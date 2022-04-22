Sundry Photography/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

I invest in several secular growth trends, including 5G and Internet of Things (IoT), and decided to take a look at Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) as an alternative to other stocks that I own in this investing theme, namely Skyworks Solutions (SWKS). However, its business profile does not offer much diversification to my portfolio and its high exposure to Apple is also a concern.

Business Overview

Qorvo is a technology company offering technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity, being part of the semiconductor industry. Its industry is characterized by strong competition, with its main competitors being Broadcom (AVGO), Murata Manufacturing (OTCPK:MRAAY), Qualcomm (QCOM) or Skyworks Solutions. It currently has a market capitalization of about $12.5 billion, being, therefore, a relatively small company by this measure compared to other players in its industry, and trades on the NASDAQ.

Contrary to other companies in the semiconductor industry, Qorvo does not completely outsource its production to third parties, and most of its production is done at its own factories in the U.S. and internationally. The company's business is separated between two segments, namely Mobile Products and Infrastructure and Defense Products, with the mobile segment generating some 70% of Qorvo's revenues.

Its product portfolio includes power amplifiers, radio filters, multiplexers, and other components. Its business is diversified by end-markets, including mobile devices, cellular base stations, defense and aerospace, smart home, automotive, and others. Its largest market is mobile devices, a segment that has good growth prospects due to the transition to 5G technology.

Regarding its customer base, Qorvo supplies its products for leading original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), of which Apple (AAPL) is the largest one accounting for about one-third of its revenues. Its second-largest customer is Huawei, which generated less than 5% of Qorvo's revenues in 2021. While most companies in the industry have a significant reliance on Apple, Qorvo and Skyworks are among the suppliers which have a higher reliance on Apple, a position that is not particularly positive considering that Apple's strategy is to increase the use of in-house developed components in its products over the next few years.

Despite that, Qorvo has good growth prospects mainly from industry tailwinds, of which 5G and IoT connectivity are two main secular growth themes.

Secular Growth

As I've discussed several times in previous articles, I invest mainly in secular growth companies in a few investing themes, namely semiconductors, electric vehicles, digital payments, 5G and big data. In the 5G theme, I currently own Skyworks and have covered Qualcomm and Broadcom in the past, while Qorvo is also a company that is exposed to industry tailwinds from increased connectivity in other industries beyond mobile.

Indeed, these secular growth trends are a strong tailwind for all companies in the semiconductor industry, as modern technology is constantly changing and new developments are constantly pushing for new applications and devices. The volume of data is expected to grow strongly over the coming years, through technological advances like 5G.

5G is the next-generation mobile network that should enable the connection of pretty much everything, including machines, objects and devices increasing the total addressable market for wireless applications. For instance, the rise of artificial intelligence and IoT should become more intertwined, facilitated by 5G.

Qorvo is one of the companies that is well-positioned to benefit from secular growth trends of 5G and IoT, as the company has adapted its product portfolio for the expected increased demand for wireless technologies and infrastructure over the next few years.

One of the industries that naturally has seen a boom recently from 5G has been the mobile industry, given that smartphones currently drive most demand for 5G chips. Consumer upgrades to 5G handsets have been quite fast, especially in the premium market segment, but recently global shipment of 5G handsets has surpassed 4G, showing how fast the adoption of this technology has been.

Indeed, in the premium market, the vast majority of devices sold over the past few quarters already offered 5G capabilities, being a strong boost to revenue growth of players such as Apple. The company reported iPhone revenues of $191 billion in FY 2021 (+39% YoY), with growth being driven in large part by the launch of iPhone 12 being the first with 5G connectivity, after two consecutive years of declining iPhone revenues (-13.6% in FY2019 and -3.2% in FY 2020).

Global sales of 5G handsets (Counterpoint)

Even though Qorvo should benefit from 5G, both through increased spending in handsets but also in infrastructure, the company's product portfolio is also exposed to several other growth sources, including industrial automation and automotive connectivity for instance. Additionally, Qorvo has also grown historically through acquisitions, a strategy that is not expected to change in the future, particularly to further diversify its product portfolio increasing its growth prospects over the long term.

