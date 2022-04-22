CHUYN/iStock via Getty Images

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) is a quiet and almost unsuspecting outperformer that benefits from inflation and several industry-related secular trends.

Lamar Advertising is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in the United States. Lamar operates three segments:

Billboards: Rented advertising displays located near major highways, traffic arteries, and city streets. Billboards consist of large illuminated structures (bulletins) or smaller structures (posters). Lamar operates approximately 153,800 billboards. While most billboards are static, Lamar operates 3,932 digital billboards as of Q4 2021.

Logo signs: Rented advertisement space located near exit highways such as advertisements for gas, food, camping, lodging, etc. Lamar operates approximately 137,800 logo signs.

Transit advertising displays: Rented advertising space on the exterior and interior of public transportation vehicles, airport terminals, and transit shelters and benches. Lamar operates approximately 46,600 transit displays.

More than 90% of Lamar's revenue is from the billboards segment. The underlying land beneath Lamar's billboards is either owned or leased by the company and the billboards themselves are leased at a duration ranging from 4 to 52 weeks.

The outdoor advertising industry is a fragmented one, with Clear Channel (CCO) Outfront Media (OUT), and Lamar Advertising sporting a market share of 15%, 20%, and 25%, respectively (Billboard REITs: In Your Face, But Under The Radar). The remaining market share is owned by thousands of small owners (ibid.). As such, the big three outdoor advertising companies are constant acquirers of the smaller players.

Outdoor advertising is heavily regulated by Federal law that controls outdoor advertising along federal highways. In addition, all states have billboard control statutes and regulations at least as restrictive as federal requirements. In some cases, states have passed laws that require the removal of signs at the owner's expense without compensation from the state. However, management believes the number of their billboards subject to removal is illegal and immaterial and no state has banned billboards entirely. Also, at times billboards have been removed for beautification purposes under the power of an eminent domain, but Lamar has generally received compensation for the removal of these billboards. Given the tight regulations regarding new billboards, many existing billboards are "grandfathered" in and are fairly insulated from new competition.

Another factor impacting Lamar's business is the growth of digital billboards. Digital billboards resemble essentially a large tv screen that changes ads every 6 to 8 seconds. While the installation costs are higher, digital billboards have more attractive economics because it allows Lamar to sell ad space to multiple clients (compared to a static billboard) and easily change the content for little cost. Lamar has 3,932 digital units as of the end of Q4 2021 and plans to continue growing its digital footprint where regulations permit it.

Regulations limiting new billboards reduce the threat of entrants and new competitors and give Lamar pricing power on its existing billboards. Moreover, the growth of digital billboards provides opportunity for margin expansion due to more attractive economics compared to static billboards. The lack of new competition combined with the short-term advertising duration creates a perfect storm that allows Lamar to benefit from an inflationary environment. In fact, management's commentary on the Q4 2021 conference call summarizes some of the secular trends Lamar is experiencing:

Interestingly, even in light of the added capacity, our same unit digital yield was up 16% in Q4 and 23% for the full year of 2021. So clearly, we have pricing power with our digital unit. But one of the best stats we saw coming out of Q4 2021 is our analog posters. Our rate was up 5% and our largest product, Bulletin's rate was up 6.6% in Q4. Again, that gives us tremendous confidence, number one, that in an inflationary environment, we have pricing power. And number two, that again, as our Transit and Airport divisions continue their recovery, we should see out sized growth across the whole platform in 2022.

Considering these facts above, it's no surprise that Lamar has performed well. Compound annual returns for Lamar were of 17.28% per year from 2017-2021 and 20% per year from 2012-2021. Having owned Lamar for over five years, I decided to assess where it stands.

Valuation

To value Lamar, I utilized a discounted cash flow model to account for the recovery from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Since many REITs utilize FFO or AFFO as cash flow metrics, I decided to start with AFFO and make adjustments to calculate free cash flows to equity capital. AFFO is an equity-level cash flow, meaning it already includes payments to debt holders (interest payments not principal payments) and maintenance capex. Lamar is an attractive business from a capex perspective as existing billboards require little future capex.

