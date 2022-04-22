imaginima/iStock via Getty Images

Bit Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BTBT) is a bitcoin mining company that has transformed over the past year by relocating its entire operation out of China and into North America. The company just reported its latest financial result highlighted by full-year 2021 revenue approaching $100 million with positive earnings. While the stock has been under pressure amid the broader market weakness and volatility in the price of bitcoin (BTC-USD), the setup here is an improved outlook for an emerging leader in what remains a high-growth segment.

A new U.S.-based management team has taken several steps to improve the company's governance while also launching new growth initiatives. We are bullish on BTBT with the big caveat here that it will need the price action in bitcoin to cooperate. In our view, all the pieces are in place for BTBT to outperform going forward and the stock looks interesting at the current level.

BTBT Key Metrics

The company reported its full-year financials on April 15th, with 2021 revenue of $96.1 million, up 355% year-over-year by mining 2,065 bitcoins last year compared to 1,510 in 2020. The company was also able to generate a net income of $4.9 million or an EPS of $0.08 compared to a loss of -$0.06 in 2020.

Bit Digital ended the year with a solid balance sheet considering $42 million in cash and equivalents against zero long-term debt. Furthermore, the company also holds 802 bitcoins with an approximate market value of $33 million at current prices. The total liquidity position represents nearly 40% of the company's current $190 million market value.

Bit Digital began to ramp up its bitcoin mining operation in the second half of 2020 into what was a breakout year for crypto. By this measure, 2021 growth benefited from significantly the higher pricing environment. That said, the company has faced some disruptions in recent quarters meaning the bulk of the 2021 earnings were based on a particularly strong first half of the year.

source: company IR

From the chart below, the company's mining output hit a record in Q1 last year when it produced 1,013 bitcoins. At the time, the majority of the Bit Digital's operation was located at facilities in China while the company was just initiating plans to expand in the U.S. In Q2, the Chinese government effectively banned all crypto mining in the country which forced Bit Digital to terminate all activities in the country by June which accelerated its migration strategy into North America.

source: company IR

Logistically, the process involved taking the machines offline and transporting the fleet of equipment across the Pacific. This resulted in bitcoin production falling to 563 in Q3 and 241 by Q4, with a corresponding decline in related revenues over the period.

The good news is that the entire fleet of over 27,000 mining machines from China was in North America by November of last year. On the other hand, only 39% had been deployed at data centers and hosting facilities through March 15th. While the company expects to have 100% online by the second half of the year, 2022 can be seen as a transitional year for the company before recovering peak output.

Why Has Bit Digital Stock Dropped In 2022?

Despite otherwise impressive headline financial results, the stock has been in a deep selloff since hitting an all-time high of $33 early last year. The context is against a period of extreme market optimism into a crypto rally in late 2020 and Q1 2022. Bit Digital stood out as an early leader in mining output while other players in the segment were just getting started. From there, the stock traded sharply lower as the momentum in crypto equities pulled back with Bit Digital especially hit given its exposure to China last year and the mining operation going offline.

Even with an understanding that the logistical disruption in migrating the fleet of miners to North America is temporary, it's fair to say that the timetable for the redeployment has largely disappointed creating an environment of poor sentiment towards the stock. The other point here is that the company has issued a significant number of new shares over the past year including a private placement of $80 million last October to fund its growth strategy and the purchase of new mining equipment.

The combination of these factors has added downward pressure on the stock price. BTBT is also underperforming in 2022, losing more than half its value to the current price of $2.41. In this case, part of the dynamic considers the market weakness in more speculative "high growth" tech areas.

Seeking Alpha

What Is BTBT Stock's Outlook?

The bullish case for BTBT at this point is going to depend on a rebound in the price of bitcoin with stronger momentum to lift sentiment in the sector and support higher long-term earnings estimates for all miners. The attraction of Bit Digital comes down to its corporate transformation and scale potential. This is a company that in 2020 was simply an obscure Chinese stock with barely an investor website that has now completely changed its profile.

