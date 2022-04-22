Cristian Storto Fotografia/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

The investor community is very optimistic about Enel (OTCPK: ENLAY) and expects that the company will reaffirm its positive medium-term outlook on EBITDA and to maintain its commitment to a long-term growth policy of dividends per share. According to the market, Enel's assets are solid, the business model is positively oriented towards the energy transition, the management has a vision, and, despite the complex external environment, Enel has always achieved its guidance. What we usually check are Wall Street analyst estimates to understand what they are pricing in and what we are missing. Enel is a special case due to the fact that analyst sentiment is very bullish with the exception of Citi bank. Today our focus is to look at Citi's negative perspective and comment on their view.

According to Citi, Enel's accounts lead to different conclusions. They are convinced that the group's assets are not able to generate growing cash flows and Enel's profitability is vastly overestimated. The investment bank stressed that financial results over the past three years have been disappointing and below what Enel expected on its Capital Markets Day in 2018.

More specifically, Citi believes that Enel's business plan contains some unrealistic assumptions, which will continue to be present in the 2022-2024 strategic plan:

The Latin American region. While taking into account the growth largely due to high inflation and higher yields. The group's plan assumes structurally stable exchange rates over the long term but this is contrary to past market experience. Enel's business in the region has recorded almost zero growth in euro terms, net of acquisitions. Renewable sources. Enel's model considers an increase in the penetration of renewables and a decrease in the levelled cost of energy without comparing it with the reduction of energy price levels in long-term supply contracts. Cost of debt. The Enel model will see benefits on the cost of the debt in the income statement, converted into euros, but Enel does not consider the impact on the cash flow of this practice. Adjustments are often diverted from their cash implications. The group's EBITDA has remained substantially unchanged/Enel's main divisions (infrastructure, renewable energy and marketing) are achieving results in terms of EBITDA that are approximately 20% lower than management's expectations, with the general picture masked by the performance of Open Fiber in 2021. What worries Citi most is the trend in net debt compared to the forecasts of the Italian group. In addition, shareholders' equity fell from $31.7 billion in 2018 to $28.5 billion in 2020 and Citi estimates $29.5 billion this year, showing that dividends were not covered by real profits. This dynamic may not be sustainable.

In light of these findings, Citi expects Enel to find a certain balance between the requests of the bondholders and those of the shareholders, or rather between the sustainability of the balance sheet numbers and the growth of dividend payments.

Since CAPEX is on the rise, Citi expects the management to prioritise bond investors, not ignoring the evidence of rising debt and sending clear signals to bondholders that the balance sheet will remain a priority. Whereas, equity investors could perceive the outlook as an alarm on the group's confidence in its objectives.

Factuality and reality

Enel has always had an outlook above consensus and thanks to the strength of its balance sheet, it has managed to satisfy equity investors with juicy dividends, without upsetting the bondholders.

To counterbalance the Citi argument, here below our main observations:

Starting with EBITDA evolution, we present a yearly overview of Enel's long and positive profitability trajectory; it's true that 2021 numbers were positively affected by the Open Fiber sale, but at the same time, EBITDA was negatively affected by the trading division on price hedging and thermal generation. (Fig 1 and fig 2 below); Debt and cost of debt evolution. Despite the rising cost of debt due to inflation, we strongly believe that Enel will reduce its cost of debt. Green bonds and favourable EU legislation in renewable energy matters will sustain a very low cost of debt in the future (fig 3). Regarding net debt/EBITDA implication, we see no further risk. The Company is investing heavily in new CAPEX. Total investments were at €13 billion (+27.5%) compared to 2020, mainly concentrated in Infrastructure and Networks & Enel Green Power. The new renewable capacity built-in 2021 exceeds the 5.1 Gw, including 220 Mw of batteries. EBITDA stood at almost 20bn and 3x net debt/EBITDA, we don't feel that we are in an emergency situation here; The CEO confirmed the dividend payment "no matter what" and they are planning a buyback to revamp the stock price; again no disruption between bondholders vs shareholders; Where we agree with Citi Bank is Enel Américas and its latest move to buy an additional equity stake. Negative FX led to an increase in debt equal to €51.9 billion (+14.4% compared 2020) and additional South American exposure is not a nice plus to have. Having said that, Enel is truly a global player.

Enel EBITDA 2021

Enel EBITDA 2018

Enel Cost of Debt (Strategic Plan)

Conclusion

Management confirmed the guidance with EBITDA between €19 and €19.6 billion and DPS of €0.40 per share. We continue to confirm our buy rating at €8.5 per share implying a 39% capital appreciation opportunity. Enel is trading at a discount on a P/E and on an EV/EBITDA basis compared to peers.

