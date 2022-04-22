Alex Wong/Getty Images News

Introduction

As a dividend growth investor, I am constantly looking both for adding to existing dividend growth opportunities and to initiate new positions when I find attractive opportunities. Sometimes following my analysis, I find that a quality company is simply too expensive at the current price, and I add it to my watchlist. This was the case for Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD)

I analyzed Air Products and Chemicals several times in the past. The last time I focused on the company was back in 2017. Back then I was not sure about their valuation and how it fit the company's growth prospects. Five years later, this basic materials company has grown in line with the S&P 500 and its total return has reached almost 100%. In this article, I will analyze it again.

I will analyze the company using my methodology for analyzing dividend growth stocks. I am using the same methodology to make it easier for me to compare analyzed stocks. I will look into the company's fundamentals, valuation, growth opportunities, and risks. I will then try to determine if it's a good investment.

According to Seeking Alpha's company overview, "Air Products and Chemicals provides atmospheric gases, process, and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, specialty gases, and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries."

Wikipedia

Fundamentals

The company has grown revenues extremely slowly over the last decade. 15% in a decade equates to roughly 1% annually. The reason for that is that the company didn't make significant acquisitions, and the price of basic materials is very cyclical. The graph below shows how cyclical the business is, and right now the company is on a positive trend. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Air Products and Chemicals to keep growing sales at an annual rate of ~8% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The EPS (earnings per share) has grown at a faster pace over the last decade. The company managed to grow EPS by 55% using GAAP EPS and 67% with non-GAAP EPS. EPS growth has been faster than sales growth due to the improved margins over the last decade. Operating margin increased by 50% over the last decade surpassing the effect of a higher share count. Going forward, the consensus of analysts, as seen on Seeking Alpha, expects Air Products and Chemicals to keep growing EPS at an annual rate of ~12% in the medium term.

Data by YCharts

The company is a dividend aristocrat with a long track record of dividend increases. The latest 8% increase in February marked the 40th annual increase in a row. The company is paying a safe 2.44% dividend with the payout ratio being below 60%. However, at the current payout ratio, the company doesn't have much room for future payout expansion. Investors therefore should expect 8-10% increases going forward which is in line with the EPS growth forecast.

Data by YCharts

The second form for returning capital to shareholders in addition to dividends is share buybacks. In the past, the company used to buy back some stock to avoid shareholders dilution. However, the company has practically stopped over the last decade. Dilution is not massive as it is mostly employees' compensation. I believe that buybacks in addition to dividends are an advantage for a growing company.

Data by YCharts

Valuation

The company's P/E (price to earnings) ratio is at one of the lowest points over the last twelve months. The company traded for more than 30 times forward earnings, and it is now trading for 24 times the forecasted earnings for 2022. This is not cheap by any means when taking into account the growth rate, but it is not as expensive as it used to be.

Data by YCharts

The graph below from Fastgraphs shows how Air Products and Chemicals is still trading above its average valuation. Over the last two decades, the average P/E ratio was 20 compared to the current 24. However, the company is forecasted to grow at a faster pace of 12% compared to the average rate of 8% over the last two decades. The company is trading for a premium at the moment, and while some of it is justified due to faster growth, it is still above its fair valuation.

Fastgraphs

To conclude, Air Products and Chemicals have strong fundamentals. Solid top and bottom-line growth which in turn is fueling dividend growth. Solid growth has made the company a dividend aristocrat. However, the company's current valuation is somewhat challenging as it trades for 24 times its 2022 earnings, above its average valuation.

Opportunities

The company is taking part in the transformation of the energy sector into a more sustainable business. Hydrogen is considered by many to be a part of the revolution that will help transform the world. Fuel cells that use hydrogen are already in use to propel cars, and this is still an evolving technology. Air Products and Chemicals is investing heavily to become a leading supplier of that hydrogen to capitalize on the trend.

Air Products and Chemicals Q4 presentation

The company is also growing by heavily investing in additional facilities. In the coming five years, eight projects are expected to become operational. These are all strategic investments as they capitalize on the growing need for carbon capture and hydrogen as mentioned above. Exxon Mobil (XOM) for example forecasts that the market for capturing strong carbon will be worth $4T by the year 2050. Therefore, these are very lucrative long-term investments.

Air Products and Chemicals Q4 presentation

The third opportunity is the company's massive scale that keeps growing. Not only that Air Products & Chemicals is one of the larger companies in the market it keeps growing. In the basic materials sector, size has a clear advantage as it allows companies to enjoy economics of scale. Lower production prices and easier logistics are just two examples of how being larger assists in competing in a business where it is hard to differentiate such as the gas business.

Risks

Competition is a major risk for a basic materials company. Air Products and Chemicals' largest competitor is the European giant Linde (LIN). Linde managed to grow significantly after it acquired Praxair. Linde is much larger than Air Products and Chemicals with sales that are three times higher. Before the acquisition, they were close in size, and following the acquisition, Linde is the market leader.

The second risk is the fact that Air Products and Chemicals sell commodities. There is very little ability to differentiate when everyone sells similar products. When industrial companies acquire hydrogen or any other gas, they are mainly concerned about price. It makes it harder to raise prices, especially in an inflationary environment where expenses are increasing.

These risks together with the geopolitical tension in Europe are making it harder for the company. It reminds investors of the risk of operating in less stable countries, which Air Products and Chemicals did and will do. In Europe, the first quarter saw a significant drop in the company's EBITDA due to higher energy costs and supply chain issues due to the war. As the war in Ukraine continues, the company will have to deal with increased expenses in Europe.

Air Products and Chemicals Q1 Presentation

Conclusions

Air Products and Chemicals is a good company. The company has solid fundamentals that will keep supporting the dividend growth going forward. In addition, the company has several growth opportunities, and it is actively investing in increasing its capacity to increase its scale. The risks are limited and are not unique to the company but to the entire sector.

The company's valuation is its Achilles heel. The company is trading for a valuation that is 20% higher than its average valuation. Even with a faster-forecasted growth rate, at the current market sentiment, it still poses a risk for Air Products and Chemicals in the short term. Therefore, I believe that investors should acquire shares gradually.