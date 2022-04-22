CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (CSTR) CEO Tim Schools on Q1 2022 Results - Earnings Call Transcript

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) Q1 2022 Earnings Conference Call April 22, 2022 10:00 AM ET

Tim Schools - President & CEO

Mike Fowler - CFO

Chris Tietz - Chief Credit Policy Officer

Hart Weatherford - EVP, Mortgage

Stephen Scouten - Piper Sandler

Kevin Fitzsimmons - D.A. Davidson

Brett Rabatin - Hovde Group

Feddie Strickland - Janney Montgomery Scott

Catherine Mealor - Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Tim Schools

Good morning, and thank you for participating on our call. We appreciate your interest in CapStar. Our first quarter results reflect the focus, strategic plan, and disciplined execution we put in place three years ago. At that time, we established four strategic objectives, enhance profitability and earnings consistency, accelerate organic growth, maintain sound risk management, and execute disciplined capital allocation. This quarter, our loan growth, excluding PPP, exceeded $100 million for the second consecutive quarter, leading to 31% annualized growth. Our past dues were a record low 17 basis points, and we increased our dividend 67% as part of our balanced capital allocation strategy.

As this is a transition quarter, with the industry coming off two historical outlying years. Specifically, mortgage volumes and PPP income, will not recur at those levels. And in many occasions, provisions increased significantly, and then have been decreasing. As we return to more normalcy, I'm excited at what I see. Our markets are healthy. We have improved organic growth engine, with additional teams inquiring about joining. Over 20 banks have sold in our State, with our State's largest bank, First Horizon, having sold this quarter. And we have significant excess liquidity and capital. Three items I'd like to point out in reviewing our first quarter results are, a BOLI death benefit, expenses related to severance/retirement, and deferred loan costs from prior periods. They net out, but particularly, the deferred loan costs true-up is important to understand as it impacted the reported NIM for the quarter. Excluding this, PPP, and adjusting for excess liquidity, we estimate our NIM to be 3.32%, down eight basis points. Mike will expand in his comments, but some of that is related to some one-year specials we've offered in Chattanooga as they attract new customers. So, we will not expect that to be ongoing.

There are always near-term challenges when you're running a business, and they change over time. We've migrated from the potential pandemic-led credit risk, to supply chain inflation, and interest rate risk. For our core bank, we feel these risks are manageable. We remain optimistic growth will continue, and we recently updated our deposit beta assumptions and asset sensitivity results, which show we are favorably positioned in both a traditional rate shock situation, as well as a flattening of the curve, which might be a more likely scenario. As it relates to our Tri-Net and mortgage fee businesses, they are each coming off of record years, and face some near-term headwinds as a result of rising rates. Tri-Net volumes remain strong. However, spreads are lower at the moment as we work through our inventory of loans held for sale in the recently increasing rate environment. Generally, we expect this business to return to a level slightly above the pre-pandemic 2019 level. We had a great first quarter as we worked through volume from last year, but again, with the recent rise in rates, spreads will be challenged for a quarter or two. I am hopeful Tri-Net can produce $750,000 to $1 million of fees a quarter over the long run.

We have an outstanding mortgage division. I do not think it would be a long short to say the absolute best in Nashville. It is built on purchase money, transactions, where in a non-refinanced market, 80% has historically been purchase money. It also is coming off of a record year, and we feel can return to slightly above the pre-pandemic 2019 level. However, the industry faces several near-term challenges in that refinance volume is declining with the increase in rates. Spreads have tightened as competitors fight for less volume, and there’s a shortage of inventory. We feel this is temporary, and that CapStar is in a position of strength. Historically, this situation causes smaller refinance-oriented competitors, who are often the ones offering lower spreads, to exit the market. And we have a long list of customers that are just a limited supply of houses for sale at the moment. I'm hopeful mortgage can produce $2 million to $2.5 million of fees a quarter over the long run, but this business can have more variability than most, with changes in rates and in different seasons of the year. Chris will expand on each of these in his comments.

We are equally excited about our SBA division. It has had two light quarters, but we feel has tremendous potential as demonstrated by a few quarters close to $1 million. It is not as impacted by rates. It is more that we are working on our business development capabilities, as we have in the core bank. We feel this can eventually be a $1 million a quarter revenue business, which in the near-term could help as Tri-Net and mortgage normalize. As I turn it over to Mike, I want to take a minute to thank Denis Duncan, who served as CFO over the past year as Mike faced a family emergency soon after taking on the CFO role at CapStar. We are grateful to Denis for stepping out of retirement. He did a great job in advancing many of our initiatives. And sadly, Mike's situation did not work out as we hoped, but we are thankful he had time to spend with his wife, and are excited to have him back. Thank you, Chris. Oh, no, sorry, to you, Mike.

Mike Fowler

All right. Thank you, Tim, and good morning, everyone. So, on Slide 7 of the deck, net interest income was $21 million for the quarter. That was down $1.9 million from the fourth quarter, and that decline was driven by a number of factors. We had a 700,000 favorable impact of the strong loan growth that Tim described, that was more than offset by a $1.2 million decline in PPP interest and fees, the $500,000 deferred cost, loan origination expenses related to prior periods, $400,000 impact of two fewer days in the quarter, and a $200,000 decline in interest related to loans held for sale. The margin of 2.97 for the quarter, as Tim noted, is down 17 basis points versus Q4. Excluding the deferred cost adjustment, PPP, and excess liquidity, the adjusted NIM was 3.32%, which was down eight basis points versus Q4.

