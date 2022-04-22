The WisdomTree Q2 2022 Economic And Market Outlook In 10 Charts Or Less

Apr. 22, 2022 3:32 PM ETACTV, AFMC, AFSM, AMER, ARKK, AVUV, BAPR, BAUG, BBMC, BBSC, BFOR, BFTR, BJUL, BJUN, BKMC, BKSE, BMAR, BMAY, BOCT, BOSS, BOUT, BUFF, BUL, CALF, CATH, CBSE, CSA, CSB, CSD, CSF, CSML, CSTNL, CWS, CZA, DDIV, DEEP, DES, DEUS, DFAS, DFAT, DGRS, DIA, DIV, DJD, DON, DSPC, DVLU, DWAS, DWMC, EES, EFIV, EPS, EQAL, ESML, ETHO, EWMC, EWSC, EZM, FAB, FAD, FDM, FFTY, FLQM, FLQS, FNDA, FNK, FNX, FNY, FOVL, FRTY, FSMD, FTA, FYC, FYT, FYX, GBGR, GLRY, GSSC, HAIL, HIBL, HIBS, HLGE, HOMZ, HSMV, IJH, IJJ, IJK, IJR, IJS, IJT, IMCB, IMCG, IMCV, IPO, ISCB, ISCG, ISCV, ISMD, IUSS, IVDG, IVE, IVOG, IVOO, IVOV, IVV, IVW, IWC, IWM, IWN, IWO, IWP, IWR, IWS, IYY, JDIV, JHMM, JHSC, JPME, JPSE, JSMD, JSML, KAPR, KJAN, KJUL, KNG, KOMP, KSCD, LSAT, MDY, MDYG, MDYV, MGMT, MID, MIDE, MIDF, NAPR, NIFE, NJAN, NOBL, NUMG, NUMV, NUSC, NVQ, OMFS, ONEO, ONEQ, ONEV, ONEY, OSCV, OUSM, OVS, PAMC, PAPR, PAUG, PBP, PBSM, PEXL, PEY, PJAN, PJUN, PLTL, PQLC, PQSG, PQSV, PRFZ, PSC, PTMC, PUTW, PWC, PY, QDIV, QMOM, QQC, QQD, QQEW, QQQ, QQQA, QQQE, QQQJ, QQQM, QQQN, QQXT, QTEC, QVAL, QVML, QVMM, QVMS, QYLD, QYLG, REGL, RFG, RFV, RNMC, RNSC, ROSC, RPG, RPV, RSP, RVRS, RWJ
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.41K Followers

Summary

  • When reviewing the current state of the global economy and investment markets, we recommend focusing on market signals and weeding out market noise.
  • While decelerating from the pace of 2021, U.S. economic growth is expected to remain positive in 2022, pending further unexpected inflation and geopolitical news.
  • When focusing on what we believe are the primary market signals, the “condition our condition is in” is somewhat of a mixed bag, with some large outstanding uncertainties.

An Asian businesswoman plan growth and increase of positive indicators in her business

simon2579/E+ via Getty Images

By Scott Welch

"I just dropped in to see what condition my condition was in"

(By Kenny Rogers & The First Edition, 1967)

When reviewing the current state of the global economy and investment markets, we recommend focusing on market signals and weeding out market noise. We believe the five primary economic and market signals that provide perspective on where we go from here are GDPgrowth, earnings, interest rates, inflation and Central Bank policy.

GDP Growth

While decelerating from the pace of 2021, U.S. economic growth is expected to remain positive in 2022, pending further unexpected inflation and geopolitical news. The atrocities in Ukraine are unfathomable, and the continuation of the war plus further Western sanctions may result in significant inflationary and supply shortages as we move through the year. Consensus estimates for GDP growth in 2022 are roughly 3%-3.5%.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

The Atlanta Fed "GDPNow" estimate pegs Q1 2022 GDP growth at a sluggish +0.9%, as COVID-19, rising inflation, ongoing supply chain issues and serious geopolitical tensions all weighed on economic activity. We maintain our outlook, however, that we may witness another "economic reopening" cycle as we move through the year.

The two biggest risks to that outlook are (1) an overly aggressive Fed that puts the brakes on economic growth in the name of taming inflation and (2) continued escalation of the war in Ukraine, resulting in still further sanctions that disrupt economic activity in Europe and create potential significant agricultural shortages worldwide.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Those same supply chain and geopolitical concerns have also muted expected global GDP growth, though it is expected to remain positive. The consensus estimates are for 3%-4% growth for all of 2022.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Translation: A potentially volatile but mildly positive environment for "risk-on" assets. We are slightly out of consensus in that we do not believe we will head into recession in 2022, and perhaps not even until well into 2023. There simply is too much fiscal stimulus still in the system.

There are two primary "known unknowns" to this economic outlook, specifically:

  • Spiraling inflation and the Fed's corresponding response. The Fed has turned increasingly hawkish as it now fully realizes it is "behind the curve" in fighting inflation and has initiated what many believe will be an increasingly aggressive rate hike cycle.
  • The war in Ukraine, which seems to be escalating, resulting in further economic sanctions on Russia. The atrocities committed by the Russian army will not go unanswered, and potentially draconian sanctions may be imposed. We may have reached the point where the Western allies will accept increased shared economic pain in order to impose deeper sanctions on Russia.

