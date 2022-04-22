Jan-Otto/E+ via Getty Images Madrigal

Opportunities come infrequently. When it rains gold, put out the bucket, not the thimble - Warren Buffett

As a general rule-of-thumb, it usually pays off handsomely when you invest in an industry leader. The best leader is when your company has a drug that is poised to become the first comer in a new market. As such, it'll operate as a monopoly before competing molecules get there. Now, the wait for your stock to rally can be a long and painful process. However, when the drug gains approval, sales growth would be extremely aggressive. Consequently, your shares can potentially gap up multiple fold to make your wait worthwhile.

That being said, Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) is a unique stock because its lead drug (resmetirom) is poised to become the first to enter the NASH market. Accordingly, the company will report the last data batch of its Phase 3 (MAESTRO-NFALD1) trial for resmetirom soon. By Q4 this year, the company will also release results of the other Phase 3 (MAESTRO-NASH) study. Next up is the filing for marketing approval. In this research, I'll feature a fundamental analysis of Madrigal and share with you my expectation for this stellar growth equity.

About The Company

As usual, I'll present a brief corporate overview for new investors. If you are familiar with the firm, you should skip to the next section. I noted in the prior research,

Headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, Madrigal is focused on the innovation and commercialization of stellar medicine to serve the unmet needs in heart and liver diseases. In executing a laser-beam-focused approach, Madrigal is innovating only two powerful medicines for non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (i.e., NASH) and related conditions. As the crown jewel, resmetirom (i.e., Resme) is a thyroid hormone receptor-beta (THR-B) designed to treat NASH. Due to the robust data, it is likely to become the first approved medicine for this untapped market.

MAESTRO-NAFLD1

As you recall, Madrigal published results for the blinded-arm of the Phase 3 (MAESTRO-NAFLD1) trial back on January 31. Moreover, results for the open-label arm were previously reported with flying colors. Keep in mind, this is a very high quality trial assessing Resme (in more than 1.2K patients with NASH/NAFLD) over a 52-weeks period. The primary endpoint was safety/tolerability. The secondary endpoints cover the liver-fat and liver-volume reduction as well as biomarkers associated with this disease (i.e., LDL-cholesterol, apolipoprotein B, and triglyceride).

It is remarkable that Resme cleared both primary and secondary endpoints with strong clinical and statistical significance. That is to say, the results are real and meaningful to the patient rather than random occurrence. Compared to the sugar pill, Resme demonstrated the corresponding liver fat and liver volume reduction of -53% and -61%. From the figure below, you can see other significant secondary outcome improvements.

MAESTRO-NASH

As you anticipate, Madrigal will present data for the MAESTRO-NASH by Q4. If positive, you can expect the company to file a New Drug Application (i.e., NDA) for Resme promptly after. While nothing is a guarantee in clinical forecasting, I ascribed a 75% (i.e., extremely favorable) chances of robust data release. I based my forecasting on prior data results, my intuition, and decades of forecasting experience. My forecasting also resonates with insight from the CMO (Dr. Becky Taub). According to the good doc,

The positive MAESTRO-NAFLD-1 safety study results we announced in January support our conviction that Resme has the potential to be the first medication approved for the treatment of patients with NASH. The data reinforce our expectation that the second Phase 3 trial of resmetirom, the MAESTRO-NASH liver biopsy study, will also produce positive safety and efficacy data later this year.

As of this writing, you can see that Madrigal stock took an 18.4% haircut in the past month. That's likely because the company pushed the original data release from Q3 to Q4. The market hates any delay, even if by a few months. Interestingly, Madrigal anticipated the trial completion to be on time. Due to the extensive work relating to liver biopsies and data analysis, the company is simply conservative with its projected timeline. Looking ahead, I believe that the negative market sentiment will abate in the coming months. By Q4 (as positive data rolls in), the stock is most likely to gap up.

Deepening Talent Pool for Upcoming Launch

As Madrigal is now anticipating a launch, the company secured proper talents with deep expertise. Generally speaking, I like the company to promote from within the organization to foster loyalty. That's what Warren Buffett's mentor (i.e., Phillip Fisher) taught. Now, there are situations when a company simply doesn't have unique expertise. In that instance, it's better to procure outside talent. And, that's the current situation with Madrigal. Specifically, the company inducted two Ph.D.s into their leadership team. Dr. Dominic Labriola has joined as Chief Data and Analytics Officer (CDAO). Dr. Sunil Kadam has taken the post as SVP of Global Regulatory Affairs.

With 35 years of experience in clinical development and the global registration of 20 medicines wrapped under this belt, Dr. Labriola brought tremendous experience from Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) to Madrigal. At Bristol, he led the team that oversaw their NASH program as well as other developments. As such, you can bet that he'll play crucial roles in the Resme data analysis needed for approval.

As Resme is poised to gain approval, Dr. Kadam's expertise and experience would get it there. At Shire (SHPG) and Takeda, he led the regulatory affairs team that gained approval of Motegrity. Prior to that engagement, Dr. Kadam also led the regulatory affairs team at IQVIA and Eli Lilly (LLY).

As you can appreciate, putting the right talent into place is like cooking. Sometimes, you already have the ingredients in your garden. Other times, you need to go to the grocery store to procure it. Importantly, you have to put the right ingredients into the pot at the appropriate time. With both Drs. Labriola and Sunil, Madrigal is certainly cooking something big with stellar ingredients like those at Whole Foods. How the dish will turn out? We'll see.

