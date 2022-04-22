Dilok Klaisataporn/iStock via Getty Images

TG Therapeutics

People who succeed in the stock market also accept periodic losses, setbacks, and unexpected occurrences - Peter Lynch

As my general rule-of-thumb in biotech investing, you should take profits on half of your position when your shares rallied by multiple folds. You then let the rest ride further upsides. After all, the high volatility can cause your stocks to give back their gains. Sometime, volatility is simply due to a bear market rather any fundamental weakness. Other times, the investing story changes. Now, I came up with the said rule after I learned my hard lesson with Nektar Therapeutics (NKTR). After I initiated coverage in 2017, Nektar rallied over four folds in a year, only to give back all the gains in the following years due to gradual fundamentals deterioration.

Similar to Nektar, TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) gained roughly three folds in two years due to various fundamental improvements like FDA approval of UKONIQ for marginal zone lymphoma and then the strong interim data for multiple sclerosis. At that time, I recommended readers ad nauseam to take profits. As you guess it, TG ran into numerous difficulties lately which decimated the share price. I'm not beating my chest as "I told you so" here. I simply want you to focus on the aforementioned investing principle to maximize for gains and minimize your losses. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis on TG and share with you my expectation on whether this promising stock can make a comeback.

StockCharts

Figure 1: TG chart

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, I suggest that you skip to the subsequent section. Operating out of New York, TG Therapeutics is focused on the innovation and commercialization of stellar medicines to serve the unmet needs in blood cancers and autoimmune diseases.

As shown below, the pipeline has two intriguing medicines ublituximab (UBLI) and umbralisib (Umbra). Due to safety and efficacy concerns, TG pulled Ubli from its approved indication for marginal zone lymphoma (MZL) and follicular lymphoma (i.e., FL). The company also canceled their application of the U2 (Ubli plus Umbra) combo for chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL). As such, you now only have Ubli's upcoming potential approval for multiple sclerosis (i.e., MS). There are also other early-stage molecules such as TG1501 (cosibellimab), TG1601 (i.e., a BET inhibitor), TG-1701 (BTK inhibitor), and TG1801 (CD47/CD19 bispecific antibody).

TG Therapeutics

Figure 2: Therapeutic pipeline

The SLL/CLL/MZL Debacle

As you know, TG sent the Earth shattering news to investors on April the 15th (right during the Easter weekend). Accordingly, the company announced that they will voluntarily withdraw their highly anticipated applications - the Biologic License Application (i.e., BLA) and Supplemental New Drug Application (i.e., sNDA) - of U2 for CLL/SLL. Moreover, the company will remove its already marketed drug UKONIQ (i.e., Ubli) for MZL/FL from the market.

You might be wondering, why did the company make such a drastic decision? Well, TG stated that the withdrawal decision was based on the imbalance on the updated overall survival (i.e., OS). In other words, patients on the control arm in the UNITY-CLL trial showed better survival than those who took the U2 combo. In connection with the said decision, TG also mentioned that the company wants to put its focus on the MS franchise (i.e., their crown jewel). Sharing his insight with investors, the Chairman and CEO (Michael Weiss) remarked,

... While we had hoped to bring U2 to patients with CLL, this will now permit us to focus our attention, passion and energy to building out our MS and autoimmune platform. With our Ubli BLA pending for patients with relapsing forms of MS and a PDUFA goal date of September 28, 2022, we are excited about the possibility of bringing Ubli to patients with RMS. If approved, we believe the differentiated profile of Ubli with its one-hour infusion will be welcomed by the MS community.

Worst Case Scenario

If you're like me, you'd try to wrap your head around the latest company's development. After all, those changes (coupled with the biotech bear market) caused the shares to lose over 79% in the past 6 months. Now, I've rarely seen this situation with a company having to withdraw its approved drug from the market. My intuition tells that it could either be a bold move or a signal of more troubles to come. As such, let me present to you the possible scenario and their potential ramifications. You can be the judge on what situation would play out.

In the worst-case scenario, maybe this management is untrustworthy. If so, they have not been genuine with investors by not revealing all crucial data (i.e., the overall survival data) of UNITY-CLL. Or maybe, the data that they presented was untrue. As you know, I'm not accusing the management. I'm just going through various possible scenarios. Regardless of the situation, seeing a 180 degrees change (i.e., from the management touting U2 as a great combo for MZL/FL/CLL/SLL to one that can't beat a control) is a metaphoric pill that is extremely difficult for any investor to swallow.