Lamar reported AFFO of $667,744 for 2021 ($6.49 per share) and management indicated in their 2022 guidance that they expect to report AFFO of $7.18-$7.30 per share. This represents a nearly 9% growth in AFFO from 2021. This guidance does not reflect any impact from acquisitions. After 2022, I estimated AFFO increasing by 5% in 2023 and by 3% in the long-term terminal period. The 5% is somewhat arbitrary but I am fading the growth down from 9% and a little above inflation estimates of 3.4%. From AFFO I made the following adjustments to derive free cash flows to equity:

Change in Debt: Added a cash inflow from the impact of the issuance of new debt at the same rate as the AFFO growth rates. This keeps Lamar's capital structure constant from current levels. Lamar's debt levels are conservative and it sports the healthiest balance sheet in the industry with a debt to MVIC ratio of approximately 20%.

Change in NWC: Estimated the changes in working capital by growing working capital at the AFFO growth rates.

Stock-Based Compensation: Subtracted stock-based compensation which was grown at the AFFO growth rates from 2021 levels. Stock-based compensation is an add-back for purposes of calculating AFFO.

A final adjustment to make to the cash flows isn't straightforward, and that is taxes. REITs avoid corporate income taxes by distributing substantially all of their income as dividends. Accordingly, the value of Lamar (and other REITs) can differ based upon an individual's tax bracket. To account for this, I prepared a valuation matrix with differing discount rates and tax brackets so investors can consider the value of Lamar to them based upon their tax bracket. The taxes were computed assuming a full payout of AFFO in the form of dividends. Also, the tax rates utilized did not factor in Section 199A dividends which provide for a 20% deduction. It's important to note that almost all of Lamar's recent dividends were classified as Section 199A dividends so the taxes may be slightly overestimated. The example below is utilizing an as-if C-Corp rate of 21%.

The estimates above resulted in the following cash flows.

2022 2023 2024 AFFO 726,137 762,444 785,317 Add: Change in Debt 271,224 164,241 103,472 Less: Chg. in NWC (36,342) (6,819) (4,296) Less: Stock Based Comp. (40,731) (42,768) (44,051) Free Cash Flows to Equity 920,288 877,098 840,442 Taxes at 21% (as-if C-Corp) (152,489) (160,113) (164,917) Free Cash Flows After Tax 767,799 716,985 675,526 PV Factor 0.92593 0.85734 0.85734 PV of Cash Flows 710,925 614,699

For a discount rate I included discount rates ranging from 7%-10%. The example above uses a discount rate of 8% which I deem to be a reasonable upward adjustment to the market rate of return of approximately 7% given Lamar's sensitivity to economic downturns.

PV of Cash Flows 1,325,624 Terminal Cash Flows 675,526 PV of Terminal Value 11,583,086 Capitalization Rate 5.00% Value of Equity 12,908,710 Equity Value 13,510,512 Shares Out. 101,133 PV Factor 0.85734 Price Per Share $127.64 PV of Terminal Value 11,583,086

The following presents the matrix based upon differing tax rates and rates of return.

7% 8% 9% 10% 0% $197.54 $158.36 $132.22 $113.55 21% $159.14 $127.64 $106.63 $91.62 24% $153.66 $123.25 $102.98 $88.49 35% $133.54 $107.16 $89.57 $77.00 39% $126.23 $101.31 $84.70 $72.82

A weakness in my forecast is that it fades the growth rate to 3% by 2024. While this growth rate should be lower than what Lamar may actually report since only maintenance capex was deducted in AFFO (thereby excluding growth capex and acquisitions), actual organic growth may differ from my forecast. In addition, the forecast does not include any potential margin improvement. Accordingly, I consider my forecast to be fairly conservative and remain positive on Lamar given the secular trends in the business. Said another way, I don't think I would be surprised if Lamar performed better than my forecast.

Conclusion

In summary, Lamar is continuing to experience beneficial industry trends and is insulated from both competition and an inflationary environment. I would consider buying or adding to Lamar at these levels as a long-term investment. Moreover, if you are in a lower tax bracket or have a tax-advantaged account such as an IRA or 401k, Lamar should definitely be considered in your portfolio.