Thursday, April 21st, was a great day for shareholders of both AT&T (NYSE:T) and Warner Bros. Discovery (WBD). For AT&T, there was a slew of positive information, as well as some surprises that have a mixed impact on the business. In general, though, the situation looks really great and the company remains one of the best prospects on the market today. Although the conglomerate no longer owns HBO and HBO Max because of their inclusion in the WarnerMedia spin-off to create Warner Bros. Discovery, the company also delivered some positive news regarding subscriber numbers for the aforementioned streaming services. All things considered, investors should see the recent data provided by management as a massive win. And moving forward, it's likely that the picture will only continue to improve from here.

Great Developments For AT&T

There are so many great developments for entertainment and telecommunications conglomerate AT&T that it is difficult to know precisely where to start. Perhaps because it is one of my favorite aspects of the business, I will begin discussing the company’s Connected Devices operations under its Mobility segment. At first glance, investors might be worried because, quarter over quarter, the number of Connected Devices subscribed to decreased for the business. At the end of the first quarter of its 2022 fiscal year, this number came in at just 90.735 million. This compares to the 95.116 million the company reported just one quarter earlier. However, some decrease was anticipated because of the company's decision to stop supporting its 3G network in February of this year. The total number of casualties associated with the shutdown was 8.8 million. Excluding that, the number of Connected Devices subscribers would have risen to about 99.535 million. That translates to an increase of just one quarter of roughly 4.42 million. Despite the pain associated with this decision, this strong showing is suggestive of attractive demand for this particular offering.

This wasn't the only area in which the company experienced an increase in number of subscribers. According to management, the number of postpaid subscribers under its Mobility unit came in at 81.639 million. That's only 105,000 above what the company reported one year earlier. However, the company did say that included in this number was a decline of 899,000 associated with the shutdown of its 3G network. So, excluding this, the company would have had net additions of just over 1 million. Net of 3G losses, the number of net subscribers added to the postpaid phone platform grew by 691,000. Prepaid subscribers, meanwhile, totaled 18.859 million at the end of the quarter. That compares to the 19.028 million reported one quarter earlier. But here, the company also suffered a reduction of 234,000 associated with the 3G network shutdown. Excluding this, the number of prepaid subscribers would have increased modestly to 19.093 million.

There were some other really positive developments for shareholders. For instance, management reported the addition of 289,000 subscribers to its Fiber network over the preceding 3 months. Long term, this represents a significant opportunity for the business. However, it is unclear whether the company will be able to achieve its target of 30 million by the end of the 2025 fiscal year. To put this in perspective, at the end of the company's 2021 fiscal year, it boasted just 6 million on the surface. Another positive for the company related to its statement that it is still forecasting over $4 billion in annual run-rate cost reductions being realized by the end of this year. That's of the $6 billion the company is aiming for in the long run.

If there was one big surprise to me, it was the fact that debt at the company actually increased over the three-month window covered. At the end of its 2021 fiscal year, the company had net debt of $157.53 billion. By the end of the first quarter of its 2021 fiscal year, this number had increased to $170.04 billion. However, this was not due to operational problems. In fact, during the quarter, the company still managed to generate operating cash flow of $5.73 billion, despite a decline in revenue and net profits year over year. Capital expenditures, for instance, came in at $4.75 billion. In addition to this, the company spent, in all, $9.24 billion on additional spectrum. It also increased the amount of cash being paid for programming and production film and television content. The good news here is that, subsequent to the quarter ending, the business received over $40 billion in cash and securities as a result of its spinoff of WarnerMedia. Management allocated this to reducing net debt, ultimately bringing the figure down to roughly $130 billion. Besides the aforementioned, the only real negative I saw was a 6.7% reduction in its Business Wireline unit.

Strength For Warner Bros. Discovery As Well

In addition to the general picture for AT&T looking great, there was a positive development for investors in the newly created entity known as Warner Bros. Discovery. According to AT&T, HBO and HBO Max posted a combined 76.8 million subscribers as of the end of the latest quarter. That represents an increase of three million over the 73.8 million subscribers the company had as of the end of the prior quarter. Domestically, the picture also improved, rising from 46.8 million subscribers to 48.6 million. That translates to a sequential increase of 1.8 million. Year over year, the number of global subscribers is up 12.8 million, while the number of domestic subscribers is up 4.4 million. This is all particularly promising considering that streaming rival Netflix (NFLX) recently posted a decline, over the course of one quarter, of 0.2 million subscribers and is forecasting a further drop of 2 million during the second quarter of its 2022 fiscal year. One further note is that not only did the company see an increase in subscribers over the course of three months, it also saw average revenue per user, or ARPU, rise from $11.15 to $11.24 domestically. Though not much, that does represent strength for the brand during uncertain times.

Takeaway

Based on all the data provided, it seems to me as though AT&T is doing exceptionally well and is set up to continue creating value for its investors. It also helps for investors who kept their Warner Bros. Discovery shares that HBO and HBO Max is doing well also. But for me, the main emphasis is on AT&T and while not every data point was exceptional, enough went well enough to further cement its standing as my highest conviction prospect.