

In past articles on Kinder Morgan, I have expressed a limited amount of concern about the company's debt load because it is higher than I really like to see. Unfortunately, this saw a negative development in the most recent quarter. We can see this by looking at the company's leverage ratio, which is a measurement of how well the company can carry its debt. This ratio, defined as net debt-to-adjusted EBITDA, basically tells us how many years it would take the company to completely pay off its debt if it were to devote all of its pre-tax cash flow to that task. As of the end of the first quarter of 2022, Kinder Morgan had a leverage ratio of 4.4x based on its trailing twelve-month adjusted EBITDA. This is overall worse than the 3.9x that the company had at the end of 2021.

The fact that this ratio increased is overall disappointing and actually runs contrary to the trend that we have been seeing in the midstream sector overall, which is companies working to get their leverage ratios down under 4.0x. Analysts generally consider anything under 5.0x to be a reasonable ratio, so they are likely fine with Kinder Morgan's debt load as is. I will admit, though, that I would like to see the company follow the rest of the sector and get its leverage ratio under 4.0x in order to reduce its risk.

The Dividend

One of the biggest reasons why people purchase Kinder Morgan's stock is because the company tends to have a higher dividend yield than many other things in the market. Indeed, as of the time of writing, Kinder Morgan yields 5.61%, which is substantially higher than the 1.33% on the S&P 500 Index (SPY). Kinder Morgan also has a long history of raising its dividend annually, as it did along with its first-quarter 2022 results:

Seeking Alpha

This dividend increase is something that is always nice to see, particularly in today's inflationary environment. This is because the fact that the company will give its investors more money than it did last year helps to maintain the purchasing power of the dividend. As is always the case, though, we want to ensure that the company can actually afford the dividend that it pays out. After all, we do not want it to be forced to cut the dividend since that will reduce our incomes and probably cause the stock price to decline.

The usual way that we judge this is by looking at the company's distributable cash flow, which is a non-GAAP metric that theoretically tells us the amount of cash that was generated by the company's ordinary operations and is available to be distributed to its shareholders. As stated in the highlights, Kinder Morgan had a distributable cash flow of $1.455 billion in the first quarter of 2022. The company had 2.280 billion weighted average shares outstanding in the quarter, so the declared $0.2775 per share dividend would cost the company approximately $632.7 million. This gives the company a dividend coverage ratio of 2.30x. Analysts generally consider anything over 1.20x to be a reasonable and sustainable payout, but I am more conservative and like to see this above 1.30x in order to add a margin of safety. As we can clearly see, Kinder Morgan handily beats both of these numbers. Thus, it appears that the company should have no difficulty maintaining its dividend at the current level.

Conclusion

In conclusion, there is a great deal to like in Kinder Morgan's most recent results even though they were technically worse than last year. The company overall continues to show the stability that we have come to expect from it, but, more importantly, it has some growth prospects. While this company will probably not grow as fast as firms in some other sectors of the market, it still could prove to be a very attractive core holding for any risk-averse investor that is seeking a good source of income.