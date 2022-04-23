5 Sweet Small Cap REIT Treats

cagkansayin/iStock via Getty Images

Some of our biggest wins over the years at iREIT on Alpha have been small cap REITs.

Take City Office REIT, Inc. (CIO), for example, which we bought in July 2020 (at $9.51) and sold in October 2021 (at $19.23).

Another example was Power REIT (PW), which we bought on December 31, 2020 (at $26.71) and sold in November 2021 (at $70.00).

The tradeoff for investing in large-cap and small-cap stocks can be easily traced back to supply and demand.

For the large cap names, it’s easy to see how the institutional buyers - led by exchange-traded funds and mutual funds -- have a higher degree of analyst coverage and much lower risk tolerances.

Conversely, the small-cap REITs lack the same Wall Street coverage, and investor interest can result in shares remaining undervalued -- especially in down markets -- for extended periods of time.

These under-analyzed small-cap REITs that are flying under the radar can offer better potential for growth over the long term.

Due to decreased institutional support, there's a better chance that small-cap REITs will have lower valuations that result in an underestimation of a company's operational health and prospects for growth.

Most importantly, small-cap REITs have always been seen as more risky bets than large-caps, and although they don't have the diverse revenue streams or stable cash flows as the big boys, they do generate meaningful alpha.

The key for any REIT portfolio is diversification.

Whether you are a Swan investor or a Small Cap investor – or both - I cannot overestimate the importance of practicing diversification.

You might have outstanding results if you put a huge portion of your assets in one stock, but nobody can foretell the future.

The Small Cap REITs

It’s that time of the month in which I’ll screen for the small cap REIT gems. To begin the process, we must look at the iREIT on Alpha tracker and filter out the REITs with a market capitalization of $1 billion or less.

There are 37 REITs now on that list and we’ll filter the list for quality ratings of 50 or higher.

As you can see from the above list, we find six REITs with a quality score of 50 or higher, and five of these REITs are trading either Buys or Strong Buys.

Now as you can see below, these five REITs (in bold) are trading with a value score of 87 (out of 100) or higher, which means they are candidates to buy right now.

Let’s take a closer look at these five small cap REITs…

Small Cap Gem #1:

CTO Realty Growth, Inc. (CTO)

This first small cap REIT is a newer diversified REIT (formerly a C-Corp) currently trading at a discount (12% below our buy target) with a market cap of $389 million.

CTO owns a portfolio of high-quality, retail-based properties in high growth potential markets while holding 15% interest externally managed net lease REIT Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE).

CTO has acquired a total of 22 properties ranging from the Southeast to the Southwest, including strong positions in Texas and Florida. The properties mainly consist of office and retail and amount to over 2.8 million square feet.

The company was originally only focused on development since its inception all the way back in 1902. During the pandemic, however, Consolidated Tomoka Land Co. converted into its now high-return diversified REIT, CTO.

Since then, CTO has proven its new strategy is paying off. With positive income and multiple cash flow growth prospects created in its short time as a REIT, dividend growth is expected, and upside potential is obvious.

CTO released Q4-21 FFO of $1.07 ($4.28 annually) in 2021, beating expectations by $0.04. AFFO per share also grew by 15%, and it seems likely to continue a strong growth projection due to CTO’s strategy of acquiring properties with higher vacancies and then investing in those properties (to lower the vacancy rate).

Last month, CTO sold The Carpenter Hotel Ground lease in Austin, Texas for $17.1 million – an exit cap rate of 5.66%. The company then turned around this month and announced the acquisition of a Watters Creek property in Allen, Texas for $30 million. John P. Albright, CTO’s CEO, commented on his excitement with the deal, saying:

“It is a terrific opportunity for CTO to invest in a highly productive retail corridor in an attractive submarket of Dallas, Texas...”

We recommend CTO at a BUY: 2022 analyst growth estimates are 36%, and we have confidence in the management team’s strategy to generate value. CTO announced an 8% dividend increase in March 2022 ($1.00 per share to $1.08 per share).

