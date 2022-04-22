Jeremy Poland/E+ via Getty Images

Investment Thesis: While Host Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:HST) could be set to benefit from rising real estate prices due to inflation, the company must also ensure sufficient cash reserves to continue funding its expansion.

In a previous article last February, I made the argument that despite a potential plateau in RevPAR (revenue per available room) growth as the recovery in travel demand starts to stabilize - Host Hotels & Resorts is in a good position to thrive under an inflationary environment as real estate prices are expected to rise under such a scenario.

Since then, we have seen the stock continue to steadily rise - up by just under 14% since my last article:

The purpose of this article is to further investigate the degree to which the stock can continue to see upside ahead of the upcoming earnings release in May, and also consider the potential risks of higher inflation for Host Hotels & Resorts.

Inflation Considerations

As a REIT stock - Host Hotels & Resorts is in a position to benefit from inflation - as real estate prices are typically expected to rise under such an environment. This means that the company can benefit from rising asset prices, which allows Host Hotels & Resorts to divest of properties at a higher price to raise cash if needed.

However, inflation can come with cons - even for a REIT stock - and it is worth investigating the risks further to determine whether the stock can continue to thrive if inflation intensifies.

From a macroeconomic standpoint - inflation is typically accompanied by rising interest rates. Should this trend continue, then investments such as Treasury bonds may become more attractive and be perceived to be lower risk - which in turn could result in reduced investor interest across the REIT sector as a whole.

Additionally, rising real estate prices can be a double-edged sword as it increases the costs of acquiring new property for Host Hotels & Resorts. There is a risk that if travel demand continues to grow significantly after the pandemic - the company may not be able to expand its real estate portfolio significantly to meet demand if the costs of doing so are too prohibitive.

Moreover, higher real estate prices could make it harder for Host Hotels & Resorts to raise cash by divesting of properties if needed - higher prices mean that the propensity of buyers to afford such real estate properties could be reduced.

Looking Forward

When looking at the company's cash to total debt ratio (for Q4 from 2016 to 2021), we can see that while the ratio increased significantly towards 2018 - cash to total debt has seen a significant drop in the past year.

Q4 December 2016 2017 2018 2019 2020 2021 Cash and cash equivalents 372 913 1542 1573 2335 807 Total debt 3649 3954 3837 3794 5541 4891 Cash to total debt 10.19% 23.09% 40.19% 41.46% 42.14% 16.50%

As regards the upcoming earnings quarter, one would like to see a rebound in the cash to total debt ratio to ensure the company can meet its liabilities - or at least not see a further decline in this ratio.

Additionally, an inflationary environment means that Host Hotels & Resorts will need sufficient cash to fund the purchases of new properties before prices increase further. For instance, 2021 saw the company complete the sale of six properties for $748 million, while concurrently investing over $1.6 billion in seven hotels and two golf courses. Funding further expansion will ultimately require keeping cash reserves at an acceptable level relative to overall debt.

In terms of further potential growth, we can see that RevPAR is still nearly 50% lower than levels seen in 2019 on a yearly basis.

Host Hotels & Resorts: Q4 2021 Results

From this standpoint, the company still has significant room for growth and is set to benefit from an expected rise in real estate prices.

Conclusion

To conclude, I still take the view that Host Hotels & Resorts can continue to thrive in an inflationary environment. However, the company is not completely immune to the effects of inflation and investors are likely to start paying more attention to the company's cash position going forward.