Adding further injury to the insult, corporate website does not even put management pictures next to their profile. Perhaps, when the proverbial you know what hits the fan, no one likes their faces to be associated with bad performance. And if this is the case, there can be bigger underlying issues that will surface in the future.

Most Likely Scenario

About the most probable situation, the management is true to their words. Notwithstanding, they didn't tell investors the whole story about U2 and the UNITY trials. As follows, the UNITY-CLL was designed based on agreement and guidance from the FDA. That is to say, the said study has a Special Protocol Assessment (i.e., SPA). Interestingly, you only needed the primary endpoint, that is improved progression-free survival (i.e., PFS) rather than overall-survival or OS (i.e., the study secondary endpoint) for approval. Notably, PFS is the time before/after treatment that the patient lives with the disease yet it does not get worse. And, OS is the percentage of patients alive after a given period of time.

Here, the PFS was monitored and verified by an independent committee. Therefore, TG could not have fixed the data. What they did NOT include in the BLA/NDA filing for approval (because they didn't need to) is the OS data. Again, OS is a secondary endpoint that is not a requisite but it would support approval.

This is where the plot thickens. Specifically, the FDA informed TG back in November last year that they'll hold the Oncologic Drug Advisory Committee (ODAC) meeting regarding U2 approval for CLL/SLL. Along with that notice, there were various concerns. The most pertinent issue is the OS data that the FDA requested for the approved condition (FL/MZL). That way, the agency can properly weigh the drug's benefits to risks profile. Between PFS and OS, I believe that OS would be more meaningful (as an indicator of a drug's efficacy).

Due to the FDA's request, TG had to do an "ad hoc" analysis on the OS. As needed for a particular purpose, ad hoc analysis is typically a bad practice for data analysis. After all, it can be much biased because it is not properly designed. For instance, UNITY-CLL was not designed with adequate statistical power for OS analysis. For the accountants, ad hoc is detrimental to quality of data just like certain accounting practices reduce for the quality of earnings.

As it turned out, TG and the FDA went back and forth. And based on the latest data submitted to the FDA for ad hoc analysis, the OS from U2 was actually worse than that for the control arm (i.e., obinutuzumab/chlorambucil) for CLL. Knowing that the FDA would take UKONIQ off the shelf, the company went ahead and pulled the trigger first. I believe that is wise of Mr. Weiss (no pun intended here). They also decided to withdraw their CLL/SLL application at that point due to OS and other concerns (i.e., two deaths associated with COVID. Per the company's PR,

OS was designated as a secondary efficacy endpoint in the UNITY-CLL protocol but was not part of the primary analysis in accordance with the study’s statistical analysis plan agreed upon via a SPA, and therefore, was not analyzed or included in the BLA/sNDA. Additionally, the study was not powered for overall survival. As part of the ongoing review of the BLA/sNDA, the FDA requested an early analysis of OS from the UNITY-CLL trial. In a first analysis of OS using a cut-off date of September 2021, there was an imbalance in favor of the control arm (HR: 1.23). However, based on the ad hoc nature of the analysis, approximately 15% of patients had missing or outdated survival data. Further, when excluding deaths related to COVID-19, the two arms were approximately balanced (HR: 1.04). In February 2022, the Company submitted updated OS data with the same September 2021 cut-off date, but with reduced missing data and additional OS events, which showed an improvement from the previously reported OS data. Neither the original preliminary OS results nor the updated preliminary OS results were statistically significant.

As you can imagine, the management was more proactive than reactive to the upcoming events. However, I also believe that TG management must have seen the OS results that is subpar. And it would have been much better if investors were made aware of it. For instance, I didn't see any mentioning of OS in this UNITY-CLL release. Transparency and accountability are integral to prudent management. In running my healthcare company (HPH), I've always let our team know the earliest sign of any trouble. And when there are issues, I've always taken full accountability. Regardless, I believe there is more value in TG than the U2 combo for cancer.

