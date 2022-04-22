Erie Canal Fall Color nikonphotog/iStock via Getty Images

One of the greatest economic achievements of early America was the construction of the Erie Canal in New York State. It was the brainchild of many people including George Washington. It was a massive idea of effectively carving out the ground to provide a bed of water, only about 4-feet deep, to allow flatboats to travel from Buffalo, NY to Albany, NY. A great deal of creative engineering would need to be had to make it happen, like building locks to raise and lower the boats when need be or to figure out how to clear trees efficiently. The freedom to think and create was limitless in that time when it would be built, from 1817 - 1825, that it would be a resounding success.

One of the early thinkers of the Erie Canal was a guy named Jesse Hawley. Jesse Hawley was a merchant who would be in the business of shipping flour from Rochester to New York city, by road via horse and wagon. Roads in the early 1800's were effectively old Indian trails and were a disaster for the purpose of moving goods via horse and wagon. Hawley, just a regular guy trying to make a living, dreamed up the idea of how having a canal would solve that problem and cited Niagara Falls, fed by lake Erie, could be the source of water to fill the canal. This was around 1805 when he had this idea. Soon after, road tolls and inefficiency of moving goods got the better of him as he and his partner got deeper and deeper into debt. When he couldn't pay his debt, be became a wanted man. (In those days, inability to pay one's debt meant going to debtors prison.) He would turn himself in and serve 20 months in debtors prison in Canandaigua, on the Finger Lakes. During his jail time, he would write up his ideas for the canal in great detail and have those ideas published. This allowed for the public at large to see the advantages of a canal in Upstate NY. It took a great deal of effort to get the support to eventually build the canal starting in 1817. Hawley's ideas would prove very correct when all was said and done.

What used to take 32 days via horse and wagon to travel from Buffalo to Albany would now take just five or six days over the canal.

It was the economics, the reduction in transportation input costs, that lead to the boom in the economy of NY State that would ultimately make New York the Empire State. New York City would become the granary of the world as flour would be sent to Buffalo from the Midwest and put onto flatboats and be in NYC within as little as eight days. (five days to Albany, three more days to NYC via the Hudson River.)

It would cost $100 to move one ton of goods 300 miles before the Canal was built. It would require four or even five horses to feed, shoe and gear over that same 32 days.

With the canal, you needed one boat with one man, a boy and a horse to move a cargo of 25 tons twenty miles a day at about $2.50 a day with another $2.50 per day of tolls. Some boats would carry as much as 50 tons making the economics even better.

The whole trip from Buffalo to NYC would be about $10 a ton Vs around $100 via horse and wagon.

Peter Bernstein, in his remarkable book, "The Wedding of the Waters - The Erie Canal and the Making of A Great Nation," put it like this:

That by reducing the cost of transport from $10 a ton to $1 a ton, it would be profitable to move a far greater variety and quantity of goods to market. This is the very essence of what economic growth and development are all about.

The Erie Canal makes for a great example of how a capital improvement can be a massive deflationary force. Every business and every farmer would see a substantial reduction to their cost sheet to move their goods to market.

The key principle here is that the reduction of input costs, in this case, shipping costs, freed up capital, time and energy created the opportunity to grow the economy, to produce and consume more goods and services.

One such example was from a small town outside of the canal called Niskayuna in which some Quakers settled. The local Indians grew a strain of corn that had strong stalks but no pods, which made it perfect material for making brooms. With the ability to put these brooms on the canal and send them to NYC for sale and export, a large scale business was formed that could now supply the world with good strong brooms.

A household with a good broom to keep the floors clean would be much better to live in versus a household without a broom. Hence improved living standards for many people thanks to the canal at that time.

A very key factor is that everything is relative. To grow an already very efficient and productive economy, you still need to reduce the already low input costs to get growth. This is the dilemma of the state of the US economy today and the point of this article to shed light on.

Eventually, you run out of the ability to do that and thus, you get an economy that incurs higher input costs from just a year ago and the inverse of a growing economy happens. Stagflation is a term that can be used to describe such a state.

Productivity

A true definition of an economist should be one that economizes, which is detailing the cost sheet and figuring the best economic way to produce a product or service.

A college student is an economist the moment they contemplate how they are going to get to class. Walk, bus or Uber? Each method has its own cost sheet. The three components of the cost sheet are Time, Capital (money) and Energy.

There are many variables that can impact the cost sheet of each method. Then there is the utility of the means of getting to class. If time is urgent, then cost matters less versus speed. If time is not urgent, cost matters more than speed.

Most everybody has a certain amount of money to live within and it should be in everybody's self interest to get the most out of the total amount of money we have to work with.

Food And Energy

Food and energy are two very prominent feature of all of our input costs in our daily lives. The less a percent of our incomes that go toward the necessities of food and energy, the greater amount of goods and services we can afford in our budgets.

The chart below shows the percent of total personal consumption expenditures that go toward food and energy goods and services.

Food and Energy Expenditures As Percent of Total Expenditures (St. Louis Fed FRED)

These expenditures hit rock bottom in Feb of 2020, just before Covid lockdowns and other measures began to take hold in the global economy, at 10.8% of expenditures. They have been on an uptrend since and will likely continue to be on an uptrend as geopolitical events coupled with supply/demand issues. As of February of this year, they make up 11.96% of total expenditures. I expect this percent to continue moving higher for at least the next few years.

Rising prices will both impact the overall cost of energy and food, but also cause for demand to be tempered down as people play that role of economist and economize their daily expenditures.

Gasoline Demand

US Gasoline Demand (EIA)

In the most recent weeks, we can see that gasoline demand is actually down compared to a year ago. This is a new development as all the previous months we saw strong gains year over year. The cause of this drop in demand can only be a result of consumer choice to save money by driving less. Many simply can't afford the gas.

Producer Price Index: All Commodities

A measure I like to follow is to see, based on the average hourly earnings of production and non-supervisory workers, how many hours of work does it take to purchase the producer price index of all commodities. This sort of gives a measure of the purchasing power of American workers.

Hourly Earnings Producer Price Index (St. Louis Fed FRED)

The less hours work required, the better. Similar to the food and energy expenditures bottoming in February of 2020, this measure bottomed in April of 2020. It took 7.38 hours in April of 2020 to buy the index and now, as of March of 2022, it takes 9.57 hours and the trend is up.

A friend of mine back on Long Island recently wrote to me and said "Everything is so expensive now I don't think I'll be doing any projects this year. Probably the first time since I got my house I won't be doing any projects." He's had his house for seven years.

His sentiments are resonating across millions of households in America I'm sure. Just look at this chart below of the producer price index of construction materials.

Producer Price Index: Construction Materials (St. Louis Fed FRED)

Conclusion

I can't think of any "Erie Canal" type of project happening in the US today that gives hope for future gains in productivity. Rebuilding the infrastructure that is or has depreciated and simply keeping up with replacement is a job in and of itself to help at least maintain current levels of productivity.

Everything is relative and so the price increases we're seeing today are having a far greater impact to household budgets from one year ago and we can already see the hit it's had on gasoline demand. There will be more cutbacks elsewhere going forward.

Changes in behavior are certainly going to come about. More people will walk rather than taking an Uber for example. More people will visit the library versus going to the book store. More people will labor on their own account instead of paying someone else to do things for them from cooking, cleaning or childcare to building decks, growing a garden or cutting one's own grass.

Consider your own time value and economize your own goods and services needs. Consider your investment holding businesses and determine whether or not they could be something that folks that are sharpening their pencils may feel they can cut out of their budgets and avoid those companies.