There are a number of factors that contributed to that. None of them very large. We had about a two-basis point drop in non-PPP loan fees. We had about a one basis point decline and the impact of purchase accounting, and we have about a little less than three basis point impact from the near-term specials that Tim mentioned us offering in Chattanooga to attract new customers to that new market. The improvement in the loan to deposit ratio, driven by strong loan growth, we expect net interest income and NIM to improve going forward due to a number of factors. The strong loan pipeline and production obviously provide tremendous opportunity to continue remixing our balance sheet and redeploying excess liquidity into loans. Number two, loan pricing tailwind, as competitors respond to the dramatic recent market rate increases we've seen, especially since year-end. We remain asset-sensitive and expect to benefit throughout the aggressive series of Fed rate hikes that has now started, and expect it to continue over the next one to two years.

On Page 8, want to talk a minute about our interest rate risk sensitivity, which Tim touched on. So, as Tim noted, we recently refreshed our deposit repricing beta assumptions, and the net result is a little bit lower beta assumptions. We remain asset-sensitive. And as you see in the charts, we - our model shows that we will have a 4.1%-year one net interest increase for an immediate 100 basis point parallel yield curve increase. Obviously, the Fed is broadly expected to aggressively raise short-term rates, though, following the significant yield curve steepening in recent months, as Tim noted, we believe, and I think the market believes, a yield curve flattening scenario is very likely. So, in a scenario where Fed funds rises 200 basis points gradually over the next year, and five-year rates move up by a more modest 45 basis points, we estimate that net interest income over that year will rise by about 1.7%.

On Page 9, average deposits of $2.7 billion, remain near record levels, and we continue to be focused at CapStar on building core responsibly-priced deposit relationships. We want relationships certainly to cover both sides of the balance sheet, loans and deposits, as well as fee income, et cetera. Deposit costs have held flat for the quarter at 19 basis points. We will be very focused on disciplined deposit pricing as the Fed raises short-term rates. We will be focused on optimizing profitability, while remaining competitive to ensure that we can be effective in retaining and attracting core profitable relationships. We are committed to a deposit-first culture, which will ensure strong core funding, and stronger profitability, and more balanced profitability as we move forward.

On Slide 10, total held for investment loan growth, excluding PPP, of 31.1% on average, or 21.3% based on end of period balances. And you can see, we have only $6 million of remaining PPP loans. The remaining fees related to those are about 170,000. So, the headwind, if you will, related to PPP loan forgiveness, is essentially done. Our Q1 production of $186 million in held for investment loans, annualized, that equates to $755 million. And you can see from the last few years numbers, that demonstrates continued momentum in growing our loan origination in the last few years. The loan pipeline - the commercial loan pipeline exceeds 500 million, with strong contributions across our markets. Our loan yield in Q1 declined significantly 50 basis points. 24 basis points of that is due to lower PPP fee recognition. 11 basis points is due to the deferred cost adjustment for prior periods. The remaining 15 basis points is due to a number of factors, loan coupon, other loan fees, purchase accounting accretion, all items I noted in the - explaining the difference on adjusted NIM. We had disciplined pricing in Q1. We had match-funded spreads of about 211 basis points, though, as Tim noted, in Chattanooga, and very selectively elsewhere where appropriate, we have had some originations at lower than targeted spreads, given lag competitor responses to market rate increases, where we are seeing recent movement, which we're obviously very pleased to see.

On Slide 11, solid non-interest income for the quarter. Thanks to our unique fee businesses, our non-interest income has exceeded 30% of revenue over the past eight quarters. As Tim touched on, with large market rate increases, and very sudden interest rate increases, mortgage income is normalizing, coming off record highs in prior quarters. And Tri-Net had a very solid quarter, though down from the record $4 million quarter in Q4. As Tim noted, we also had one-time BOLI income of $858, 8,000.

On Slide 12, related to expenses, our total expenses were $17.7 million for the quarter. We continued to focus on maintaining strong expense discipline, with the adoption of a productivity mindset across the organization. Excluding $385,000 of severance retirement expense in the quarter, non-interest expenses declined $1.3 million from the fourth quarter, a number of factors driving that, but primarily lower incentive accruals coming off of record revenue period, and reduced recruiting expenses.

On Page 13, actually, I will turn it over to Chris to talk about our risk management and credit.

Chris Tietz

Great. Thank you, Mike. Turning to Page 14, once again on asset quality, we were pleased to report that trends of improvement have exceeded our expectations from the cautious view we took in the early months of the pandemic. First, as it related to integrating merged banks processes and systems, we have achieved consistent improvement in past dues that remain well within our guidelines. We've done a pro forma look, combining the legacy CapStar results, with the results of the banks we acquired in recent years, and are excited to note that 17 basis points in delinquency represents a record low, even including those new markets that partnered. With while we are pleased with the 17 basis points reported, we aspire towards continued improvement to even lower levels over time. Second, criticizing classified loans are now below the level we reported at December 2019 before the pandemic. We point to a number of outcomes that encourage us. First, despite substantial provisions for uncertainties early in the pandemic, as highlighted in the lower left chart, we did not see meaningful losses occur, and now believe that the residual impacts of the pandemic, especially in the hospitality and tourism sectors important to our local markets, have passed. Also, with an immaterial exception, all borrowers with pandemic payment referrals have resumed normal payments, and the criticized and classified loan levels noted on this page, reflect our assessment of our borrowers in real time, based on current operating results and future expectations.

