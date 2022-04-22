poba/E+ via Getty Images

Atreca, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCEL) is a speculative biotech that should be on everyone's radar. That's because it has shown some preliminary evidence that its first clinical candidate in the pipeline, ATRC-101 for treatment of patients with solid tumors, has clinical activity. Of course, this will need to be proven with additional patients, but what has been shown thus far is pretty good.

Not only that, but there is room to specifically target the patients who are likely to benefit. A target diagnostic is in planning to be used for patient selection based on expression of their tumor. ATRC-101 is a drug being developed to recognize ribonucleoprotein complex that is expressed selectively in certain tumor tissues. As such, going forward it is going after those who have this specific higher expression found in their tumors.

What can investors look forward to as catalysts? There are two catalysts that investors can look forward to in 2022. It is expected that additional data, from the ongoing phase 1b study using ATRC-101 for solid tumors, will be released in the 2nd half of 2022. This is going to be the use of monotherapy 30 mg/kg of ATRC-101, and then the combination therapy with Keytruda. Both of these sets of data will be expected later this year. There is an expansion opportunity as well to use ATRC-101 together with chemotherapy. In addition, there is the ability to use ATRC-101 to specifically target tumors that express a gene known as EphA2.

With preliminary mechanism of action data, catalysts and expansion opportunities, I believe that Atreca is a good speculative biotech to look into.

ATRC-101 For The Treatment Of Patients With Solid Tumors

The main clinical candidate in Atreca's pipeline is ATRC-101, which is being used to treat patients with solid tumors. The company has already reported some preliminary evidence of activity from phase 1b open-label study, which used ATRC-101 in patients with select types of solid tumors. The first part of the trial started off with a dose escalation portion to test for safety, which I think is pretty good. That's because it was able to go from 0.3 mg/kg ATRC-101 all the way up to 30 mg/kg ATRC-101 with no dose-limiting toxicities. This bodes well for further enhancing the monotherapy portion of the study and then moving on towards the combination portion of the study as well.

The trial is split as follows:

Once every 3 weeks (Q3W) monotherapy dosing

Once every two weeks (Q2W) monotherapy and combination dosing

Out of the 47 patients enrolled and noted for safety, 16 of them (34%) had at least one grade ≥ 3 adverse event. At first glance, this is not a good thing, but it's important to note that only two of these grade 3 AES were considered to be potentially related to treatment with ATRC-101. To establish some initial proof of concept with this drug, Atreca enrolled patients in a certain way.

What does that mean? Well, they split up the monotherapy portion and combination portion (with Keytruda) to target specific tumor expression. Being that ATRC-101 targets the ribonucleoprotein complex that is expressed selectively in certain tumor tissues, this is what it chose to base this study on. It separated patients based on this manner:

Patient enrolled in the ATRC-101 monotherapy portion had to have > 50% immunoreactivity to ATRC-101 in preclinical studies

Patients enrolled in the ATRC-101 combination portion had to have > 30% immunoreactivity to ATRC-101

This was a good initial move. Why? That's because this theory was somewhat proven with initial data released from the phase 1b open-label study. Consider that, of those who took ATCR-101 with H-score ≥ 50, there were 8 out of 12 patients (66%) who responded to treatment. The breakdown of this was:

6 patients with stable disease

1 patient with a partial response

1 patient with a complete response

Whereas, among those with low expression for ATRC-101 (H-score < 50), only 2 out of 12 patients (17%) had achieved SD. Nobody achieved a partial response or complete response.

What does this signify? This means that Atreca has a population that it can go after. I think it did pretty good thus far. The reason why is because these patients on average were treated with up to 5 prior lines of therapy. The fact that they at least responded with stable disease is quite impressive. That is only those patients who are likely to respond to ATRC-101. That is, it is utilizing a diagnostic to check for tumor expression to make sure that a patient has a higher chance of responding. Therefore, it changed its recruitment based on patients who have a higher expression score in Q2 of 2022.