This could have a significant impact on inflation, global commodities and economic growth. A bad-case scenario may also involve global food shortages later this summer, as Russia, Ukraine and Belarus provide a significant percentage of global wheat, barley and fertilizer.

Earnings

The U.S. Q1 2022 earnings season will soon begin, and the outlook is for lower but still positive revenue and earnings growth. S&P 500 Index earnings are expected to grow 3.5% over Q1 2021 earnings, on a 10% increase in revenues.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Non-U.S. earnings are also expected to be solid in 2022. Valuations outside the U.S. continue to look relatively attractive compared to the U.S., especially in Japan.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Translation: A continued positive environment for global risk assets. We believe there will continue to be a valuation "tug of war" between positive earnings and rising interest rates. So far, rising rates are winning, as the market tumbled in Q1.

We saw a full-blown "factor rotation" away from growth and toward value and dividend stocks in Q1. We believe that trend will continue, and our portfolios are positioned accordingly. We also believe "quality" (i.e., companies with strong balance sheets, earnings and cash flows) may become increasingly important as we sail into the potentially volatile seas of 2022.

Interest Rates and Spreads

While rates have risen across the yield curve (a trend we expect to continue), the real action has been in the short end of the curve (orange line), as the market reacts to higher inflation and a more aggressively hawkish Fed. The market grew increasingly concerned about a yield curve "inversion" as a signal of future recession, but we don't believe that is the case this time-at least not yet.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Credit spreads widened in Q1 but generally remain tight and in line with historical levels (suggesting investor comfort with potential default rates). Quality security selection, however, remains critical. There is not a lot to love about the total return potential for bonds in 2022, but we believe there is relative value in floating rate Treasuries (as both an interest rate and duration hedge) and interest rate-hedged corporate and high-yield bonds.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Translation: In Q1, we moved to further shorten our duration, and we maintained our position of being over-weight in credit relative to the Bloomberg Aggregate Bond Index, with a focus on quality security selection, especially in high yield. Corporate balance sheets are solid, so coupons should be relatively safe. We see potential pockets of opportunity in interest rate-hedged bonds, floating rate Treasuries and alternative credit, but now is not the time to take excessive risk in your fixed income portfolio.

Inflation

Inflation is the economic issue of the year-the Fed has turned more "hawkish" but remains behind the curve. All eyes will be on Fed behavior and actions as we move through 2022.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Global commodities are rising on expectations for global shortages in the face of what may be an "economic reopening" regime at some point in 2022. After a generally poor 2021, even precious metals have rallied recently as inflation fears grow and as a "store of value" trade amid the war in Ukraine. The longer that war continues, the greater the risk of serious commodity shortages going forward, as Russia and Ukraine are significant producers of wheat, barley and both precious and industrial metals.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Translation: Inflation is the story of 2022. The Fed has turned hawkish and initiated what most people believe will be an aggressive "rate hike cycle"-perhaps even at the expense of economic growth. Historically, stocks have provided a reasonable hedge to moderate inflation because they represent real assets, and we also maintain our position in broad-basket commodities within several of our Model Portfolios.

We note that rising inflation is not just a U.S. phenomenon-it is global. We may have entered a new inflation environment in which we witness "The Great Rate Normalization Regime".

Central Bank Policy

After perhaps waiting too long, the Fed has begun to increase rates, and expectations are that it will become increasingly aggressive as we move through the year. The Fed Funds Futures market is now pricing in a Fed Funds Rate of roughly 2.50% by year-end. That implies expectations for the possibility of more than one 50 basis point (0.50%) hike over the course of the six remaining FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meetings this year.

Q2 2022 Economic and Market Outlook

Translation: All eyes are on the Fed. Economic growth and corporate earnings are expected to be generally positive for risk assets, but the "counterbalance" is the direction and level of interest rates and the actions of the Fed as we move through the year.

Summary

When focusing on what we believe are the primary market signals, the "condition our condition is in" is somewhat of a mixed bag, with some large outstanding uncertainties. Economic growth and earnings are expected to be positive, COVID-19 and its variants should move to the rearview mirror, and the "mid-term elections season" in Washington, D.C., often means gridlock in Congress, which is usually positive for equity markets. But inflation and the Russia/Ukraine conflict are significant uncertainties and could dramatically affect global economic and market conditions.

We believe that "fundamentals" will matter again and that we may enjoy another "economic reopening" market regime sometime in 2022, which may favor value, small-cap, quality and dividend-focused stocks. We've already witnessed a significant "factor rotation" toward value and dividend stocks, both of which at least partially mitigated the broad market downturn in Q1. We think that trend will continue.

But inflation, interest rates, Fed behavior and the war in Ukraine all weigh on market sentiment. So, while we are modestly optimistic in our outlook for 2022, we believe we are in for increased volatility. We continue to recommend focusing on a longer-term time horizon and the construction of "all-weather" portfolios, diversified at both the asset class and risk factor levels.