Competitor Landscape

About competition, Madrigal goes toe-to-toe with many companies and drugs. From the figure below, you can see a vast number of firms and molecules in various phases of clinical investigation. As I forecasted years ago in our Specialty Report on NASH, the Phase 3 therapeutic (selonsertib) of Gilead (GILD) flopped. Genfit (GNFT)'s drug (elafibranor) also failed as I anticipated. The same goes for Galectin's GR-MD02.

In my view, the strongest competition in that group was Intercept Pharmaceuticals (ICPT) with its obeticholic acid (i.e., OCA). Nevertheless, Intercept encountered significant setbacks which now yielded the NASH throne to Madrigal. Even if other drugs would be approved, there is plenty of space in NASH for multiple blockbusters. With Resme eager to become the "first-mover," it'll have a monopoly advantage to garner the most market shares. In other words, the earliest bird gets nearly all the metaphorical worm.

Financial Assessment

Just as you would get an annual physical for your well-being, it's important to check the financial health of your stock. For instance, your health is affected by "blood flow" as your stock's viability is dependent on the "cash flow." With that in mind, I'll analyze the 4Q2021 earnings report for the period that ended on December 31.

Like other developmental-stage company, Madrigal has yet to generate revenue. As such, you should look at other more meaningful metrics. That being said, the research and development (R&D) registered at $52.8M compared to $53.4M for the same period a year prior. Essentially, the R&D stays the same.

Additionally, there were $64.5M ($3.78 per share) net loss compared to $59.1M ($3.81 per share) net decline for the same comparison. On a per-share basis, the bottom line improved by 0.7%. As such, you can see that the slight improvement stems from the lower R&D.

About the balance sheet, there were $270.3M in cash, equivalents, and investments. Against the $64.6M quarterly OpEx, there should be adequate capital to fund operations into 4Q2022. Simply put, the cash position is strong relative to the burn rate.

While on the balance sheet, you should check to see if Madrigal is a "serial diluter." After all, a company that is serially diluted will render your investment essentially worthless. Given that the shares outstanding increased from 15.4M to 17.0M, my math reveals a 10.3% annual dilution. At this rate, Madrigal easily cleared my 30% cut-off for a profitable investment.

Valuation Analysis

It's important that you appraise Madrigal to determine how much your shares are truly worth. Before running our figure, I liked to share with you the following:

Wall Street analysts typically employ a valuation method coined Discount Cash Flows (i.e., DCF). This valuation model follows a simple plug-and-chug approach. That aside, there are other valuation techniques such as price/sales and price/earnings. Now, there is no such thing as a right or wrong approach. The most important thing is to make sure you use the right technique for the appropriate type of stocks. Given that developmental-stage biotech has yet to generate any revenues, I steer away from using DCF because it is most applicable for blue-chip equities. For developmental biotech, I leverage the combinations of both qualitative and quantitative variables. That is to say, I take into account the quality of the drug, comparative market analysis, chances of clinical trial success, and potential market penetration. For a medical diagnostic device, I focus on market penetration and sales. Qualitatively, I rely heavily on my intuition and forecasting experience over the decades.

Molecules and franchises Market potential and penetration Net earnings based on a 25% margin PT based on 17.0M shares outstanding and 10 P/E "PT of the part" after appropriate discount Resme for NASH $3B (Estimated from the $180B global NASH market) $750M $441.17 $308.81 (30% discount for lack of a sales/market partner and still having to pass another Phase 3 trial, i.e., MAESTRO-NASH, already passed MAESTRO-NAFLD) MGL3745 for NASH and hyperlipemia Too young to assess (will wait for more development) N/A N/A N/A The Sum of The Parts $308.81

Potential Risks

Since investment research is an imperfect science, there are always risks associated with an investment regardless of its strength. At this point in its growth cycle, the most imperative concern for Madrigal is whether MAESTRO-NASH can generate positive results by Q4. I ascribed a 25% chance of data failure due to my corresponding high confidence of trial success (i.e., 75%).

Notwithstanding, you can expect your shares to lose most of their value in case of a failed trial. After all, the investing thesis of Madrigal is based on Resme. Precisely speaking, there are only two drugs in their pipeline, with Resme being the crown jewel. As such, if Resme fails, this ship will sink. Madrigal can also grow too aggressively and thereby run into a potential cash flow constraint.

Conclusion

In all, I maintain my strong buy recommendation on Madrigal with the 5/5 stars rating. On the two years horizon, I expect the new $308.81 (raised from $300) price target (i.e., PT) to be reached.

Despite periodic volatility, you have a very special investment with Madrigal Pharmaceuticals. The company is the only one in the NASH space to generate positive Phase 3 data. The MAESTRO-NAFLD1 trial already cleared both the blinded and open arms with ease. Within the next few months, you can anticipate additional data release from that study. Some time in Q4, the company would release results of the more important trial (MAESTRO-NASH). If positive (and I believe it will be), you can bet that Madrigal share will gap up much closer to its PT.

By either Q2 or Q3 2023, you're most likely to see Resme being launched. Patients would cheer and shareholders would be handsomely rewarded.

Author's Note: This article is an abridge version of an article originally published for members of the Integrated BioSci Investing marketplace on April 19, 2022.