Best Case Scenario

As to the best-case scenario, perhaps things are exactly as what the management said. Generally speaking, a data analysis and reassessment can deliver different results. Hence, it's likely that the management noticed a lack of efficacy for U2. In a bold move, they do not want to give it to patients. Instead, they dedicate their best efforts on what is likely to generate the best regulatory and market outcomes. Specifically, the management seeks to conserve cash for advancing Ubli in their most promising (i.e., MS) indication.

Keep in mind, some medications can be great for one disease while being detrimental for another condition. A prime example is the blood thinning drug coined warfarin. If you give it to patients afflicted by cancer, it can be lifesaving. That's because warfarin prevents the deadly blood clots for these patients. Conversely, if you give warfarin to patients with a bleeding disorder (says, hemophilia), they can bleed to death from a fall accident.

Putting all that together, it's likely that Ubli is not a good drug for cancer but it's a great drug for MS. Following that rationale, it's prudent that the management is now focused on MS. Going forward, if the MS franchise turns out to be a bonanza, TG shares will mostly to surpass their former high.

Multiple Sclerosis Franchise

With the MS franchise playing a dominant role in TG's prospects, let us analyze the market size of this niche and how Ubli can capture it. Growing at the 2.5% CAGR, research projected that MS therapies market will reach $28B by 2026. Seeing the low CAGR, you may dismiss this market. Nevertheless, maybe there is little innovation in this space. Therefore, it's a lucrative opportunity for TG to bring Ubli to capture a dominant share here.

Assuming no management issues, TG has what is seemingly the best MS medicine in the market. Simply put, there is no other MS drug that can demonstrate less than 10% annual relapse rate (i.e., ARR) and with good safety like Ubli. Let us dig deeper into that finding in the Phase 3 (ULTIMATE 1 & 2) trials. Enrolled over 1,094 patients across the globe, ULTIMATE randomized patients into two arms: one taking a conventional drug coined teriflunomide (Aubagio) and the other taking Ubli. Under SPA protocol and with its proper design, ULTIMATE is a high quality trial.

TG Therapeutics

Figure 3: ULTIMATE trials highlights

As shown below, Ubli posted extremely strong primary endpoint (i.e., the ARR). Specifically, ULTIMATE 1 & 2 correspondingly showed a 7.6% and 9.1% ARR. As such, the ARR average for both trial is 8.3%. That's extremely low and thereby represents the stellar 59.4% and 49.1% (i.e. 54.1% average) superior "relative ARR reduction" compared to Aubagio.

TG Therapeutics

Figure 4: ULTIMATE primary endpoint in ARR

About the secondary endpoint (i.e., the brain lesions as measured by T1 and T2 Gad-enhanced MRI), Ubli also posted the corresponding superiority in 96.6% and 91.2% averaged reduction for ULTIMATE 1 & 2 vs. Aubagio. As for the absolute reduction, I calculated the 1.2% for ULTIMATE 1 and 2.4% lesion for ULTIMATE 2.

TG Therapeutics

Figure 5: ULTIMATE secondary endpoint T1/T2 lesion reduction

Another interesting secondary endpoint is NEDA, which is essentially freedom from disease severity. As a new goal in the treatment of remitting MS, NEDA is an important measure. After all, it will let you know when treatment can help the patients to experience no relapse. As depicted below, you can see that Ubli has far superior NEDA compared to Aubagio (i.e., 197% and 277% improvement).

TG Therapeutics

Figure 6: ULTIMATE secondary endpoint NEDA

Facing the recently approved drug of Janssen (i.e., Ponvory), Ubli still has the best efficacy. Moreover, Ubli easily knocked Aubagio out. For specific metrics, you can review the figure below that I compiled for you.