It won't be long before investors know whether or not this data is to be confirmed. That's because it is looking to report additional monotherapy and combination data from this phase 1b study with ATRC0-101 in solid tumor patients in the 2nd half of 2022.

Expansion Opportunities Exist

The thing is that preclinical studies have shown that by combining ATRC-101 with Keytruda, there has been good synergy observed. Another avenue that was observed in preclinical studies was the rationale to combine ATRC-101 with chemotherapy. Why? Mechanistic and possibly increased target expression for patients with solid tumors.

However, it will not choose to do this until it releases the Q2 weekly monotherapy data first coming in the 2nd half of 2022. If all goes well with that portion, then it intends to initiate the combination of ATRC-101 with chemotherapy study.

Another expansion opportunity would be using ATRC-101 to go after another specific gene expression. This is a gene known as EphA2, and it is possible that this drug may have improved activity against it.

There are several reasons why it is good that Atreca is moving toward this. One reason is that Eph proteins are the largest family of receptor tyrosine kinases ((RTKs)) known in humans. Secondly, RTKs are a proven class in solid tumors already, which increases the possibility of success.

However, there is one very important reason why this is a good gene to go after. That is, only low levels of EphA2 are expressed in adult non-tumor tissues. This means that such a target could have a more tolerable safety profile. This, of course, must be proven in humans.

At the moment, Atreca is conducting IND-enabling studies for the use of ATRC-101 targeting the gene expression of EphA2. An IND filing for this won't be expected until the 1st half of 2023.

Financials

According to the 10-K SEC Filing, Atreca Inc. had cash and cash equivalents and investments of $148.1 million as of December 31, 2021. The reason for the large influx of cash it has on hand was because of a financing it had completed back in July of 2022. This was when it raised approximately $125 million to fund its operations. It had an underwritten public offering of 7,031,250 shares of its Class A Common Stock and 781,250 shares of its Class B Common Stock at a public offering price of $16 per share. The underwriters were even given an option to purchase up to an additional 1,171,875 shares of Class A Common Stock at the very same public offering price.

The company believes it has enough cash on hand to fund its operations at least through the 1st half of 2023. I believe Atreca may choose to raise cash earlier if its stock trades considerably higher. If the data in the 2nd half of 2022 from the monotherapy and combination cohort using ATRC-101 comes out very good, then the stock indeed is likely to trade much higher. It is possible that it may choose to raise cash immediately thereafter.

Risks To Business

There are risks that traders/investors should be aware of before taking a position in this biotech.

The first risk is that even though preliminary data released from the phase 1b study looks good, it was done with a limited number of patients. There is no guarantee that the monotherapy and combination therapy data to be released in the 2nd half of 2022 for ATRC-101 will be equally as good.

The second risk to consider would be relating to the current cash on hand. Even though Atreca says it has enough to fund its operations through the 1st half of 2023, it likely will not wait until the very end to raise cash. As such, it may choose to raise cash at least by the end of 2022 at some point. It could even possibly be earlier, as I stated above, if it releases news that causes the stock to trade much higher. It will want to take advantage of such a climb if it does happen.

Conclusion

The final conclusion is that Atreca is a great speculative biotech play to look into. That's because it has shown preliminary evidence that ATRC-101 helps specific solid tumor patients.

That is, those who have high reactivity to ATRC-101. Again, because this drug recognizes ribonucleoprotein complex that is expressed selectively in certain tumor tissues, it has expanded recruitment to specifically target these patients. Additional results from the phase 1b study are expected in the 2nd half of 2022. This data will include the monotherapy and combination (with Keytruda) cohorts of this study. It has the ability to expand to combining ATRC-101 with a chemotherapy as well. Plus, it is already moving forward toward a gene target expression of EphA2, which is a validated solid tumor target.

With initial proof of concept data for ATRC-101, ability to expand it towards other targets, and a growing pipeline, I believe Atreca, Inc. is a good speculative biotech play to look into.