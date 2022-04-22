Ryan Fletcher/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Last month, when covering the monthly orders and deliveries for Boeing (NYSE:BA), I noted the following:

Currently, the world has its eyes on the situation in Ukraine and what's happening in Eastern Europe is likely reshaping how business will be conducted in the future with significant consequences for aviation and aerospace. However, it's also important to look at what is actually happening with Boeing's orders and delivery numbers for which we expect little impact at this point in time.

At this point, we have not seen any direct impact on Boeing’s deliveries as the Boeing 737 MAX was not cleared for service in Russia and there was limited Russian backlog for the remaining aircraft models. So, in terms of deliveries we don’t see big pressures. In March, however, Boeing was forced to adjust its backlog according to the ASC 606 revenue recognition rules which applies more strict rules to backlog recognition besides the existence of a purchase contract. With sanctions imposed against Russia, we are now seeing an elevation in ASC 606 adjustments.

In this report, I will have a look at the order and delivery numbers for Boeing in March while also considering year-to-date numbers as well as year-over-year figures to get a complete image of how things are developing for the jet maker. For this analysis, data and images from the TAF Boeing Orders and Deliveries Interactive Infographic and associated monitors have been used.

737 MAX and 777F Carry Boeing

During the month, Boeing received a total of 53 orders consisting of 47 single-aisle orders and 6 wide-body orders:

Air Lease Corporation (AL) ordered 32 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

An unidentified customer ordered 15 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

DHL Aviation Americas ordered 6 Boeing 777Fs.

In March, we saw order inflow increase by 16 units sequentially, but it still was a good month for Boeing in terms of order inflow. Interestingly, we saw the same two platforms gaining orders while Dreamliner order and delivery activity remains absent.

During the month, the following changes were made to the order book:

Aviation Capital Group cancelled orders for 1 Boeing 737 MAX.

An unidentified customer cancelled orders for 11 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft.

Air China cancelled an order for 1 Boeing 787-9.

Avolon cancelled an order for 1 Boeing 787-9.

CIT Aerospace cancelled an order for 1 Boeing 787-9.

Just like last month, Air Lease Corporation placed additional orders for the Boeing 737 MAX bringing its year-to-date order for the MAX to 50 units. In a previous analysis, I showed how Air Lease Corporation has now brought its net orders for the Boeing 737 MAX and Boeing 787-9 to two units undoing its cancellations since March 2019 while likely gaining more attractive prices on the jets it ordered. What we're also seeing is that cancellations for the Boeing 787 continue. Customers are likely canceling orders as deliveries are more than twelve months late allowing customers to escape their obligation to purchase the jet.

During the month, Boeing received 53 orders and 15 cancellations, bringing its net order tally to 32 orders valued $2.3 billion. In the same month last year, Boeing received 196 orders but had to scratch 156 orders from the books bringing its net orders to 40 valued $2.9 billion. So, year-over-year, the March net orders showed some contraction but overall, it was a good month for Boeing.

Year-to-date, Boeing received 167 orders and 22 cancellations, bringing its net orders to 147 units valued $10.7 billion. In comparison, last year, Boeing booked 282 orders and 213 cancellations bringing its net orders to 619 units valued $6.9 billion. The numbers show that gross order inflow has declined, but so have the cancellations resulting in higher net orders as the higher gross order inflow last year was likely a function of the cancellations. With a 55% increase in order value (measured by base value), Boeing is having a good year so far.

Boeing also updated its ASC606 adjustments tally, which is a tally in which Boeing lumps orders that have a purchase agreement but several other check boxes that need to be ticked in order to count the aircraft orders to the backlog are not, and we saw that while normally we see adjustments end up in cancellations that does not always need to be the case. During the month, we saw the tally increase by 141 units including 130 Boeing 737 MAX, 8 Boeing 777Fs and 3 Boeing 787s. It's widely assumed that Boeing has placed the backlog with Russian customers into the ASC 606 adjustments as sanctions currently prevent deliveries from taking place. The backlog that is attributed to Russia directly by Boeing includes six Boeing 777Fs and 28 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft. The Aerospace Forum previously already had identified these orders as being part of the ASC 606 adjustments and it is likely that beyond these orders other orders that are currently not identified as being Russian orders have been added to the tally.

If sanctions are lifted, these orders could still take place but for now they have been added to the ASC 606 adjustment tally pending reversal or cancellation eventually. After these changes, Boeing still has 955 orders for which not all criteria are met beyond the existence of a purchase contract to count it towards the backlog.

Boeing deliveries tick up

After delivering 22 aircraft to customers in February, Boeing delivered just 41 jets in March valued $2.5 billion consisting of 37 single-aisle aircraft and four wide-body aircraft:

Boeing delivered 37 Boeing 737s consisting of 34 Boeing 737 MAX aircraft, one Boeing Business Jet and two Boeing P-8As.

Boeing delivered 3 Boeing 767s consisting of two Boeing 767-300Fs and one Boeing 767-2C used as the base aircraft for the KC-46A tanker.

Boeing delivered one Boeing 777F to China Airlines.

There were no deliveries for the Boeing 787 and Boeing 747 program.

After reaching a disappointing multi-month low in deliveries in February, Boeing reached a multi-month high in March with deliveries at the highest level since June 2021. We're hoping that going forward Boeing keeps increasing its deliveries, but should also note that towards the end of the quarter deliveries always tend to tick up in a final sprint to get aircraft to customers before the end of the quarter. Also interesting to note is that deliveries for the Boeing 737 MAX also hit a multi-month high. After months of extremely underwhelming delivery volumes for the MAX seeing some fresh multi-month highs in deliveries is welcome. Challenges regarding supply chain issues and demand from China persist, but overall I do believe that with robust demand from other parts of the world Boeing can improve its delivery volumes.

Year-over-year delivery numbers increased from 29 to 41 and value ticked up from $2.3 billion to $2.5 billion. Year-to-date, there have been 95 deliveries valued $6 billion compared to 77 deliveries valued $5.5 billion. So, we do see an increase in deliveries and delivery value, but not the delivery volumes you would like to see, given that Boeing has a big pile of jets awaiting delivery. The Boeing 787 also is still not back for Boeing, which really makes Boeing highly dependent on the Boeing 737 MAX. While March showed, some nice delivery numbers for the Boeing 737 MAX those numbers should be far above the production rate of 31 aircraft per month to clear the inventory and currently that is not the case.

The book-to-bill ratio for the month was 1.29 and 1.34 in terms of value, which are nice numbers, but those are just numbers from one month and those numbers reflect good order intake but still underwhelming aircraft deliveries against which can be billed. For the year we have a book-to-bill of 1.8 in terms of units and 2.1 in terms of value driven by strong order inflow.

Conclusion

Boeing had a good month in terms of orders. It's extremely good to see that Air Lease Corporation has added to the order book yet again. Not unexpected but still disappointing is the fact that Boeing 787 deliveries are still not occurring, and customers continue to step away from their orders. Simultaneously, Boeing has not been able to provide any timeframe or indication on delivery resumption. This is not just because the timeframe might be unknown to Boeing but because FAA action will dictate the timeframe.

A positive was that deliveries overall are at a multi-month high including the Boeing 737 MAX. While I'm optimistic about demand for the jet outside of China, there are still concerns regarding the supply chain. In Q2 2022, I hope to see signs that the increase in Boeing 737 MAX deliveries is a structural and sustainable one and not just a quarter-end bump in delivery volumes.