NextEra Vs Enel: We Prefer The Italian Global Player

NextEra (NYSE:NEE) is a green energy pure player that has been experiencing very favourable tailwinds. The ESG attraction for investors, regulatory changes favouring net-zero emissions and lower cost of debt over time contributed to an outstanding performance over the years: 9.76x return in 15 years. No matter what the discussion may be on how disorderly the transition is progressing, NextEra is very well positioned in this secular trend and the market is surely pricing in both earnings growth and the reduced risk of being a green energy player. NextEra has a portfolio of solar and wind energy for the major part, followed by nuclear and gas pipelines. Indeed 71% of the EBITDA comes from solar and wind and if we consider nuclear energy as a renewable source, we get to 89%.

Our story begins by comparing the forward P/E ratios of the two companies, which can give us insights into what happened in the past. Starting from 2010 and 2011, NextEra invested heavily in wind farms and the business model was indeed very simple at its core: renting out farmlands and installing renewables. They did this a lot, as is shown in the CAPEX chart (the second of the two charts below).

Due to the nature of the business, NextEra is regulated by at least six federal state entities that impose how much ROE in percentages they can make. In fact, by simply looking at the 5-year lag between dividends and CAPEX, the trend is clearly positive. To add the cherry on top: statistically speaking adding $1 Billion in CAPEX translates to a 1.5% increase in net income margins on average. This translated a solid business idea into the largest player in renewables to date. However, as usual, there is always a dark side of the moon: apart from the usual considerations of P/E and dividend (too high and to low), the bulk of their revenues are located in Florida, which creates many risks, one of which is ironically climate-related. Indeed, Florida's exposure holds significant risks in terms of tropical storms, and in time we know they are getting worse as a result of average temperature increases and while it is not a dealbreaker for the stock, it still remains a key consideration to account for when we are considering damages to assets or to homes or to electric grids. The response over the years (as can be found by digging into their 10Ks) lies in the massive investments in bringing the power lines underground, which is again a good thing in terms of climate-related issues and it would prevent blackouts to some extent, however, it doesn’t solve the issue of homes and commercial activities being affected by the same storms, especially if the severity is going to increase in the medium to long term. Notwithstanding that: this cash-generating machine relies heavily on financing at low rates and since central banks in this period are planning to pull the plug on the low-rates narrative, the question is how they are going to adjust to a generalised increase in costs of financing. If the question is “good long-term pick?” we would say yes without a doubt, would we pay 33.5x at the current market conditions? Probably not, given the fact that these results are indeed very correlated with debt dynamics and up until now we could count on virtually free money.

Based on our latest research and article published, Enel (OTCPK: ENLAY) is currently trading "at a P/E of 9.5x on 2023 numbers compared to the peer's group at more than 12x, and on an EV/EBITDA basis, Enel is trading at 7x versus the other integrated players at more than 8x. This is totally unjustified". The Enel story is as good as it gets in terms of P/E and dividend yield, however, the Italian player is a very large conglomerate, and as for every conglomerate, it comes at a discount, which begs the question: is this discount justified?

It is clear that, if we were to assume the same dynamics between CAPEX and dividend we would be wrong on average. Indeed, no matter the CAPEX we don’t have a relationship with the forward dividend yield.

Indeed, EPS tells us that Enel has suffered in terms of earnings in the long run but something in the last years has indeed changed. Enel committed to increasing dividend policy and opened up to a transformational process that brought Enel into strategic sectors: renewables, payments, electric vehicle charging stations, and venture capital. If there is something that we like here at the Lab, it is when management actually starts to look at the conglomerate with a financial asset portfolio lens.

Discounting the political factor from Enel, what is undeniable is the track record of dividends and the positive tailwinds in renewable energy.

The CAPEX for the green power is picking up pace, and the good news is that the EU is the best place to ask for money to fund it. The reason is really simple: the EU are net importers of oil and gas, Russia's invasion of Ukraine has just exacerbated what we already knew and the strategic objective of Europe is to become net zero. Being one of the biggest players in the world whilst also being already integrated, Enel is in the best position to benefit from regulatory change.

This renewed interest in infrastructure also paired with the ESG push and inflation concerns are a few of the key value drivers which categorise Enel as a long-term pick. In terms of interest rates, the situation in Europe is a bit different from the U.S., since there is a stronger push from regulators to fully adhere in the long run to the objective of Net-Zero emissions.

If we are believers in electric mobility, Enel X is also very well positioned. We have presented two analyses that are very interesting to read on the matter:

Enel is rapidly transforming its asset base (right now it has 71% of its energy from renewables against the 89% of NextEra (considering nuclear energy). But due to the geographical diversification, Enel Green Power (its renewable arm) has higher operating profit margins compared to the US competitors.

In terms of covenant tracking: the CFO/Net Debt has been at a comparable level for the better part of the last 10 years.

In terms of capital structure, NextEra has longer-term exposure with respect to Enel. Given that inflation will have a positive effect on both companies since they reduce the real value of debt while maintaining the real value of operating cash flows, in an environment of rising interest rates, NextEra will be affected negatively, whereas the lack of rising rates in the EU will favour Enel.

Conclusion

To justify the current NextEra price, we should rate the company with a large premium compared to its peers, additional growth through reinvestment opportunity, and an accretive target in the Gulf area. For this reason, we rate NEE with a neutral rating at $85 per share and we confirm our positive long-term view on Enel both based on valuation prospects, macroeconomic expectations and global footprint.

