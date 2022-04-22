Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Investment Thesis

Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) is slated to report its FQ1 earnings on April 27. However, investors have been primed for another underwhelming performance as FB stock broke below its March bottom. Furthermore, uninspiring commentary by several analysts recently also exacerbated the collapse in Meta stock. Also, despite Snap's (SNAP) decent performance in its FQ1 report, the market is still not convinced.

However, we believe such pessimism has set the stock up very well into its earnings report next week. While the weak momentum in the stock is risky for short-term traders, we like the set-up from a long-term perspective. Meta's fundamentals remain robust, and it's still expected to be the #2 digital ads player behind Google (GOOGL). The stock also looks set to test a potential bear trap, as the market makers took the opportunity to flush out the weak holders.

We discuss why FB stock remains a Buy as we head into its earnings card.

It Would Probably Hit Meta By More Than $10B

Meta emphasized that it could take a $10B hit due to the impact on its targeting and attribution caused by Apple's (AAPL) App Tracking Transparency framework. However, recent estimates reported by Business Insider pointed to a potentially more significant impact. Meta's revenue is expected to be impacted by $12.8B, representing about 9.7% of its FY22E revenue. We concur it's a marked increase from Meta's initial projection. And recent negative commentary from the Street also corroborated the pessimism.

Furthermore, recent checks suggest that Meta is still facing significant challenges with its advertisers in monetizing Reels. Some advertisers weren't convinced that Reels could offer competitive direct response ROAS. Adweek reported (edited):

Advertisers aren’t making the same kind of investment. The majority are not devoting a significant portion of time and money to Reels, partly since it has failed to drive performance objectives, especially lower-funnel goals like sales and conversions. Less than 5% of media budgets were going toward Reels. Also, click and swipe-up metrics for Reels were below every other Meta ad format, including in-stream and in-feed ads and Stories. - Adweek

Nevertheless, some advertisers were pretty pleased with the engagement opportunities in Reels. They found that Reels "can drive significant levels of audience interaction, sometimes more than with other Instagram formats." Therefore, it's still quite an effective top-funnel brand awareness tool that advertisers can utilize. Nevertheless, monetizing Reels will continue to be a work-in-progress. Even Snap is still figuring out how to effectively monetize Spotlight, given its very short time window. However, Snap CEO Evan Spiegel highlighted that it saw the engagement opportunities that Spotlight afforded. He articulated (edited):

We've actually seen a really exciting sort of phenomenon take off on Snapchat where creators are using Spotlight and posting videos to Spotlight to try to get more distribution and attract more subscribers to their story. So I think this is going to be another great way that we can really serve creators and continue to deepen the content experience on Snapchat. (Snap's FQ1'22 earnings call)

So, FB investors shouldn't expect much from Zuckerberg & Team in the meantime, as FB continues to build its Reels product. Coupled with the macro headwinds on the digital ads market, worsened by the softer outlook in Europe, we can understand why some investors left.

But, Meta Could Bottom in 2022

Meta consensus estimates % (S&P Capital IQ)

Consensus estimates were revised downwards recently to reflect the Reels and macro headwinds. However, Meta's profitability is expected to remain robust, even though it has been significantly impacted. As seen above, Meta is still estimated to post an FCF margin of 20.6% in FY22E, down from FY21's 33.2%.

Given Meta's high gross margins, the revenue impact flows right through to its bottom line. However, Meta is also expected to emerge from its bottom in FY23E with markedly higher revenue growth and profitability. Given Meta's business model, operating leverage/deleverage cuts both ways.

Therefore, the company needs to refocus on recovering its monetization engine to meet the Street's optimism. Currently, all signs are pointing to Meta potentially reporting another bombshell. As a result, we think that has caused investors to bail out of fear after watching the Netflix' (NFLX) horror show repeating itself.

Is FB Stock A Buy, Sell, Or Hold?

FB stock NTM normalized P/E and NTM FCF yield % (TIKR)

It's easy to see why the market has gotten so pessimistic over FB stock. Meta's FCF profitability is very different from Netflix'. On the other hand, FB is still a highly profitable FCF digital ad leader. Moreover, the industry is still expected to grow relatively fast. ARK Invest estimates that the global digital ad market will reach $1T by 2029, representing an 11% CAGR.

Furthermore, FB stock last traded well below its 5Y mean on its P/E and FCF yield. But, Meta's adjusted EPS could fall 11.3% YoY in FY22E (against the US market's 11.2% expected median growth). Therefore, the battering in FB stock is well justified. However, we think it has presented long-term investors another look if they missed the recent March bottom.

As such, we reiterate our Buy rating on FB stock as we head into its Q1 card.