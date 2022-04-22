Torsten Asmus/iStock via Getty Images

Thesis

In December 2021 we wrote an article where we assigned AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund (NYSE:AWF) a Sell rating on the back of its duration profile and historic performance during tightening cycles. The fund is down more than -14% on a price basis since our article, fully validating our rating.

With an approximate 5-year duration profile and a long credit spreads portfolio, the fund was negatively affected by rising U.S. interest rates and the credit spread widening induced by the Ukraine war and higher recessionary expectations in the U.S. Even buy-and-hold instruments like AWF are worth trading in and out of during monetary tightening/loosening cycles. While on a long-term basis (5 years plus) this year's performance is going to be smoothed out, the -14% return that could have been avoided amounts to almost two years of fund dividends.

We now feel that the bulk of the rate move is behind us, with the market having very aggressively priced in future Fed tightening actions. As the yield curve ceases to rise, we feel that AWF is well set up to compensate for any price weakness via its substantial dividend yield. We, therefore, are moving from Sell to Hold on this name.

Performance

The fund is down more than -14% since the writing of our article:

Author Rating From Dec 2021 (Seeking Alpha)

We predicted this move based on the fund duration and the rates environment upon the writing of our article.

On a year to date basis, AWF has managed to underperform its U.S. centric counterpart JNK:

YTD Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see that the loss on AWF is almost double the drubbing that JNK has experienced in 2022. The bulk of the move is due to the duration of the fund, which sits at 4.46 years. As rates rise, the fund NAV loses value due to its fixed income exposure.

As said above, we now feel that the bulk of the rates move is behind us and the market is very aggressively pricing in the Fed actions. As the yield curve ceases to rise, we expect AWF to start generating positive returns via its dividend yield.

Historic Total Return (Author)

We can see from the fund's historic performance that it had a rough year in 2018 when the prior tightening cycle peaked. Its total return performance for the year was -11.4%, versus being down more than -12% on a total return performance already in 2022. If rates do not overshoot to the upside, we reiterate that we feel most of the down move in AWF is done already.

Yield Curve Landscape

The yield curve has shifted substantially since the writing of the article:

Yield Curve (WorldGovernmentsBonds.com)

We can see that across tenors on the front end of the curve we have seen almost a 200 bps (2%) move in the yield curve. On the back of persistent inflation, market expectations for rate hikes have changed dramatically. The sentiment shifted from a constant 25 bp hike throughout upcoming Fed meetings to new expectations regarding even a 75 bp hike.

We feel a lot has been priced in already. The hawkish Fed rhetoric is specifically used to pro-actively push the market to tighten financial conditions much earlier than the Fed's actual rate hikes. The Fed realized they are behind the inflation curve, and, other than taking monumental rate hikes into consideration (think about 100 bps or above), the central bank can only jawbone the market into pricing higher yields so that financial conditions are naturally tightened pro-actively.

Holdings

The fund is currently mainly exposed to US credits:

Geographic Distribution (Fund Fact Sheet)

More than 70% of the portfolio is composed of issuers which are incorporated in the USA. The other countries have small, granular exposures and are generally composed of large, well-established international issuers.

AWF is a high-yield fund, with most of the exposure concentrated in below investment-grade issuers:

Credit Ratings (Fund Fact Sheet)

The bulk of the credit exposure sits in the BB and B buckets, while the fund also has a chunky "Not-Rated" portfolio slice. The AAA portion of the portfolio is represented by US Treasuries and Bills, basically the cash equivalent of government holdings. The breakdown of the top-10 portfolio names is:

Top Holding (Fund Fact Sheet)

Conclusion

The AllianceBernstein Global High Income Fund is a closed-end fund that seeks current income by investing in a globally diversified debt securities portfolio across all fixed-income sectors. The fund does not have an exclusive USD mandate, being able to invest in securities with non-US currencies. The management team has proven its worth during the 2020 Covid crisis, steering the fund to a positive total return, but could not avoid the current 2022 performance given the fund's duration profile.

As the yield curve ceases to rise, we feel that AWF is well set up to compensate for any price weakness via its substantial dividend yield. We, therefore, are moving from Sell to Hold on this name.