There is a new management team in place that appears committed to industry best practices. CEO Bryant Bullet along with CSO Sam Tabar, with a background in tech and investment banking, were both hired in April of last year to lead an Executive team in the New York City headquarters. The point here is to say that the company has moved beyond its China risk while building credibility in the space.

source: company IR

The growth strategy is to leverage the company's expertise and mining assets. The latest update is that Bit Digital now controls 38k mining rigs between owned equipment along with announced purchases awaiting delivery. When fully deployed, the company expects to have a mining hash rate capacity of 2.6 EH/s.

At this level, assuming a bitcoin price of $45,000 at the current network difficulty, the company projects it can reach an annualized revenue run rate of $202 million, more than double the 2021 level. The company also sees a potential for non-GAAP operating income of $118 million per year if all its miners were immediately deployed.

source: company IR

The other point here is an expansion runway toward 5.3 EH/s based on over 200 megawatts of contracted hosting power. Bit Digital is partnered with companies like "Compute North" and even publicly traded Core Scientific Inc (CORZ) to provide hosting services, which is essentially outsourcing the infrastructure.

This "asset-light" strategy is expected to generate higher operating margins long-term with 2021 as a preview of the potential. This is in contrast to other miners that are building out data centers and power generation facilities. The company has made a point of sourcing carbon-free energy with a focus on ESG including being a founding member of the "Crypto Climate Accord" which aims to improve sustainability in the sector.

To fund its growth initiatives requiring, beyond underlying cash flows and profitability, Bit Digital recently filed a $500 million at-the-market shelf offering. This means the company is authorized, but not required, to raise that much over time through new equity issuances. In our view, as long as the proceeds go directly into the purchase of more mining rigs, the spending can generate a positive return.

source: company IR

Is Bit Digital Overvalued

Finally, we can bring up that Bit Digital appears undervalued relative to peers. Among crypto mining stocks that have published consensus estimates, Bit Digital is trading with a forward price to sales multiple of 1.6x on the consensus 2022 revenue of $112 million. This compares to names like Marathon Digital Holdings Inc (MARA) at 3.7x, Riot Blockchain Inc (RIOT) at 3.4x, and Bitfarms Ltd (BITF) at 2.6x. BTBT is also trading at a large discount in terms of the forward P/E of 3.6x. Ultimately, the actual revenue and earnings level will depend on the price of bitcoin and production level.

Data by YCharts

There is a case to be made that the larger mining stocks deserve a premium given their scale and higher growth potential. Still, we sense that the spread between the group and BTBT is unjustifiably too wide with the market not recognizing the company's 2022 transformation story.

While most of the bitcoin miners are awaiting the delivery of new mining machine purchases, the advantage of Bit Digital is that they already hold the majority of their fleet that just needs to be installed. While they have guided for full deployment by the second half of the year, we see room for them to speed up the process which would result in higher production sooner allowing them to outperform expectations.

Is BTBT Stock A Buy, Sell, or Hold?

There's no sugar-coating the reality that BTBT is a high-risk and speculative stock. There's significant uncertainty related to its operating environment over the next few years and long-term earnings potential. The key variable here that will decide its stock price performance is the direction that bitcoin takes. Other considerations include the network hash rate difficulty for Bitcoin and also questions regarding the regulatory environment.

source: finviz

The upside here is a scenario where BTC reclaims its 2021 all-time and marches towards +$100k, we would expect BTBT to reprice multiple times higher and outperform in percentage terms. On the other hand, the key risk is that the price of bitcoin collapses under $30k which we view as an important level of technical support and mark a deterioration in the crypto sector outlook. This would also undermine Bit Digital's growth strategy.

With a more optimistic view, we rate BTBT as a buy with a very conservative year-end price target of $3.25 representing a fair value market cap of $250 million which assumes a constant bitcoin pricing from here. All else equal, our price target would also help BTBT's price to sales multiple converge with its peer group. For the upcoming quarters, Bit Digital miner deployment and effective hash rate will be key monitoring points.