Shares are currently trading at $65.75 (buy under of $74) with a dividend yield of 6.7%. We target shares to return 20% over the next 12 months.

Small Cap Gem #2:

Sachem Capital Corp. (SACH)

Trading at $4.99 and with a market cap of only $173 million, this commercial mREIT remains a Strong Buy. I’ve written about SACH in the past, and I recently interviewed the CFO, Bill Haydon. As he explained to me:

“The demand is still running quite strong, and we are being very selective. So last year was really marked by changes that were instituted in the second quarter, that allowed us to change altitude. Sort of the analogy that they use is a plane that could fly at 30,000 feet, and you're flying at about 5,000 feet, right? So we just changed things to correct the altitude to 25,000 feet, and now we're there, and we're sort of improving, and modifying some of our systems, and kind of getting used to that bandwidth.”

SACH’s expertise in “hard-money lending” and extensive knowledge in their operating markets provide investors with strong growth potential. SACH recently declared a quarterly dividend of $0.12 per share, which translates to an annual dividend of $.48 per share.

In 2021, the company generated $.44 per share (109% payout ratio), which is one of the reasons we label this as a speculative pick; however, analysts believe the company will generate solid growth in 2022 – over 30% growth. Keep in mind, there are just two analysts in this data set. And when I asked Haydon, he explained:

“…we have so much demand across the business, that we don't have to sort of reach out and take too much risk in order just to do a deal. We analyzed our denial rate last year. The rate of loans that were countered or denied was running at about 82%, and right now, it's running at about 86%. So our fundings represent about 15% of our inbound deal flow, so we have plenty of demand to be very selective, so we're pretty happy with that.”

Shares are now trading at $5.00 per share, with a P/E multiple of 10.3x. The dividend yield is 9.6%, and we forecast shares could return 25% over the next 12 months.

Small Cap Gem #3:

Urstadt Biddle Properties Inc. (UBA)

Almost exactly a year ago, I penned an article on UBA as a great opportunity due to its strong demographics. The company is a shopping center REIT with most of its properties in the Northeast, with heavy concentration in the metropolitan New York tri-state area.

Last month, UBA declared dividends of $0.2375 per share with a forward yield of 5.2%. Earnings showed Q1-22 FFO of $0.33 and revenue of $35.6 million. The most recent acquisition was a Connecticut shopping center for $33.6 million.

UBA has continued to grow its balance sheet and continues to maintain a disciplined capital structure. The company is too small to be rated, yet it has $24.6 million in cash and zero drawn on the credit facility (as of the end of January 2022), and liquidity is in solid shape.

UBA still maintains a modest payout ratio, and we expect to see the company boots its dividend in 2022, restoring it to pre-pandemic levels. Also, analyst growth estimates for 2022 are +11%, which should also provide added power for UBA to increase its dividend.

Shares are now trading at $18.51, with a P/FFO multiple of 12.8x (normal is 16.8s) and dividend yield of 5.2%. We target shares to return over 20% over the next 12 months.

Small Cap Gem #4:

Postal Realty Trust, Inc. (PSTL)

PSTL owns over 1,400 properties across all 50 states that are leased to USPS. The company was founded by Andrew Spodek (now serves as the REIT's CEO), and it listed shares on May 2019 ($77 mm IPO with a portfolio of 270 properties). Since that time (the IPO), PSTL has acquired 656 additional properties comprising approximately $281 million.

As illustrated below, PSTL has strong growth metrics, including 310% rent growth and 61% dividend growth (since the IPO). PSTL has raised the dividend for nine consecutive quarters (the Q3-21 dividend rose approximately 4.7% over Q3-20).

PSTL generated Q4-21 FFO of $0.25, beating expectations by $0.01, and revenue of $11.13 million, beating expectations by $0.94 million. Also, in Q4-21, PSTL collected 100% of its rents with a weighted average lease retention rate of 98.8%. This prompted a number of large investors to increase their holdings, including BlackRock, who increased their holdings by almost 100,000.

PSTL has increased its dividend for 10 consecutive quarters and by~63% since the dividend initiation. The Q4-21 dividend increased 4.6% versus Q4-20. PSTL has also maintained a safe payout ratio, which is augmented by a solid balance sheet.