Financial Overview

Regarding its financial performance, Qorvo has a good history given that it has reported higher revenue and earnings over the past few years. Due to strong demand for its 5G mobile solutions, growth accelerated significantly in the past couple of years, a trend that has returned to more normal levels in the most recent quarters.

In its latest fiscal year (which ends in March) 2021, Qorvo's growth was quite strong with revenues up by 24% to more than $4 billion, and its gross margin increased to 46.9% (compared to 40.8% in FY 2020). This strong increase in margins was justified by higher volumes, improved mix, and higher factory utilization. This gross margin was close to Skyworks, which reported a gross margin of 48-49% in the past three FY, while historically Qorvo had consistently a lower gross margin.

Due to higher revenues and margins and good cost control, Qorvo's net income more than doubled in FY 2021 to $733 million and free cash flow increased to more than $1.1 billion. This was more than enough to finance its capital expenditures and share repurchases, while the company does not pay dividends to shareholders. Therefore, the increase in cash flow generation was used to strengthen the company's balance sheet, with the net debt-to-EBITDA ratio declining to just 0.3x (compared to more than 1x at the end of FY 2020).

During the first nine months of fiscal year 2022 (which correspond to the last nine months of calendar year 2021), Qorvo's revenues amounted to $3.47 billion representing an increase of 18% YoY. Even though this is still a good growth rate, in the most recent quarter revenue growth was only 1.7% YoY, showing that growth has basically stagnated from this significant jump registered in the last two quarters of calendar year 2020.

This is a trend seen across the industry, as the adoption of 5G mobile phones was quite strong during the pandemic and with the launch of the iPhone 12 in October 2020, and now revenue growth has normalized to much lower levels.

Beyond slower revenue growth, gross margins have also stabilized at around 49%, showing that its gain in the previous fiscal year was a one-off impact from improved 5G mix that has higher margins and further gains may be hard to achieve. Going forward, growth is not expected to improve rapidly due to supply chain issues, but also due to strong competition in the industry. According to sell-side estimates, Qorvo's revenues are expected to grow at mid-single digits in the coming two fiscal years to about $5.4 billion in FY 2024, showing that its impressive growth over the past couple of years was temporary and is not likely to repeat again in the near future.

Regarding its balance sheet, Qorvo issued a $500 million three-year note in December 2021, increasing its financial leverage a little bit. However, its net debt-to-EBITDA ratio was 0.6x at the end of the last year, a leverage ratio that is similar to Skyworks and lower when compared to Broadcom, so I see its financial profile as conservative and clearly enabling it to maintain its strategy of returning capital to shareholders through share buybacks.

Indeed, as I've discussed previously, Qorvo does not pay dividends and prefers to perform share repurchases, being less attractive from an income perspective for shareholders compared to peers considering that Broadcom offers a dividend yield of about 2.75% and Skyworks yields around 1.90%. This means that both its peers are better choices for income, being a negative point for Qorvo's investment case.

Regarding valuation, Qorvo is among the cheapest stocks in the semiconductor sector trading at less than 12x forward earnings (based on GAAP), and also at a discount to its closest peers. Compared to its historical valuation Qorvo is also trading at low multiples, a situation that is likely explained by the market's concerns with its high exposure to Apple and the risk of losing revenue in the future if its major customer replaces Qorvo's technology with its own. Skyworks also has this risk profile and is even more exposed to Apple than Qorvo, but is trading at a slightly higher valuation than its competitor a sign that it has a better product portfolio that's harder to replace especially in the radio-filter segment.

Bottom Line

Qorvo is exposed to some secular growth trends that should support its business over the coming years, but its growth prospects aren't impressive and its business profile is not much different from other companies in the industry, like Skyworks. For me personally, I like to have a relatively concentrated portfolio and only add new stocks if they add new exposure or growth sources to the portfolio, something that Qorvo does not seem to offer compared to Skyworks.

Therefore, even though Qorvo is also exposed to secular growth themes of 5G and IoT connectivity, I think it is not the best way to play these themes as the risk of losing revenue from Apple is significant and its discount to peers seems warranted.