Turning to Page 15, because of the positive asset quality trends Al already mentioned, in addition to other factors that we track in our overall asset quality oversight, we feel that a small net release of reserves is warranted this quarter. We previously noted that we experienced substantial loan growth in the quarter. Within our model, this growth has been appropriately provided for, with an allocation that exceeds the overall levels noted here at 102 basis points and 116 basis points, respectively. While making appropriate allocations for growth, qualitative considerations are objectively accounted for based on the improvements in delinquencies, criticizing classified loan levels, and changes in portfolio concentrations, among other factors. It is also important to note that while we are reporting improved asset quality results as compared to pre-pandemic levels, our allowance remains at a level higher than pre-pandemic levels to account for remaining uncertainties that exist relative to newly emerging issues in the economy and the world's geopolitical situation.

With that, I'll turn it back over to Tim to discuss profitability and capital management.

Tim Schools

Okay, thanks. I'm going to touch a little bit on Slide 17, and I don't have any prepared comments for this. So, I'm just going to ad lib a little bit. But on Page 17, this sort of speaks to what we've been all about the last three years. We recognize we have excess capital. We have improved profitability, so that's a good problem, but causes our capital to grow even more. This illustrates our capital ratios versus a peer median. And I would argue that peers are probably overcapitalized at this point. So, reasonable targets might be for leverage and tangible comment, maybe 8.5, say, and maybe on common equity tier one capital, perhaps 10.5. And on total risk base over time, 12.5. So, we're not going to get there over overnight, but long-term, as we work to lever this bank, those may be more reasonable targets to work towards.

So, how are we going to do it? As you've heard, and I hope everyone feels that we are a management team that delivers on what we say, and we've talked a lot about at the beginning of lessening the reliance on participations, and increasing the organic growth rate. So, I'm excited on number one about the results of Knoxville, Chattanooga. And we don't talk as much about going into Rutherford, Williamson, and Nashville. But CapStar had really been a Davidson County bank. Those three markets today have $500 million. And 24 months ago, it was zero. And so, if you think about the power of that, as well as probably $200 million of shared national credits that we let run off, that's huge operating leverage in that arena. So, we're excited about that.

Number two, we announced yesterday an increase in our dividend. I've met with most of our large shareholders, and the capital priorities, and it’s hard meeting with investors because everybody may have something a little different, but generally their capital priorities match ours. And they're open to buybacks, but I'd say two of the industry's most prominent investors have said, Tim, don't buy back shares. You have too much opportunity in your markets and hiring teams like Chattanooga. And number two, if you do it, only do it at the right price. So, however, they were interested in a higher dividend yield, because it helps achieve their target. If they've got - if they have a 10% annual target on their fund and they can get 2% off of the dividend yield, that helps get there. So, we raised it. That gets us to about a 20% roughly payout of normalized earnings, and we're excited to be able to do that. So, it'll go from $0.06 to $0.10.

Third is, in the first quarter, I guess this slide doesn't have it, but the earlier entry slide had, in the first quarter, I don't have it in front of me, but we - hold on one second. We repurchased 36,000 shares in the first quarter. And then since that, this is not a quarter end number, but to help you in your modeling, as of yesterday end, it was 120,000 shares. I wouldn't view that as a change in view that we're buying more. We’ve established certain price targets in tiering, and just where the market was, we're up to 120,000 shares right now. That leaves $27.5 million.

And then lastly, always keep M&A on the list. I would say, I haven't received a book in two years and not looking to do anything, but that's always an option, and we would want to make sure that it's very strategic and that it's disciplined pricing. I was looking yesterday at our Chattanooga model, and Chattanooga started the like middle to third week of October. And we had modeled that to be $0.05 to $0.06 dilutive the first year. And they put on so many loans that they actually are - we have a very detailed model with all their costs directly to them. And they actually are pre-tax pre-provision positive. So, their interest income is overcoming their salary expenses and rent expense. Now, obviously, as fast as they're putting on loans, there's provision expense. So, they're not net income positive yet, but I don't have my model in front of me, we didn't expect them to be pretax pre-prevision profitable till like month eight to 12. So, they're ahead of schedule.

Lastly, I'm just going to end with a few prepared remarks here that we're really excited by what we're building here at CapStar and the tremendous opportunity before us. We're really only in the first inning of a nine-inning game, I’d say. So, it's going to be really fun to see our progress and all we accomplish over time.

That concludes our call, and we'll open it up for questions. Thank you for supporting our company and dialing in.

Question-and-Answer Session

Thank you. [Operator Instructions] Our first question comes from Stephen Scouten with Piper Sandler. You may proceed with your question.

Stephen Scouten

Hey, good morning, everyone. I guess maybe my first question kind of would be around views on new potential markets versus deepening some of your existing markets. You guys noted, I think either the deck or the release, the opportunity from the First Horizon deal, obviously the Reliant deal and other deals throughout the State that you noted. So, how can we think about your priorities, I guess, or desires for how you might take advantage of that from, again, new market expansion versus just deepening your existing footprint?

