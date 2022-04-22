Sjo/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

During Tesla, Inc.'s (TSLA) Q1 earnings call on April 20th, CEO Elon Musk said:

So we're looking carefully at all of the raw materials and trying to figure out how we can accelerate the total amount of raw materials needed to transition the world to sustainability. And I think we've got -- we don't have enough time on this call to really go through all those details, but we are thinking about these things. And we think we'll have some exciting announcements in the months to come.

This isn't the first time Musk has discussed a potential foray into the lithium extraction business, previously claiming that the company would do so back in 2020. The company even went so far as to acquire 10,000 acres of land in Nevada after talks to buy a mining company apparently fell through.

After Musk's comments, lithium juniors were down quite significantly across the board. I believe that this presents a significant buying opportunity, as I don't see this impacting the broader lithium thesis.

Industry Impact (or lack thereof)

As much as Mr. Musk may like to imply that his company will be developing a mine from the ground up, it's simply not feasible. Best-case scenario, lithium mines take around seven years to move into production from initial discovery. Though, most often, this is a 10+ year process full of grueling permitting, exploration, and validation processes. Just because Tesla has more money available to it than juniors doesn't mean it can expedite this process. Not everything can be bought, some things just take time. Well, kind of.

By partnering with, or outright purchasing, a company that is already fairly far along its project development process, Tesla can, in fact, pay to skip all of these steps. So, with this simple baseline established, allow me to explain why this will have no material effect to the general lithium thesis.

Simply put, Tesla will not be creating any extra supply. What I mean, is that the amount of lithium being produced with, or without, the help of Tesla will be the same amount. Yes, there is less demand on the open market, though there is also an equal reduction in open supply. The only thing that changes is what Tesla has to pay for its lithium products.

At an estimate of 5 kg of lithium per car, a mine like Lithium Americas' (LAC) Thacker Pass would be able to support the production of 1.6 million EVs per year. Annualizing Tesla's Q1 production yields an annual production capacity of 1.24 million EVs. It's unclear exactly how much of its lithium supply Tesla aims to bring in-house but, as Thacker Pass' size is an anomaly meant to illustrate the scale of Tesla's needs, this is why I believe the company may even be looking at more than one company.

Macroeconomic Headwinds

Obviously, Tesla wasn't the only factor driving down lithium juniors yesterday. As inflation only continues to worsen, the Fed is pushed further towards a need to take more extreme action. So, Jerome Powell's comments yesterday that a 50 basis point hike is "on the table for the May meeting" were, understandably, not met with overwhelming joy from the market.

During such periods of economic uncertainty, or adversity, it's common to see investors flee to safety. Growth stocks are ditched in favor of perennial value favorites, which hold promise as more reliable, or resistant, investments. Lithium juniors are extreme versions of growth companies as they don't generate any sales until reaching commercial production. This often contributes to sell-offs that are more severe than the broader market.

Best Opportunities

I tend to stay away from speculation. There are several candidates that Tesla could pursue to make an entry into the lithium market and, without inside information, there's no way to know which one, or ones, the automaker is eyeing. Though, there are some that stand a better chance than others of reaching an agreement with the automaker. I am also a bit hesitant to say that now is a good time to begin purchasing shares in miners, given the aforementioned economic uncertainty. There are, though, some cases that simply seem too strong to pass up at the moment.

I've already mentioned them in this article, but Lithium Americas is perhaps my favorite lithium junior right now. Given its closing price of $27.63 per share yesterday, my price target of $115 by 2025 implies 316% upside from its current levels. The company's Thacker Pass project is just a few-hour drive from Tesla's Gigafactory 1, the automaker's flagship battery production site. The company also aims to enter production by the end of the year at its Argentinian project.

With two more quality projects, it stands to become one of the largest lithium producers by the end of the decade. If you're interested in learning more about the company, or how I came up with my $115 per share by 2025 target, consider reading this article I published back in February.

Cypress Development (OTCQB:CYDVF) is really the only other Nevada-based miner I could see Tesla getting in bed with. I also believe it has a much better chance than Lithium Americas to end up as one of Tesla's partners. The company's project is quite advanced, with a DFS expected by the end of the year, meaning the project could be production-ready within two years. Looking at the company's PFS, output is expected to be around 27,400 tonnes. Though, given that this came before a 55% increase in the project's resource estimate, and the company is now targeting extraction technologies with greater recovery rates, this production rate is quite likely to be upgraded for the DFS.

Utilizing the production figures from the PFS, the project has an NPV of $1.052 billion. With a current market value of $208 million, Cypress has only priced in 19.8% of its project NPV, which, again, should be upgraded in the NPV. This makes it incredibly cheap relative to its size, which, again using the PFS estimates, would support the production of 548,000 EVs per year.

Critically, the company has also secured water rights for its project. In Clayton Valley, this is a rarity, and I would highly recommend this piece by fellow author Austin Craig, to understand just how critical this is. Cypress has also been pursuing lithium extraction via hydrochloric acid leaching, rather than sulfuric acid leaching, in a bid to reduce its environmental impact. This sets it apart from other Nevada-based lithium miners, which are targeting sulfuric acid leaching.

In a tweet from late 2020, Musk said "Tesla will do lithium mining only as needed. We also found a way to extract lithium using NaCl (table salt)." According to a few discussions I've had with various people familiar with the matter, this came directly from Cypress Development. Thus, we can infer that Tesla is quite familiar with Cypress and has taken a strong interest in them in the past.

So, given the project size, cost, environmental footprint, and stage of development, I believe that Cypress is the most likely partner, or acquisition target, for Tesla at the moment. But, even if it isn't, the company's 9.37% fall yesterday creates an outstanding buying opportunity. For all of the same reasons that Cypress Development would be a good investment for Tesla, it is a great investment for investors.

Moving outside of Nevada, it's impossible to tell which companies may catch Tesla's eye. However, that doesn't mean that there aren't plenty of other opportunities created by the recent selloff within the sector. Arena Minerals (OTCPK:AMRZF) is one such opportunity. Down nearly 8% yesterday, one of my favorite companies in the space presents quite a good opportunity. The company's management is incredibly impressive, reading like a dream team of technical and operational success from seasoned industry executives that figured they'd make more money developing a project of their own than working for some of the big guys. With highly promising property development and validation provided by significant stakes by Lithium Americas and Ganfeng (OTC:GNENF), Arena Minerals is one of my favorite long-term lithium juniors.

American Lithium (OTCQB:LIACF) is another junior that was hit hard yesterday, down over 7% as well. The public can expect an article on them soon, though I covered them on The EV Supply Chain last month. Given the company's exploration thus far, I believe investors can expect ~6x upside on the run up to production.