In August 2021, PSTL upsized and refinanced its unsecured credit facilities comprising: $150M revolving credit facility with $150M accordion and $50M term loan with $50M accordion. The weighted average interest rate is 2.35% and weighted average term of debt is 6.0 years. Around 90% of assets are unencumbered from secured debt.

In terms of growth, analysts forecast AFFO per share growth of just 2% in 2022 and 10% in 2023 (8 analysts). Share remain cheap, now trading at $17.78, with a P/AFFO multiple of 16.8x and dividend yield of 5.1%. We model shares to return ~20% over the next 12 months.

Small Cap Gem #5:

NewLake Capital Partners, Inc. (OTCQX:NLCP)

NLCP is a unique small cap REIT that is listed OTC.

We view this cannabis REIT as a smaller sibling to Innovative Industrial Properties (IIPR). Both are equity REITs that invest in cannabis industrial properties.

NLCP owns 29 properties in 11 states, and in Q4-21 the company’s rental income increased by approximately $4.3 million to approximately $8.4 million (compared to approximately $4.1 million for Q4-20). Rental income for the 12 months (ended 2021) increased by approximately $15.9 million to approximately $27.6 million, compared to $11.7 million for the full-year 2020.

NLCP’s AFFO in Q4-21 was approximately $7 million, and for the full-year it was $21 million. On March 15th, the company declared a $0.33/share quarterly dividend, a 6.5% increase from the prior dividend of $0.31.

There’s talk that NLCP may list shares on NASDAQ, and I recently discussed that with the chairman, Gordon Dugan. As he explained:

“...so we announced on our earnings call Thursday that we are engaged with the NASDAQ about a potential up-listing of the stock from the OTC onto the NASDAQ. We haven't said how that would work, but we are in that discussion. …so we're looking at an option to get on the NASDAQ, which we think will have a very positive impact on our trading volume because as good as the business has been, we've been disappointed in how the stock is doing. Again, we're the only publicly-traded REIT related to cannabis that's collected 100% of our payments. The only one.”

I agree with Gordon. I’m disappointed with the valuation, shares are now trading at $22.90 with a P/AFFO multiple of 16.5x. The dividend yield is 5.8% (IIPR is 4.3%). We remain bullish, although investors should be aware of the volatility in the cannabis sector, as we forecast shares could return over 50% within 12 months.

The Sum of the Parts

Here’s a recap of these 5 small cap picks

CTO: Market Cap is $394 million

SACH: Market Cap is $178 million

UBA: Market cap is $749 million

PSTL: Market cap is $334 million

NLCP: Market cap is $486 million

Now the Dividend Yield

CTO: Dividend Yield is 6.6%

SACH: Dividend Yield is 9.6%

UBA: Dividend Yield is 5.1%

PSTL: Dividend Yield is 5.1%

NLCP: Dividend Yield is 5.8%

Now our projected 12-month Total Return

CTO: Modeled 12-month TR is 20%

SACH: Modeled 12-month TR is 25%

UBA: Modeled 12-month TR is 20%

PSTL: Modeled 12-month TR is 20%

NLCP: Modeled 12-month TR is 50%

Now, I must close out this small cap REIT article with a final disclaimer.

Small Cap REITs can be risky.

As I said earlier, because of the lack of institutional ownership, small cap REITs can be a lot more volatile, which means they’re more susceptible to mood swings. Over the years, we have found that owning them can be extremely advantageous – as shown below – but there’s an elevated level of risk to consider.

Our Small Cap REIT Portfolio (shown below) holds over 25 REITs, and it has returned over 30% annually since 2016 – that’s 3x the performance of the (VNQ).

While most other investors are preoccupied with how much money they can make and not at all with how much they may lose, value investors MUST focus on risk as well as return.

Always remember that growth creates value only when a REIT’s new acquisitions generate returns on invested capital greater than its cost of capital. We have analyzed these 5 REITs and determined that they pass our smell test and could generate above average returns.

Good luck!