Tim Schools

Yes. So, that's a great question, and I think that the number one priority would always be in existing markets, but it doesn't work that way. It - you have to be available when talent is ready to move. So, if there was an additional group in Nashville, Chattanooga, or Knoxville, we'd be very interested and add them. And sometimes it is disruption. It's usually an event that causes somebody to want to change. And we actually have a meeting today. What time is the meeting, Chris? Three o'clock. We have a meeting today in another city at three o'clock today. We have four teams we're talking to. And let me just go in my head real quick. Three of them are related to mergers they're involved in and just disruption, and the other one is another situation. So, I think we would - we're definitely interested in our current markets and that would be priority number one, but it's really a function of where is their available talent.

Stephen Scouten

Yes, that makes sense. And if you went to a new market, I mean, just from a size perspective, I mean, something like Memphis, is that bigger than you'd want to target or it's like an Asheville size market, or how do you think about where your brand fits the best? Is it the tertiary growth or the bigger markets?

Tim Schools

I don't really know that that matters. I don't think you'll see us go into Atlanta. I mean, I know you're in Atlanta. I know Atlanta well. I went to Emory. My wife's from Atlanta. That's just so big. But outside of Atlanta, I really think any market. I think it's about, what's the quality of the team and what size book do you think you could get? And if we were to go to Memphis, and I've met with several teams. There's a steak restaurant there called Folk's Folly, and I've told him, let's be Folk's Folly. We don't have to be Outback Steakhouse and have 10 locations. Let's have the best, and Folk's Folly is the best steakhouse. So, it's really what quality team can you get, and then what size of business do you think you can get in that market? We have a pretty elaborate model we've built that calculates an internal rate of return. And the internal rate of return on these we're seeing is 32$ to 40%. And if I bought back stock right now, my model says it would be about a 17% internal rate of return. So, don't mind buying a little stock right now, but again, I've talked to a lot of our larger investors that actually own our stock, sophisticated folks, and they - I had one specifically, I think you were at the dinner, Stephen, that said, why would you buy back your stock? And so, we're really focused on the model and how much would the team cost based on the size of the team, what book do they think they could get, and then what's the IRR of that? So, I would really leave any market open other than, hate to say never, but I don't see us go into Atlanta. It's just so big to bite off.

Stephen Scouten

Sure. That's helpful. And you guys put something really interesting in your presentation here, this discussion of the match funding spreads, 2.11%, I think it was. And I know Mike mentioned some of the maybe temporary discounts in Chattanooga and some other places. But how does that 2.11% compare to maybe historical or even last quarter? How can you frame up kind of that spread a little bit, and where that funding match is coming from?

Tim Schools

Sure. So, we actually published that for the first time last quarter, and last quarter, we published that it was 2.50%. and a lot of banks and analysts, right, we all cite loan yields. Well, that’s not really a great metric, because what if you put on a seven-year fixed straight loan and I put on a one-year fixed straight loan? I mean, my loan yield may be lower, but it should be lower because it is lower into the curve and it's going to prepay earlier. So, many banks or most banks use fund transfer pricing. And so, you have a theoretical cost of funds that should match the duration of the loan. So, it removes all interest rate risk. And if you didn't have a dollar of deposits, what would the funding cost the bank if you had to borrow it to fund that and lock in that profit with no interest rate risk? Probably - and banks use different FTP funding curves. I think most knowledgeable treasurers would recommend the FHLB curve, because that is the rate at which a bank can borrow. Some banks, I think, in my opinion, maybe not as knowledgeable, might use treasuries or something. That's an index you can price off of, but that's not your cost of funds, because you can't borrow at treasuries.

So, we use the FHLB curve and we generally target a 250 spread. So, if you came and wanted to borrow, commercial building often is a five-year maturity with a 20-year amortization. It may be a 5.25. It may be a 7.20. We go out to the FHLB website and they post rates with all those durations, and we look at that. And then based on the credit risk of the loan, if the loan was super strong, been in business 15 years, stable cash flow, strong DSCR, lot of liquidity, low loan to value, lots of guarantees, you might price down towards 200. We don't really go below 200. And if it has lesser qualities there, you might price up towards 300. But our average- fourth quarter was 2.50. We generally target 250. What we're seeing right now is two things, Stephen. One is, when we go into a new market, we permit markets a certain amount of money. We almost equate it to marketing dollars, to go move some business. And so, we'll do some one-year specials. And so, that 2.11 would include the waiting of some one-year specials. Number two is that what we’re seeing in a rising rate environment, as we are competing for loans, we are holding our discipline. So that FHLB curve went up. So, we're quoting loans at 2.50 over that. We're seeing other banks either lagging or not having a fund transfer pricing model and not yet raising their rates. So, we're having to accept some thinner spreads than we normally would. Now, we're not going to compete just to get volume. It's only on the relationships we really want. We think the industry will normalize over time, but right now, they are slow on raising their rates with the increase of the base rate, if that helps.

Stephen Scouten

Got it. Yes. No, that's extremely helpful. And maybe one just last clarifying question for me. On the expense guide, it was 16 million for the core bank, and then some variability with mortgage. How do we think about mortgage expenses? Is there a range, or is it - maybe it's an 80% efficiency ratio or something along those lines? How can we think about what to layer on top of that 16 million?