Scott Welch, CIMA

Scott Welch, CIMA, Chief Investment Officer - Model Portfolios

Scott Welch is the CIO of Model Portfolios at WisdomTree Asset Management, a provider of factor-based ETFs and differentiated model portfolio solutions. In this capacity he oversees the creation and ongoing management of the WisdomTree model portfolio solution set. He is also a member of the WisdomTree Asset Allocation and Investment Committees. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Scott was the Chief Investment Officer of Dynasty Financial Partners, a provider of outsourced investment research, portfolio management, technology, and practice management solutions to RIAs and advisory teams making the move to independence. He remains an outside member of the Dynasty Investment Committee. He sits on the Board of Directors of IWI, the Advisory Board of the ABA Wealth Management & Trust Conference, and the Editorial Advisory Boards of the Journal of Wealth Management and the IWI Investments & Wealth Monitor. Scott earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from the University of California at Irvine and an MBA with a concentration in Finance from the University of Massachusetts at Amherst.

Original Post

Editor's Note: The summary bullets for this article were chosen by Seeking Alpha editors.

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
4.41K Followers
WisdomTree launched its first ETFs in June of 2006, and is currently the industry's fifth largest ETF provider. The WisdomTree Seeking Alpha profile will feature content by some of our leading analysts including: Luciano Siracusano: Luciano Siracusano is WisdomTree's Chief Investment Strategist and Head of Sales. He is the co-creator with CEO Jonathan Steinberg of WisdomTree's patented Indexing methodology and has led the firm's sales force since 2008. Luciano is a regular guest on CNBC and FOX Business, and speaks frequently on ETFs, indexing and global financial markets. A former equity analyst at ValueLine, Luciano began his career as a speechwriter for former New York Governor Mario Cuomo and HUD Secretary Henry Cisneros. He graduated from Columbia University with a B.A. in Political Science in 1987. Jeremy Schwartz: As WisdomTree’s Director of Research, Jeremy Schwartz offers timely ideas and timeless wisdom on a bi-monthly basis. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Jeremy was Professor Jeremy Siegel's head research assistant and helped with the research and writing of Stocks for the Long Run and The Future for Investors. He is also the co-author of the Financial Analysts Journal paper “What Happened to the Original Stocks in the S&P 500?” and the Wall Street Journal article “The Great American Bond Bubble.” Christopher Gannatti: Christopher Gannatti began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in December 2010, working directly with Jeremy Schwartz, CFA®, Director of Research. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Christopher came to WisdomTree from Lord Abbett, where he worked for four and a half years as a Regional Consultant. Rick Harper: Rick Harper serves as the Head of Fixed Income and Currency for WisdomTree Asset Management, where he oversees fixed income and currency products developed through our collaborations with the BNY Mellon Corporation and Western Asset Management. Rick has over 19 years investment experience in strategy and portfolio management positions at prominent investment firms. Prior to joining WisdomTree in 2007, Rick held senior level strategist roles with RBC Dain Rauscher, Bank One Capital Markets, ETF Advisors, and Nuveen Investments. Bradley Krom: Bradley Krom joined WisdomTree as a member of the Fixed Income and Currency team in December 2010. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on currency and fixed income markets, as well as analyzing existing and new fund strategies. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Bradley served as a senior trader on a proprietary trading desk at TransMarket Group. Tripp Zimmerman, Research Analyst Tripp Zimmerman began at WisdomTree as a Research Analyst in February 2013. He is involved in creating and communicating WisdomTree’s thoughts on the markets, as well as analyzing existing strategies and developing new approaches. Prior to joining WisdomTree, Tripp worked for TD Ameritrade as a fixed income specialist. Tripp also worked for Wells Fargo Advisors, TIAA-CREF and Evergreen Investments in various investment related roles. Tripp graduated from The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill with a dual degree in Economics and Philosophy. Tripp is a holder of the Chartered Financial Analyst designation. Jonathan Steinberg, CEO Prior to establishing WisdomTree, Jonathan founded, and served as Chairman and CEO of Individual Investor Group, Inc. From 1998 to 2004, he held the role of Editor-in-Chief of Individual Investor and Ticker magazines. Before his entrepreneurial accomplishments, Jonathan was an Analyst in the Mergers & Acquisitions division at Bear Stearns & Co. He attended The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania and is the author of Midas Investing, published by Random House in 1996. Zach Hascoe, Capital Markets Zach Hascoe began at WisdomTree in August 2010, and works directly with David Abner, Head of Capital Markets. The Capital Markets group is involved in all aspects of the WisdomTree ETFs including product development, helping to seed and bring new products to market, as well as trading strategies and best execution strategies for the client base. Zach works closely with the trading and liquidity community and does analytics on ETF baskets and the capital markets. He is a frequent contributor to the WisdomTree blog on topics related to the capital markets, liquidity, structure and best execution. In addition, he manages the hedge fund relationships for the firm. Zach received a B.A. from Bucknell University and was Captain of the Bucknell Tennis Team.
Follow
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.