Drugs Annualized Relapse Rate (i.e., ARR) Relative ARR (superiority) T1/T2 Lesion Reduction superiority to Aubagio NEDA (Freedom from Disease Activity) Ubli 8.6% (avg. from ULTIMATE 1&2) 54.1% superiority to Aubagio (from ULTIMATE 1&2) T1 96.6% T2 91.2% (from ULTIMATE 1&2) 43.8% (avg. from ULTIMATE 1&2) Ponesimod (Ponvory) 29% (Calculated from Ponvory's 2-year study) 30.5% superiority (Calculated from Ponvory's 2-year study) T1 59% T2 56% (Calculated from Ponvory's 2-year study) Teriflunomide (Aubagio) 18.3% (avg. from ULTIMATE 1&2) 39% (Calculated from Ponvory's 2-year study) 13.2% (avg. from ULTIMATE 1&2)

Figure 7: Comparative analysis of key MS drugs (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Competitor Landscape

About competition, the oncology space has many conventional chemoradiation therapies. That aside, there are novel cancer treatments like CAR-T, CAR-NK, CAR-macrophage and tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (some are approved while others are in development). As you know, the U2 combo for cancer is now out of the question. Notwithstanding, TG also has other younger assets like TG1701 for cancer. As they advance further, competition against them would come into play.

Beyond oncology, the MS space is dominated by immunosuppressants and anti-inflammatory drugs. New medicines like Ponvory Aubagio are notable competitors. Nevertheless, you saw in the analysis above that Ubli is poised to trump all competition. For MS, Ubli is like the young Mike Tyson (i.e., Ubli) versus other rivalries.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 4Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

As follows, TG procured $2.3M in revenues compared to only $38K for the same period a year prior. Given that the company pulled UKONIQ off the shelf, let us focus on other more meaningful metrics. That being said, the research and development (R&D) registered at $62.6M compared to $42.9M for the respective quarters. I view the 45.9% R&D increase positively because the capital invested today can turn into blockbuster profits tomorrow. After all, you have to plant a tree to enjoy its fruit.

Additionally, there were $94.3M ($0.70 per share) net loss compared to $88.2M ($0.71 per share) decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line remains pretty much the same. Without expenses for commercialization going forward, you can expect the bottom line to improve.

TG Therapeutics

Figure 8: Key financial metrics

About the balance sheet, there were $350.3M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $95.2M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2022. Simply put, the cash position is a little weak compared to the burn rate. As such, it's likely that TG will raise capital either this quarter or the next via an offering.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise TG to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figures, I like to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage the combinations of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. For a medical diagnostic device, I focus on market penetration and sales. Qualitatively, I rely heavily on my intuition and forecasting experience over the decades.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 323.1M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount MS franchise $4B (Estimated from the $28B global MS market, assuming a 14.2% penetration) $1B $75.5 $37.7 (30% discount for lack of a sales/market partner and chances of non-approval) CLL/SLL franchise Company discontinued these franchises N/A N/A N/A The Sum of The Parts $37.7

Figure 9. Valuation Analysis (Source: Dr. Tran BioSci)

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment regardless of its underlying strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most important concern for TG is whether Ubli can gain approval for MS by September 28. As I forecasted a 65% (i.e., more than favorable) chance of a positive decision, there is a 35% corresponding risk of failure. In light of the recent development, I'm less confident of the management. As such, I ascribed a higher (40%) chance of failure. And, the new forecast for success is reduced to 60%.

In case of a negative event, your shares are likely to tumble over 70% because the MS franchise is now the lifeline of this stock. The lack of a robust sales/marketing team would prevent Ubli and Umbra's value from being unlocked. As an aggressive grower, TG might run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I reduced buy recommendation on TG Therapeutics from a buy to a hold with 3.8/5 stars rating (i.e., a reduction from 4.4 stars). On a two to three years horizon, I expect the new $37.7 (lowered from $62.25) PT to be reached. TG Therapeutics is undergoing substantial changes in its fundamentals. After the company completely cut out the U2 franchise for various cancers (i.e., FL/MZL/CLL/SLL), investors are left wondering what just happened to their stock. My analysis revealed that it's related to the OS of the UNITY-CLL data that somehow managed to slipped by. There are perhaps concerns relating to the management. However, you should give people the benefit of the doubt. As such, I encourage you to wait until the MS franchise materializes to make your decision. Assuming what management presented for MS is true, Ubli has a very good chances of making a huge come back for TG.

As usual, I'd like to remind investors that the choice to buy, sell, or hold is always yours to make. In my view, the best time to sell as I encouraged you to sell was last year. As such, you should now hold your shares "as is." If you must trim your position, make sure you leave around 40% of your shares left for a potential rebound.

Author's Note: This article is an abridge version of an article originally published for members of the Integrated BioSci Investing marketplace on April 18, 2022.