Tim Schools

So, real quick, our core bank - when you’re running a company, there's expense timing. A bill may come in this quarter and it's not always linear, but our core bank is running, give or take, about 16.25 right now. One quarter it may be 15.8. One quarter it may be 16.2. It's just timing of bills and so forth. But we're running about 16. We're joined today by Hart Weatherford that runs our mortgage company, in the event that you all had a question. So, I'm going to let Hart maybe answer how he thinks about that. And Hart, maybe a way to answer it for him is, if we say we're going to try and target $2 million to $2.5 million of revenue, how would he think about offsetting expenses? Is it 80% of that? 70% of that? How do you think about it if it was $2 million to $2.5 million a quarter?

Hart Weatherford

And this is Hart Weatherford here. Well, it's been variable over the last couple of years. We're trying to get to more normalized number right now as we speak, but we like it to be 70% to 75%. But ultimately, our goal is to make roughly 70 to 85 basis points on our production after expenses. So, we're working through that with the volatility right now, working through our expense numbers. And we have a plan moving forward, and we'll execute on that plan if the market continues to be like this.

Tim Schools

And I know I'm supposed to say that - this, because I work for CapStar and Hart is sitting in this room, but if I was to retire today, I've worked with some great folks and they were talented as well. I mean, SouthTrust had $5 billion of annual production. National Commerce had $2 billion, and that was in normal markets, not the peak last two years. And I'm telling you, Hart is a great operator, and I'm just so proud and fortunate to have him running that ship. And he doesn't just think about volume. He thinks about the spread, and we've got a very quality shop.

Stephen Scouten

Fantastic. Thanks, Tim, and team. Appreciate the time today. Congrats on a great quarter.

Tim Schools

All right. Thanks, Stephen. Appreciate your support.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Kevin Fitzsimmons with D.A. Davidson. You may proceed with your question.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Hey, good morning, everyone. Hey, Tim, on your comments on the new market entries and that you're meeting with four teams, is it fair to say, because last quarter you talked about it being a pretty active environment for that. And then Stephen had brought up the First Horizon situation. Is it fair to say that these kinds of conversations you're having today are ones that were kind of not - maybe not already out there, but they were kind of existing potential opportunities, and maybe FHN opportunities are going to be - there's going to be a lag and they're further back, because I would imagine they're going to lock up some people, and then after a while they get freed up. So, is that fair to say that this is kind of a preexisting opportunity and then maybe you get a kicker six months, a year down the road from FHN?

Tim Schools

I would say none of these four was I talking to them at the last earnings call. And the last earnings call, I don't even remember, but I was talking to one or two - one of those. So, I guess maybe there's five. But one or two of those from - I was talking on the last call, I’m still talking to. It's just taken a long time, but there's four really active ones right now and was not talking to them in January. That doesn't mean the First Horizon, but they're interesting because it’s a lot like dealing with a merger. I mean, you're courting. You're dating. They're understanding you. You're understanding them. They've got families. They talk to their spouses about who want to change. So, it's not - it's very interesting. It's equivalent - I probably bought more banks than hired de novo teams, but it's sort of fun, but it’s a very similar process. But if I go down the list real quick, I mean, I don't think we contacted any of these folks. As I'm thinking about just quickly of these four, I believe they all reached out to us.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

And Tim of those four, if you said it before, I apologize if I missed it, but do any of those four represent new markets, or are they all existing markets?

Tim Schools

They would all be new.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Oh, really? Okay. And how do you feel about - like I know a couple of quarters ago, you talked about at first you were kind of trying to time it, not to hit profitability all at once with too many new market entries, but then I think you really came to more of a realization that, hey, just when the opportunity is there, jump on it and just explain it to the investors. And how do you feel about that today?

Tim Schools

Well, I guess I'm a function of how I was trained. And so, it's a little bit like being a marine. And Wallace Malone increased earnings for 13 consecutive years on a GAAP basis. If you remember, he didn't report operating earnings. I don't know how he did it. I think that's 48 consecutive quarters. He did 13 years of quarterly GAAP increases. So, that's how I was trained, that you're supposed to grow EPS every quarter. And so, this is the second smallest company I've ever been in. I've never had all this excess capital that I've had to deal with. And so, some peers and friends like you that I sat with that are actually buyside, very smart money, sort of said, Tim, why are you thinking that way? It's a different situation. This is not SouthTrust, and you're saddled at this capital. You're in great markets. You’re a young company. You’re entrepreneurial. And yes, you could do a one-time dividend and you could raise the dividend. You could buy stock, but you've got this great business opportunity. Why not explain the math to us? And why not go get as many as possible that you can manage and make successful and just point to that when you do it and say, hey, this one's going to be $0.05 year one, but we think it's going to be $0.30 in year three or whatever? So, I would say that opened me up some, and I just want to perform and deliver.

