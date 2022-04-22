zakokor/iStock via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

Elon Musk's takeover bid has rattled many Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) shareholders. Although we are positive about the corporate struggle around the company, the deal is unlikely to be closed, as management has begun an active resistance, and the price offered by Musk is not attractive enough. Indeed, Twitter has been impressive with solid growth, but the company is struggling with efficiency, and according to management's forecasts, there will be no significant improvements by the end of 2022. According to our valuation, TWTR is trading at a slight premium to our estimate of fair value. We rate shares as a Hold.

The Musk vs. Twitter Saga Continues

Although Elon Musk's recent transformation from a visionary entrepreneur to an activist investor was unexpected, it is in line with the outrageous behavior of the richest man in the world. While Twitter's management is taking a "poison pill" to defend against a hostile takeover, Musk continues the offensive. On Saturday, the billionaire tweeted lyrics from Elvis Presley's hit "Love Me Tender". It looks like Musk hinted at a tender offer to Twitter shareholders bypassing the Board of Directors, with an offer to buy shares at a set price.

Musk also criticized Twitter's board of directors for their treatment of shareholders, citing the fact that board members have a very small combined stake in the company. Indeed, the board of directors owns only 0.2% of the shares, excluding Jack Dorsey. However, this argument is true for all large technology companies where the majority shareholders are the co-founders and early investors. For example, the PayPal board owns less than 0.1% of the company's shares.

Jack Dorsey poured fuel on the fire when he said that Twitter's board has "consistently been the dysfunction of the company."

Let's be honest, there have always been some questions to the company's management. While Facebook/Meta (FB) and Snap (SNAP) were constantly improving margins, Twitter only promised the moon in the future. Corporate infighting can benefit shareholders. However, we doubt that the deal will be closed on the current terms. Musk is offering $54.20 per share, implying a 2023 EV/S forward multiple of 6.29x, which is in line with the pre-pandemic five years average and below the five years average, including 2020. Thus, Musk's offer does not imply a premium for control over the company, and it's even below the historical multiple.

No Signals For Improvement

Peter Lynch said that you need to buy when there are signals to improve the fundamentals of the company. Although Twitter has steadily increased its revenue and daily active user base, the company has always had problems with profitability. We do not yet see signs of improvement.

Management forecasted that by the end of 2022, revenue will grow by an impressive low to mid 20% range, driven by mDAU growth accelerating and investments in advertising technologies. However, at the same time, management expects a mid-20 % increase in total costs and expenses (excluding one-time items), which means that operating margins should be in the range of -14.3% (with top-line growth by 20% and total costs and expenses by 25%) to -9.70% (with an increase in both indicators by 25% YoY).

Created by the author, based on the company's data

Despite the expected decline in capital expenditures to $900-950 million from $1,011 million in 2021, FCFF is also likely to be negative due to lower margins and an increase in net working capital.

In addition, due to solid stock-based compensations, the number of outstanding shares has grown by an average of 2.18% over the past five years. The management predicts that SBC expenses will amount to $900-$925 million by the end of 2022, which is 14-15% more than in 2021. Although the board has authorized a $4 billion repurchase program, it is not yet clear how many years it will last.

TWTR Stock Valuation

Our DCF model is based on several assumptions. Since 2018, Twitter has grown mDAUs to an average of 5.2 million users per quarter, excluding the second quarter of 2020. The company still has significant potential for user base growth as one of its top peers, Facebook has 1.9 billion DAUs, which is 8.8 times more than TWTR. So, we expect Twitter's mDAU momentum to continue. The future average revenue per user forecast is based on the average quarterly dynamics of the indicator over the past six years. Multiplying the expected number of users by ARPU, we get the forecast revenue for future periods.

Although the gross margin has been volatile, the average growth since 2013 has been 0.58 percentage points per year. We expect this trend to continue. A similar methodology is used in forecasting operating costs and hence operating margins.

Depreciation & Amortization expenses have grown by an average of 7.8% per year since 2016. We assume that this trend will continue. We expect Capital Expenditures as a percentage of revenue to be in line with the past five years' average over the next seven years, which is in line with management's forecast for 2022. The terminal growth rate is 5%. The assumptions are presented below:

Created by the author

Based on the assumptions, the expected dynamics of key financial indicators are presented below:

Created by the author

With the cost of equity equal to 10%, the Weighted Average Cost of Capital (WACC) is 9.5% as Twitter has low financial leverage.

Created by the author

With a Terminal EV/EBITDA of 17.3x, the model projects a fair market value of $33,812 million, or $40.5 per share. Thus, the downside potential is about 13%.

You can see the model here.

As stated earlier, on EV/Sales multiple, Twitter is trading at about a five-year average.

Data by YCharts

On forward multiples, the company also does not look cheap.

Created by the author

Conclusion

Although we are positive about the impact of the Twitter takeover attempt, this deal is unlikely to happen. On the dry end, TWTR is a company that has posted solid revenue growth but has always struggled with efficiency. It seems that by the end of 2022, the company will not only increase its loss from operations but also demonstrate a negative FCFF. According to our estimate, Twitter is trading at a slight premium to its fair market value. We are neutral on the company.