And so, I think if I was a private company, that's definitely what I would do because I've got a long horizon, but I didn't know what the broader investor spectrum, how they would receive that. But I would say we had a meeting. I don't want to say who, with one - Mike Fowler was with me, with - around our - I'm not going to say. I should just say top 10. But one of our top 10 shareholders in January, and they echoed that same thing, and just said, love what you're doing. Keep it up, and I'd invest that capital. I wouldn't buy stock, and just explain to us the expense and what you think's going to come. So, that's longwinded, but it's just, I'd say fundamentally in the fall, I've been trying to get my arms around CapStar. I’ve been trying to make the profitability better. I’ve been trying to get to organic growth. Chattanooga was the really first one, because the other one was my team in Knoxville. They worked for me before. So - but I'm excited. I don't think we could probably take on all four, but it'd be exciting to maybe get two of them.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Yes. No, that's great. That's great color. And one last one for me. On the tweak in the deposit betas for the asset sensitivity, can you - are you guys comfortable sharing what that was and what you changed to and your new analysis?

Tim Schools

Sure. Mike, do you want explain?

Mike Fowler

Sure. So, Kevin, let me just give you sort of on average. So, our average assumed repricing beta for non-maturity interest-bearing deposits had been 68%. And I think - and as we reviewed it again, I think that was more through the cycle thinking. And the current beta for up 100 basis - for the first 100 basis point rate move is 44%.

Tim Schools

And real quick, Mike, can you explain - we use a firm called Darling, and you may have heard of it, or people on the phone may have heard of it, but it's a very prominent firm out of Boston that does a lot of ALCO interest rate risk work for probably some 500 banks across the country. Not going to mention some of their customers, but very highly successful banks. And do you want to mention that we worked with them and they have that average of all of those banks and that number would be in line, right, Mike?

Mike Fowler

Yes, absolutely.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Okay. Great, guys. Thank you.

Tim Schools

Yes. I’d just say Kevin, our assumptions, I'm not sure why, I don't think we've gotten to it since I've been here, but our assumptions were - Darling even felt, were much more aggressive and above the average of they see of all their customers. So, with their experience, and we're very fortunate, Mike, in this kind of environment, he's got a lot of balance sheet management experience, both of them felt they adjusted them to the appropriate level.

Kevin Fitzsimmons

Okay, great. Thanks very much.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Brett Rabatin with Hovde Group. You may proceed with your question.

Brett Rabatin

Hey, guys. Good morning. Wanted to first just talk about fee income and tying that specifically - last quarter, I think I asked the question and you said it might be more like 20, and now you're talking about it being more like 19 in terms of normalcy of income. But the first quarter continued to be, I guess, stronger than what you were talking about. Can you just talk about the environment for that business and any visibility of either a return of normalcy or what's going on that would give you the thought to continue to trim the outlook for that business for the year?

Tim Schools

Sure. So, real quick before Chris answers, the main difference from what we said before is the sharp rise in rates that incurred in the first quarter that we did not anticipate on the last - we knew rates were going to go up. We didn't know it was going to be so sharp so fast. Chris can explain how the pricing works and when we set these rates and how we sell them. We're going to have some spread compression just the way we're set up right now. We may be able to work on a hedging strategy that in the future would manage that interest rate risk better, but it's really in the most immediate one or two quarters, we could have some spread compression. Still great activity, great volume. But Chris, do you want to explain how sure you set the pricing and then the timing to when you sell them?

Chris Tietz

Yes. I mean, Brett, it really does come down to, it's a margin business. It's premium, and the outsize spike, particularly in the seven and 10-year treasuries, is having an impact on it. The way that that business works is, we're pretty much locking rates about 45 days to 60 days before a close, then we have a bundling and marketing period for the pools of loans that we make. So, there might be a 90 to 120-day gap between when we lock a rate and when we have a transaction ready to market, or a pool of loans to market. And basically, the spread has just gotten compressed, which will impact margins in the short-term. Having said that, Tim already referenced, we're looking at hedging strategies, since we do anticipate some prevailing increases in rates over time. And we want to protect ourselves against some of those hedges or some of those spikes, but we'll still come back to a core strength that we have in the Tri-Net business, which is that, first, we have a nationally recognized presence. And really, we believe we can share - we believe we have a nationally recognizable share in the triple net space and that makes them a preferred provider in transactions, meeting our target profile. And there's going to be a period of lull here where buyers and sellers retrench and reconsider what they're looking for in transactions. We have seen that a number of times over the years, and we anticipate volumes will come back, I think, ultimately in the new rate environment to 2019 levels.

Brett Rabatin

Okay, that's helpful, Chris. Appreciate it. And then, wanted to ask you about just the balance sheet management, Tim, and just thinking about - if I look at the trends in the first quarter, you're obviously using some liquidity. You're posting really strong loan growth. Going forward, it would seem like you would continue to use some of the liquidity. And so, the balance sheet growth could be, depending on how aggressively you use the liquidity, minimal to some lower level than loans. Can you just talk maybe about optimization of the balance sheet versus NII and how you plan on dealing with that equation as the year progresses?

Tim Schools

Yes. So, I'd like to maximize the balance sheet. I don't see a need to grow the balance sheet. I think that we have excess cash and actually excess securities, more than we'd like to have. So, I think there's a tremendous opportunity for the immediate 12 to 24 -month loan growth to put that on without having to grow assets, which should improve your net interest income, should improve your net interest margin, your pre-tax pre-provision to assets, your ROA, and your ROE.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. And then just lastly for me, Chris, if I heard you correctly, it sounds like we're at the end of the credit leverage so to speak, and from here, provisioning, a good assumption might be 1% of originations, or can you give us any color on how you think about the environment from here, from a provisioning perspective?

Tim Schools

Well, let me say something before Chris answers, because I want to make sure Chris, me, you all, we’re all on the same page. I forget the number, Chris, but the summer of ‘20, we did a pandemic qualitative allowance of some $7 million to $9 million. Do what the total number was?

Chris Tietz

I think that ultimately over a period of quarters, we probably had $9.1 million in special provisions relating to …

Tim Schools

Yes. So, summer of ‘20, like many banks, we put in roughly $9 million, I think over two quarters. And allowance isn't a black and white thing. You've got your existing portfolio that we put on new loans. We've had mixed changes. So, it's hard to be exactly black or white. But we had about $9 million that we put in related to the pandemic. Chris, correct me, keep me honest here, we haven't had one loss from those loans.

Chris Tietz

Not meaningful.

Tim Schools

Yes. So, that pandemic in hindsight wasn't really needed. Now, there's other dynamics that have gone on in the balance sheet. Some credits have gotten better. Some credits have gotten worse. We've grown loans. So, I don't want to say that it's a $9 million in and $9 million out because it gets reallocated to stuff. But Chris, one way to think about it maybe for Brett is, how do we think about - of that $9 million, is there any of that left or how do you think about it?

Chris Tietz

Yes. I think, Brett, what I would say is, if we just get down to raw numbers, before the pandemic, Q4 of 2019, without purchase money marks or fair market adjust - fair value adjustments, we were at 89 basis points in our core allowance. Today, using the slide that you have in front of you, we’re at 102 basis points without fair value marks. Of that 102 basis points, about 10 basis points is still a residue from the qualitative adjustments we made for the pandemic, which means that we're at a higher level of core A LLL on a pre-pandemic to current level comparison, apples to apples. Does that make sense?

Brett Rabatin

Yes, that's helpful. I appreciate it, Chris.

Tim Schools

And that doesn't mean that necessarily next quarter or the quarter after, we're going to take it out. But that's generally what's there. Something else could happen to warrant it put in. It may warrant a qualitative factor. I think I read JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon, they increased their qualitative for inflation in the Ukraine. So, don't know that that will come out, but there is a little bit left that technically you could probably associate with what went in for the $9 million two summers ago.

Chris Tietz

Yes. And Brett, I would add a little bit more color. For instance, the allocation under our model, based on our qualitative and quantitative factors for say a commercial loan, is at a rate of about 2.5 times what it would be for a commercial real estate loan. So, a lot will have to do with the volume of concentrations and where we have in different areas and so on.

Tim Schools

I do think you're thinking about it right, though, Brett, because I think what you're getting at, and we can get really mechanical and technical in this whole model, but we put on what, I don't have it right in front of me, 110 million of loan growth this quarter or something. So, we used a factor of that. We used a factor of - I'm not sure what Chris used, 1, 120, we used a factor on that. So, the way to think about it is, based on the improvement of the overall quality, the release really would have been more. But so, you are thinking about it right, the incremental growth is going to have that 1, 120, whatever. And so, that's what we did on this growth this quarter, or otherwise we would have reversed even more than the 700.

Brett Rabatin

Okay. That's very helpful. Appreciate it, guys.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Feddie Strickland with Janney Montgomery Scott. You may proceed with your question.

Feddie Strickland

Hey, good morning. So, Tim, just wanted to go back to your comments earlier on that Slide 17 capital deployment page. It sounds like the options you list on there are more or less in order of likelihood, right, just given how things have gone in Chattanooga?

Tim Schools

Correct. No, they're in the priorities that we prefer and how we think. We want - on 17, we want to invest in ourself, then keep a competitive and sustainable dividend. We definitely want to have a sizeable buyback authorized. And I didn't have all this in place at the time, but I probably would have been encouraging my board to buy a little bit, not go crazy. But in the third quarter of ’20, certainly there was a lot of uncertainty, and I'm not saying I had the crystal ball, but when our stock was at $9, I don’t know that it would have been bad to buy say maybe $5 million. So, anyway, we've got that number three available for any market disruptions or very opportunistic buys. And then we'll keep our ears open for M&A, but I don't have - I'm not telling bankers to go find me something, or we don't have a full-time employee that's really working or looking for deals.

Feddie Strickland

Got it. And then, I was just curious, what sort of loan yield are you guys seeing on new production?

Tim Schools

Again, it depends on the duration or the tenor. So, if you did a three-year equipment loan, they're typically three years and fully amortized over three years. Or if you do a seven-year maturity with a 25-year commercial real estate, it's hard to just say yield to yield. What I would say right now, I wish I had it pulled up, we just bid, I don't want to say the banks because I want to be a good competitor, but we just bid on some, I think it was in Cleveland, Tennessee, which in between Knoxville and Chattanooga, and I'm pretty sure it was a commercial loan of like a five-year maturity and 20-year amortization, I think we were at 4%, which would still be a tighter spread. I don't have the FHLB pulled up, but I think that FHLB rate may be around 2.40, 2.50. So, that would only be 150 basis point spread versus that 2.11 we talked about. I think there was a bank that bid 2.75 and one bid 3.25. So, that's back to my comments earlier that banks right now are slow to adjust their rates to the change in the base rate. We're trying to stick to our discipline, but then if we want to compete and get some volume, which we're not going to fight for volume, sometimes we have to take in a little thinner spread.

Feddie Strickland

Got it. No, that makes sense. Thanks for answering my questions, guys. I'll step back in the queue.

Thank you. Our next question comes from Catherine Mealor with KBW. You may proceed with your question.

Catherine Mealor

Thanks. Good morning.

Tim Schools

Hey, good morning. We waited till 9:02 because we didn't see you on the list. So, we told him to hold off and wait a minute or two.

Catherine Mealor

I was late coming in. So, a lot of my questions were already answered. So, thank you for all that. Maybe just one super big picture question, which I know is hard to answer, but just want to get your thoughts on it, Tim. A couple of quarters ago, I remember you were talking about big picture profitability targets and you had like 1.8 PP&R target and maybe a sub 55% efficiency ratio, I think it was. So, how do you think - I think the world has totally changed since then with the higher rates, which is good, but you've got some fee initiatives in there as well. And so, just how do you kind of think about how the world is changing and if you can still get to those targets?

Tim Schools

Well, I don't know. I'm a believer, and if you don't believe, you're not going to do it. So, we actually had our all-employee call yesterday, and we had our board meeting yesterday. And in both meetings, I told them that number needs to be 185, and that's just a well-run bank. So, we're going to keep scrapping and we're going to find a way to do it, and it's not all expenses. It's a function of revenue, expense, and your asset level. And so, right now we've got - and you turn over every rock. And so, in Wayne County, Tennessee, we've got a building on our books for $100,000 that came with the merger. It's not a branch. It's just a building they had. It's just sitting there. And if you don't make it a priority and get rid of it, that's a $100,000 non-earning asset. We've got a lot in Murphysboro, Tennessee, that came to that acquisition that's on our books for $1 million. We don't put plan to build a branch there, and it could be out of sight out of mind, ignore it, move on. There's other priorities. We get rid of it, there's $1 million non-earning asset gone. We've got four or five properties in Athens. So, I just - I think it's just bird dogging it and working it hard. So, I'm an optimistic person, and there's always going to be challenges. I can tell you, in Hawaii, when I got there, our pretax pre-provision was 1.35. and when I left, it was 2.35, pretax pre-provision to assets. So, I don't think we can get ours to 2.35. I think it's a different model. That was a 90-year-old bank, much more mature. We're a little bit more of a growth phase. One thing that could hold that number back, Catherine, is like right now, we've got the investment of Chattanooga in there, right? So, that's an expense, but I think a stable normalized bank, we want to get it up towards 1.85.

Catherine Mealor

That's great. And then more near-term on the SBA piece, I feel like that - you've been really excited about that, and you've been talking about the $1 million a quarter goal. Can we get there as quickly as next quarter? And what's driving the lower levels today versus the ramp to $1 million ahead? Like what it gets us there?

Tim Schools

Well, I don't mind saying, since this is a public call and it's recorded and all that, there's no guarantees, but we have good insight that we do feel second quarter is going to be $1 million there. Now, could change. Something could happen. Something - a deal could fall out, but right now, that's looking good. I don't think like this quarter or next quarter. I want to get that - I think that - forget the last two years. That and Tri-Net can be pretty consistent recurring quarterly fee income businesses. So, we've got to do what we did in the core bank. We've got the core bank now where it's generating 10% plus loan growth. We're lacking the business development capabilities. We've got the engine, the underwriting, we know SBA. And if you look at the last five or six quarters, we've had some wins. We've had some quarters that we did $900,000 or $1 million, but then the last two quarters, it was 2.50. And it's totally a function of getting the right business development engine, and that's under Chris now. That's one of the reasons why I thought it would be good to have somebody over specialty banking. I know he'll get it there. And maybe he can comment on some of the things he's doing. But once we get that, I think that can be - that and Tri-Net, forget the last two years, can be pretty recurring things we can count on. Hart has the best mortgage shop in Nashville, but that’s just a volatile business. That one's going to be volatile. Chris, do you want to add what you're doing on business development?

Chris Tietz

Yes. And Catherine, if we go back and look, say, two, two and a half years ago, to comments that Tim was making about CapStar and us remaking ourselves, he was not focused on production. He was focused on pipeline, because the first stage to building production is pipeline. If we go and look specifically at our government guaranteed group, SBA lending in particular, I can make a similar observation. In fact, in our biweekly pipeline calls, I can go and I can look at a fourfold increase in their pipeline just since the beginning of the year, in part driven by adding business development talent to the team. And we're constantly and continuing to recruit for new talent on that team, but that's how we're going to get there. So, had more of an investment on the backend efficient delivery. Now, we're investing more substantially on the front end to get business development activity. And I underscore Tim's confidence. And again, part of it is - I share Tim's confidence that we are on the right track to get that where we want it to be sooner rather than later.

Catherine Mealor

That's great. Very helpful. Thank you so much.

Thank you. And I'm not showing any further questions at this time. I would now like to turn the call back over to Tim Schools for any further remarks.

Tim Schools

And that's all we have. I really appreciate everybody's time. I hope you have a great weekend. we appreciate your support, and we're having fun and think for doing good things, and we look forward to a good year. So, we'll talk to you next quarter. Thank you so much.

